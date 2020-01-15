Going to college comes with a huge price tag. Luckily, there are thousands of scholarships out there to ease the financial burden.
Even a small scholarship can help reduce the amount you take out in student loans. You can find scholarships that award students for anything from studying computer science to being a great bowler.
But how do you find these scholarships? To help you in your quest, here are useful scholarship search tools.
1. Scholly
2. College Board Scholarship Search
3. Fastweb
4. Scholarships.com
5. Cappex
6. Chegg
7. Niche
8. Peterson’s
9. Department of Labor
10. Look locally
1. Scholly
Scholly has helped students win more than $70 million in college scholarship money. It’s both an online search engine and mobile app. Just create an account, enter information about your location and activities, and Scholly will match you with local and national scholarships.
Scholly is the brainchild of Christopher Gray. After growing up poor in Alabama, Gray managed to win an incredible $1.3 million in scholarship money. Now, he’s on a mission to help others gain funding for college, too.
Unlike other scholarship search tools, however, Scholly isn’t free to use. At last check, it offered three subscription types, costing between $7.99 for a month to $44.99 for a year.
2. College Board Scholarship Search
College Board’s Scholarship Search engine has long been an industry leader for locating scholarship and grant money. It partners with over 2,200 programs and has a number of filters to help you narrow down your options.
You can enter personal and academic information to find scholarships for which you’d qualify or you can search for scholarships by type. Some scholarships honor academic achievement, while others prioritize students involved in certain activities.
The search engine is just one of the reasons to be using CollegeBoard.org.
3. Fastweb
For even more scholarships and grants, head to Fastweb. After going through a quick sign-up process, you can sift through over 1.5 million scholarships worth over $3.4 billion. The site has a user-friendly design and is easy to navigate.
Plus, you can organize your finds into different lists. One list could be for academic achievement scholarships, another for California residents and a third for field hockey players. Fastweb is a useful tool for staying organized that can help you find lots of scholarship money.
4. Scholarships.com
Scholarships.com offers a robust database of grants across the country. In fact, the site has collected over 3.7 million scholarships adding up to $19 billion. Create a profile with Scholarships.com, then narrow down your options with personalized filters.
Each scholarship will have its own application requirements, but some may overlap enough so you can use the same materials to apply.
5. Cappex
Cappex is another huge directory of scholarships totaling over $11 billion in scholarship money. It offers a frequently updated database, so you can find exactly what you’re looking for.
Cappex doesn’t just offer a scholarship database. It also gives advice on the college application process, offers college reviews and provides overviews of different majors.
6. Chegg
The Chegg scholarship finder is another great tool that will help you find scholarships for school. If you sign up, you’ll get additional filters to customize your search. But if you prefer, you can get started without one and search by location, GPA and application type.
If you’re burnt out with application essays, narrow the list down to scholarships that don’t require an essay. Filtering will help you avoid scrolling through the site’s 25,000-plus opportunities.
7. Niche
Head to the Niche scholarship search engine for a user-friendly directory with no required sign-up process. One of its best categories is the “Easy to Apply” filter. Here, you can do a scholarship search for ones that don’t require an essay, GPA or recommendation.
With such an easy application process, it will be even easier to give these scholarships your best shot.
8. Peterson’s
Peterson’s college scholarship database boasts $10 billion worth of opportunities for aid. You can search by scholarship, grant, fellowship and even by forgivable loan whether you’re an undergraduate or graduate student.
Like Cappex and other resources, Peterson’s could be your one-stop shop. It assists with test preparation and building a college list.
9. Department of Labor
Like the private companies listed above, the federal government also provides a searchable list of scholarships.
The Department of Labor’s CareerOneStop website is known to help undergraduates and graduates alike with choosing a career field. But CareerOneStop also features more than 8,000 scholarships. Save time scanning by highlighting results according to your degree level and the location of your home and school.
10. Look locally
Finally, don’t forget to search locally for scholarship opportunities. Your school counselors are an excellent resource, as they work with students year after year to find college funding. You can even ask around at a community center or Rotary Club about college funding.
Many local scholarships only award $1,000 or less, but the pool of applicants is smaller than for many national awards. Even small scholarships will help pay your living costs and reduce the amount you take out in student loans.
Start that scholarship search
When choosing a college, the cost of tuition is an important consideration. Before ruling out an expensive school, search for scholarships that could help lower the cost and perhaps eliminate the need for federal and private student loans.
Scholarships are a form of gift aid that you typically won’t have to repay, and there are thousands of them out there. You don’t have to stop the scholarship search once you get to college, either. Even if you’re already a year or two into your education, you can qualify for gift aid for your remaining years at school.
The most coveted scholarships could cover the full cost of college tuition. Check out this guide for full-ride scholarships that could cover tuition and more.
Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.
Need a student loan?Here are our top student loan lenders of 2020!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligibility
|* The Sallie Mae partner referenced is not the creditor for these loans and is compensated by Sallie Mae for the referral of Smart Option Student Loan customers.
1 Important Disclosures for College Ave.
CollegeAve Disclosures
College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.
(1)All rates shown include the auto-pay discount. The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.
(2)This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a freshman borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 8.35% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $179.18 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $21,501.54. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.
(3)As certified by your school and less any other financial aid you might receive. Minimum $1,000.
Information advertised valid as of 11/4/2019. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation.
2 Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.
3 Important Disclosures for Discover.
Discover's lowest rates shown are for the undergraduate loan and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments.
Discover Disclosures
4 Important Disclosures for CommonBond.
CommonBond Disclosures
Offered terms are subject to change and state law restrictions. Loans are offered through CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS #1175900).
5 Important Disclosures for Citizens.
Citizens Disclosures
Undergraduate Rate Disclosure: Variable rate, based on the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) published in The Wall Street Journal on the twenty-fifth day, or the next business day, of the preceding calendar month. As of December 1, 2019, the one-month LIBOR rate is 1.70%. Variable interest rates range from 2.80% – 11.06% (2.80% – 10.91% APR) and will fluctuate over the term of the loan with changes in the LIBOR rate, and will vary based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. Fixed interest rates range from 4.72% – 12.19% (4.72% – 12.04% APR) based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. Lowest rates shown requires application with a co-signer, are for eligible applicants, require a 5-year repayment term, borrower making scheduled payments while in school and include our Loyalty and Automatic Payment discounts of 0.25 percentage points each, as outlined in the Loyalty Discount and Automatic Payment Discount disclosures. Subject to additional terms and conditions, and rates are subject to change at any time without notice. Such changes will only apply to applications taken after the effective date of change. Please note: Due to federal regulations, Citizens Bank is required to provide every potential borrower with disclosure information before they apply for a private student loan. The borrower will be presented with an Application Disclosure and an Approval Disclosure within the application process before they accept the terms and conditions of the loan.
Please Note: International Students are not eligible for the multi-year approval feature.
|2.84% – 10.97%1
|Undergraduate, Graduate, and Parents
|2.87% – 10.75%*,2
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|2.80% – 11.37%3
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|3.52% – 9.50%4
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|2.80% – 11.06%5
|Undergraduate and Graduate