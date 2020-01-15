Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Going to college comes with a huge price tag. Luckily, there are thousands of scholarships out there to ease the financial burden.

Even a small scholarship can help reduce the amount you take out in student loans. You can find scholarships that award students for anything from studying computer science to being a great bowler.

But how do you find these scholarships? To help you in your quest, here are useful scholarship search tools.

Scholly has helped students win more than $70 million in college scholarship money. It’s both an online search engine and mobile app. Just create an account, enter information about your location and activities, and Scholly will match you with local and national scholarships.

Scholly is the brainchild of Christopher Gray. After growing up poor in Alabama, Gray managed to win an incredible $1.3 million in scholarship money. Now, he’s on a mission to help others gain funding for college, too.

Unlike other scholarship search tools, however, Scholly isn’t free to use. At last check, it offered three subscription types, costing between $7.99 for a month to $44.99 for a year.

2. College Board Scholarship Search

College Board’s Scholarship Search engine has long been an industry leader for locating scholarship and grant money. It partners with over 2,200 programs and has a number of filters to help you narrow down your options.

You can enter personal and academic information to find scholarships for which you’d qualify or you can search for scholarships by type. Some scholarships honor academic achievement, while others prioritize students involved in certain activities.

The search engine is just one of the reasons to be using CollegeBoard.org.

3. Fastweb

For even more scholarships and grants, head to Fastweb. After going through a quick sign-up process, you can sift through over 1.5 million scholarships worth over $3.4 billion. The site has a user-friendly design and is easy to navigate.

Plus, you can organize your finds into different lists. One list could be for academic achievement scholarships, another for California residents and a third for field hockey players. Fastweb is a useful tool for staying organized that can help you find lots of scholarship money.

Scholarships.com offers a robust database of grants across the country. In fact, the site has collected over 3.7 million scholarships adding up to $19 billion. Create a profile with Scholarships.com, then narrow down your options with personalized filters.

Each scholarship will have its own application requirements, but some may overlap enough so you can use the same materials to apply.

5. Cappex

Cappex is another huge directory of scholarships totaling over $11 billion in scholarship money. It offers a frequently updated database, so you can find exactly what you’re looking for.

Cappex doesn’t just offer a scholarship database. It also gives advice on the college application process, offers college reviews and provides overviews of different majors.

6. Chegg

The Chegg scholarship finder is another great tool that will help you find scholarships for school. If you sign up, you’ll get additional filters to customize your search. But if you prefer, you can get started without one and search by location, GPA and application type.

If you’re burnt out with application essays, narrow the list down to scholarships that don’t require an essay. Filtering will help you avoid scrolling through the site’s 25,000-plus opportunities.

7. Niche

Head to the Niche scholarship search engine for a user-friendly directory with no required sign-up process. One of its best categories is the “Easy to Apply” filter. Here, you can do a scholarship search for ones that don’t require an essay, GPA or recommendation.

With such an easy application process, it will be even easier to give these scholarships your best shot.

Peterson’s college scholarship database boasts $10 billion worth of opportunities for aid. You can search by scholarship, grant, fellowship and even by forgivable loan whether you’re an undergraduate or graduate student.

Like Cappex and other resources, Peterson’s could be your one-stop shop. It assists with test preparation and building a college list.

9. Department of Labor

Like the private companies listed above, the federal government also provides a searchable list of scholarships.

The Department of Labor’s CareerOneStop website is known to help undergraduates and graduates alike with choosing a career field. But CareerOneStop also features more than 8,000 scholarships. Save time scanning by highlighting results according to your degree level and the location of your home and school.

10. Look locally

Finally, don’t forget to search locally for scholarship opportunities. Your school counselors are an excellent resource, as they work with students year after year to find college funding. You can even ask around at a community center or Rotary Club about college funding.

Many local scholarships only award $1,000 or less, but the pool of applicants is smaller than for many national awards. Even small scholarships will help pay your living costs and reduce the amount you take out in student loans.

Start that scholarship search

When choosing a college, the cost of tuition is an important consideration. Before ruling out an expensive school, search for scholarships that could help lower the cost and perhaps eliminate the need for federal and private student loans.

Scholarships are a form of gift aid that you typically won’t have to repay, and there are thousands of them out there. You don’t have to stop the scholarship search once you get to college, either. Even if you’re already a year or two into your education, you can qualify for gift aid for your remaining years at school.

The most coveted scholarships could cover the full cost of college tuition. Check out this guide for full-ride scholarships that could cover tuition and more.

Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.

