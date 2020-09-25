9 Grants to Pay Off Student Loans and End Your Debt

Grants can be a great way to pay for college — even after you’ve left school.
Yes, grants to pay off student loans really do exist. You can find these student loan grants via federal and state government-funded programs as well as nonprofit organizations. The majority of these opportunities carry service or employment requirements.
Below are nine grants to pay off student loans, plus answers to these related FAQs:
- Where can you find grants to pay off student loans?
- Do you have to repay grants?
- What if you can’t qualify for these student loan grants?
9 grants to pay off student loans
If you’re seeking grants to pay off student loans and want to get a general idea of what’s out there, see if you fit the criteria for any of the nine sample opportunities below. We’ve broken them down into the following categories:
- Health care professionals
- Military personnel or their surviving family members
- Lawyers
- Farmers
- STEM and other career fields
For health care professionals
1. Contraception and Infertility Research Loan Repayment Program
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services offers a student loan repayment incentive to encourage people to work in areas of reproductive research. Under the Contraception and Infertility Research Repayment Program, recipients can get up to $50,000 a year to help with student loan repayment.
Awardees must commit to two years of work researching contraception and infertility issues.
2. National Institute of Mental Health Loan Repayment Program
If you are a health care professional planning to pursue a career in behavioral, social or clinical research with a nonprofit organization, you can receive grants to pay off student loans from the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH).
The award runs as high as $50,000 per year, which you can use to pay off doctoral level degrees.
3. Nurse Corps Repayment Program
If you are a nurse, you can get up to 85% of your outstanding loans paid off through the Nurse Corps Loan Repayment Program offered by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).
To be eligible, you must be a licensed registered nurse, a nurse practitioner or a nursing faculty member with a nursing degree. Applicants should work in either a health care facility with a critical shortage or at an accredited school of nursing.
4. Pennsylvania Primary Care Loan Repayment Program
Health care professionals willing to work in underserved areas in Pennsylvania can get between $30,000 and $100,000 to use towards your student loans.
To receive Pennsylvania’s health care grant, you must make a two-year service commitment.
If you don’t live in Pennsylvania or another state with a similar program
|Check out loan repayment programs via:
|● Indian Health Service
● National Health Service Corps
5. The Veterinary Medicine Loan Repayment Program (VMLRP)
If you’re a veterinarian looking for grants to pay off student loans, look no further than the National Institute of Food and Agriculture. Its loan repayment assistance program awards up to $25,000 per year – $75,000 total – in exchange for three years of paid work in an underserved area.
To be eligible, you must have an accredited degree in veterinary medicine and carry at least $15,000 in loan debt.
For military personnel or their surviving family members
6. Iraq and Afghanistan Service Grant
If you had a parent who served in the military and died as a result of their service in either Iraq or Afghanistan after the events of 9/11, you may receive up to $6,345 to use towards your student loans.
To apply via the Federal Student Aid website, you must have been under 24 or enrolled at least part-time in college at the time of your parent’s death.
Also, if you follow in your parents’ footsteps into the military, contact your armed forces branch to learn about military loan forgiveness and repayment programs.
For lawyers
7. John R. Justice Student (JRJ) Loan Repayment Program
If you are a state public defender or prosecutor, you may be eligible for the John R. Justice (JRJ) Student Loan Repayment Program. Under this initiative, you can receive $10,000 a year for up to six years to help pay off your student loans.
To apply for the grant, you must agree to work as a public defender or state prosecutor for at least three years. For more information, visit your state agency website to learn about your area’s requirements.
|Also check out:
|● Department of Justice Attorney Student Loan Repayment Program
● Herbert S. Garten Loan Repayment Assistance Program
For farmers
8. New York State Young Farmers Loan Forgiveness Incentive Program
In New York, graduates who want to pursue a career in farming can receive up to $10,000 a year for up to five years to pay off their debt. To be eligible, individuals must have received their degree from a New York college or university and agree to operate a farm in New York for at least five years.
To apply, you must submit your application within two years after graduating from school. Both federal and private student loans are eligible.
For STEM and other career fields
9. The ND Career Builders scholarship and loan repayment program
Cameron Battagler graduated from Valley City State University with $30,000 in student loans. But with the help of student loan repayment grants, he was able to pay off his debt two years ahead of schedule.
“I was able to find about $6,000 in grants after I graduated that helped pay off my debt,” Battagler said. “The money is there, and it often goes unused.”
Because he is a computer programmer, Battagler qualified for the now-defunct North Dakota’s STEM Occupations Loan Forgiveness Program, receiving $1,500 a year to pay off his loans. That money helped knock off months from his repayment term, and he was able to save thousands in interest.
The STEM grant program has been replaced by the ND Career Builders scholarship and loan repayment program, which is more widely available. In fact, student loan borrowers working in 80-plus “high-need and emerging” positions in the state could qualify for assistance.
|Also check out:
|A number of other states have similar programs, such as Maine’s Alfond Leaders student debt reduction program. Investigate options where you live using our database of loan repayment assistance programs.
Where can you find more grants to pay off student loans?
There are many different sources of grants to pay off student loans. The federal government offers several grant options through various departments, such as the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
You can also find student loan repayment grants offered by your state. Independent of federal programs, states offer grants and incentives to encourage graduates to live and work in fields with staffing shortages, such as in engineering or health care.
Some nonprofits offer grants to workers in particular fields too. Depending on your career choice, you might find a wide range of options to manage your debt.
|Read up on more grants for…
|● Black women
● Graduate students
● Adults returning to college
● Writers
● Female entrepreneurs
Do you have to repay grants?
Grants don’t function the same as student loans, and you typically don’t have to repay them.
There may be some grant programs, however, that have stipulations for keeping the award. If you don’t meet all of the requirements, you could lose the full grant amount or even have to pay back some of the grant money you’ve already received.
What if you can’t get these student loan grants?
Not all people will be eligible for grants to pay off student loans. Repayment grants are typically limited to certain fields and only offered in particular areas.
But that doesn’t mean you are out of options. If you’re overwhelmed with your student loans, there are still ways to manage your debt.
Public Service Loan Forgiveness
If you work for the government or a nonprofit but are ineligible for grants to pay off student loans, you may qualify for Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF). Under PSLF, after 10 years of service and making qualifying payments on your federal student loans, the government forgives the remaining balance.
And unlike other forgiveness options, the discharged balance is not taxable as income, which can save you hundreds or even thousands of dollars. That said, there are downsides to PSLF you should consider before you set off on this path.
Income-Driven Repayment plans
If you are struggling to keep up with your payments on your current salary and have federal loans, check out Income-Driven Repayment (IDR) plans. There are four separate plans:
- Income-Based Repayment
- Income-Contingent Repayment
- Pay As You Earn
- Revised Pay As You Earn
While each plan differs slightly, the basics are the same: The government extends your repayment term and caps your monthly payment at a percentage of your discretionary income.
Switching to an IDR plan can drastically reduce your monthly payment, making managing your loans much easier. Keep in mind that it’ll also allow interest to accrue over time, increasing the total cost of your loan.
Refinancing
If PSLF and IDR plans are not an option, another path to consider is refinancing your debt. With refinancing, you take out a new loan for your student debt balance with new terms. You can secure a different repayment term, a lower interest rate or a smaller monthly payment.
By refinancing, you can save money over the length of your repayment and have more room in your budget. Use a student loan refinancing calculator to see what kind of savings you can net from refinancing, and make sure you’re aware of the drawbacks to refinancing as well.
Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.
Offered terms are subject to change and state law restriction. Loans are offered by CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS # 1175900), NMLS Consumer Access. If you are approved for a loan, the interest rate offered will depend on your credit profile, your application, the loan term selected and will be within the ranges of rates shown. All Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) displayed assume borrowers enroll in auto pay and account for the 0.25% reduction in interest rate. All variable rates are based on a 1-month LIBOR assumption of 0.16% effective August 10, 2020.