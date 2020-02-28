Experts Reveal 18 Places to Find ‘Free Money’ for College

Avatar

Christy Rakoczy

Updated on February 28, 2020
February 28, 2020February 28, 2020Paying for CollegeFeatured1859Christy Rakoczy
Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

free money for college
Logo

OUR PROMISE TO YOU: Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

Need a student loan?

Check out our top picks below or learn more about other ways to pay for college.
2.84% to 10.97% APR1

Visit Lender

3.52% to 9.50% APR2

Visit Lender

2.75% to 10.65% APR3

Visit Lender

1Important Disclosures for College Ave.

College Ave Disclosures

College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.

(1)All rates shown include the auto-pay discount.  The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.

(2)This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a freshman borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 8.35% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $179.18 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $21,501.54. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.

(3)As certified by your school and less any other financial aid you might receive. Minimum $1,000.

Information advertised valid as of 11/4/2019. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation.



2Important Disclosures for CommonBond.

CommonBond Disclosures

Offered terms are subject to change and state law restrictions. Loans are offered through CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS #1175900).

  1.  Rates are as of July 1, 2019 and include auto-pay discount. All loans are eligible for a 0.25% reduction in interest rate by agreeing to automatic payment withdrawals once in repayment. Variable rates may increase after consummation.


3Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.

  • Variable APR
Learn more about private student loan lenders.

If you’re hoping to limit your student loan debt by finding free money for college, you’re in luck. Of course, no money is really “free” — you’ll still need to work for it — but with the scholarships and grants you can win money for school that you generally won’t have to pay back, unlike student loans.

Plenty of scholarships and grants are out there. College students received a total of $135.6 billion in grant money during the 2018-19 academic year, according to the College Board. The key is to start early and research all opportunities.

To get a jump-start on the search process, check out these 18 sources for scholarships and grants recommended by experts.

Free money for college: Government
Free money for college: Local
Free money for college: National
Free money for college: Internet
Free money for college: Military
Free money for college: Skills and academics
Now you know how to get free money for college

Again, although these awards are offered for free, there are situations where you would be expected to return some or all of the money. In the case of government awards, for example, if you drop out of school or switch to part-time, then you may need to give back a portion of the funds. As a result, make sure to review any possible claw-backs when you receive any of these grants or scholarships.

Free money for college: Government

Uncle Sam is a leading source of grants for college students. Here are some options for government funding to help subsidize your education.

1. Federal grants

During the 2018-19 school year, students received $41.3 billion in federal grant aid to help pay for college.

The Pell Grant program is the largest federal college grant program for undergraduates. These grants are need-based, so you’ll need to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). In the 2018-19 school year, 31% of students received Pell Grants.

Other options include:

  • Federal Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grants (FSEOG)
  • Teacher Education Assistance for College and Higher Education (TEACH) grants
  • Iraq and Afghanistan Service Grants

To apply for these grants, you must first complete the FAFSA.

2. State grants

State grant aid rose 7% from 2016-17 to 2017-18. In 12 states, full-time students received an average of more than $1,000 in state grants.

While not all states offer the same amount of state-based aid, many are working to expand their grant programs. For example, New York’s Excelsior Scholarship program offers eligible students up to $5,500 per year toward college tuition.

If you’re curious about what type of state-based financial aid is available to you, you can get your state education agency’s contact information through the U.S. Department of Education.

Free money for college: Local

A great way to find free money for college is to look where you live.

“I recommend students start in their own community, school or family to really get to know themselves, their family history, memberships, involvement and employment so that they have the facts about possible scholarship connections,” said Kim Stezala, known as The Scholarship Lady.

Here are some resources to look at for local scholarship opportunities.

3. Employers

People don’t often apply for local employer-based scholarship programs, said Jolyn Brand, founder of Brand College Consulting.

However, they can be a great source of scholarship funds. In fact, 7% of grant money in 2018-19 came from private and employer grants, according to College Board.

To avoid missing out on opportunities, Brand suggested both parents and grandparents ask at work about scholarships for dependents. Students who are working can also take advantage of scholarships through their own employers.

Of note, 85% of employers offer educational benefits such as tuition reimbursement, according to a report by WorldatWork.

4. Volunteer organizations

Brand said to look to volunteer organizations where you may be a member to find scholarship opportunities.

For example, the Peace Corps offers tuition assistance for graduate students at more than 90 participating universities and colleges. AmeriCorps provides the Segal AmeriCorps Education Award for members who complete service within a 12-month window. Hundreds of higher education institutions may match the AmeriCorps award, which is worth up to $6,195 in 2019-20.

5. Churches

Churches are a great scholarship source, said Ronald Ramsdell, founder of College Aid Consulting Services. The United Methodist Church offers financial assistance through more than 40 scholarship programs.

The Episcopal Church offers young students a variety of grants and scholarships, ranging from $5,000 to $25,000. Likewise, the United Church of Christ offers various grants and scholarships.

6. Labor unions and professional associations

The Union Plus Scholarship Program is for students whose parents or spouse is an active or retired member of a union. It has awarded $4.5 million in scholarships since 1991. Students are allowed to reapply each year for additional opportunities.

The National Railroad Construction and Maintenance Association provides scholarships to union members’ children or grandchildren. Eligible applicants can receive between $3,000 and $12,000 in scholarship funds.

Free money for college: National

While local groups are a great place to find money for college, don’t limit yourself just to your neck of the woods. According to Ramsdell, big banks and large corporations offer scholarships to students across the U.S. Here are some sources of national scholarships.

7. Fortune 500 companies

Scholarships by private groups fall within the broader category of private and employer grants, which — as we noted — account for 7% of grant money provided to students in 2018-19.

Google, Walmart and Coca-Cola Co. are among the big businesses offering college assistance.

Coca-Cola offers multiple scholarships each year to help high-achieving high school seniors pay for college. Each year, the company selects 150 students to receive $20,000 each. Eligible students should have top-tier grades and a knack for leadership.

8. Banks and credit unions

Ramsdell recommended checking with financial institutions. Bank of America, SunTrust and Citigroup are among the major financial institutions offering scholarships.

SunTrust offers a unique opportunity where students can enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win $500 in scholarship money. For the 2018-19 school year, 27 students were awarded the scholarship.

Brand said students should also check with credit unions, especially ones their parents may have a relationship with.

9. Philanthropic institutions

According to the National Philanthropic Trust, 14% of all charitable donations went to support education. A significant portion of philanthropic funding for education is used for grants and scholarships.

10. Advocacy groups

There are myriad advocacy groups offering opportunities for free money for college funding to facilitate enrollments by people with certain demographic traits.

For example, there are scholarships for LGBTQ individuals, women, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients and others. Check to see if there is an advocacy group that can provide help with college funding.

11. Health organizations

If you have had health problems, institutions aimed at helping to educate people about your condition could prove to be a source of scholarship funds.

The Diabetes Scholars Foundation, for example, helps students with Type 1 diabetes by providing education scholarship opportunities and awarding $5,000 to help pay for college.

Free money for college: Internet

Look online for sources of money for your college tuition.

“I always encourage students to sign up for two scholarship search engines and fill out a profile,” Stezala said. “While the websites may have nearly the same pool of scholarships in their databases, you may still find different scholarships in each one because they use different methods in the matching process.”

So, where should you look?

12. Online scholarship websites

Scholarships.com, Fastweb, BigFuture and MoolahSPOT were among the websites recommended by the experts.

There are many different online tools to find scholarships, but the key is to make sure you’re only looking at legitimate sites.

“Never, never pay a fee under any circumstances,” Ramsdell warned, even if the site offers you a guarantee. Often, families pay these fees and are denied when they try to get their money back under the guarantee because they don’t receive scholarship money.

Free money for college: Military

Military members and their families may be entitled to a variety of scholarships and aid to support their education. In fact, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) distributed more than $11 million in education benefits in 2018. Scholarships and educational funding may be available.

13. ROTC

There are a variety of ROTC scholarships available. In addition to ROTC scholarships, active service members can access education funds up to $4,500 to help curb the cost of school.

Students can check them out on the Federal Student Aid office website. ROTC scholarships are available through the Army, Air Force and Navy.

14. Veterans

There are several programs providing educational benefits to veterans. These included the:

  • Post 9/11 GI Bill
  • All-Volunteer Force Educational Assistance Program
  • Educational Assistance for Members of the Selected Reserve
  • Survivors’ and Dependents’ Educational Assistance
  • Post-Vietnam Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program
  • Reserve Educational Assistance Program

15. Veterans service organizations

Various organizations that serve veterans offer scholarship funds.

These include the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Paralyzed Veterans of America. In 2019, the American Legion has awarded $130,000 in scholarships.

Free money for college: Skills and academics

If you have special skills or academic prowess, you can often turn your talents into college cash.

16. College scholarship programs

Around 35% of scholarships and grants come directly from colleges.

Stezala recommended Cappex to students looking to maximize the chances of receiving a scholarship from a college.

“They have an admissions calculator that shows you your chance of being admitted to a college,” she said. “It is a good way to see how you rank compared to other students. If you rank highly and apply to that college, the college itself may offer you a scholarship to attend.”

17. Athletic scholarships

More than 150,000 student-athletes attending NCAA Division I and II schools receive over $2.9 billion annually in athletic scholarships, according to the NCAA.

While you must be an elite athlete to obtain one of these scholarships — only around 2% of high school athletes are provided with funding — Brand recommended looking to local sports organizations you are part of to see if they offer any scholarship opportunities.

18. College career organizations

If you know which major you’d like to pursue in college, it can be a good idea to join career-related associations and start networking early. By joining a club whose interests are similar to yours, you’ll be able to meet with relevant people in the industry, know what’s going on in the field and major, and be privy to scholarship opportunities that may be available.

If you’re pursuing a degree in communications or public relations, for example, you may consider joining the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA). The PRSSA awards more than $30,000 annually to students who excel in public relations.

It should be noted that membership in a certain organization is sometimes preferred or required to be eligible.

Now you know how to get free money for college

All these resources should help you find money for college. The key is to start early and be thorough in your search efforts.

According to Ramsdell, most students who start in their junior year of high school should be able to get at least some money if they exhaust their options for funding.

“It’s like the lottery,” Ramsdell said. “If you don’t play, you’re not going to win.”

Sage Singleton Evans contributed to this report

Need a student loan?

Check out our top picks below or learn more about other ways to pay for college.
Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Variable APRDegrees That QualifyMore Info
2.84% – 10.97%1 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit College Ave

3.52% – 9.50%2 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit CommonBond

2.75% – 10.65%3 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit SallieMae

2.80% – 11.37%4 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit Discover

3.16% – 11.90%5 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit Ascent

4.22% – 7.81%6 Undergraduate
Graduate

VISIT CITIZENS

Learn more about private student loan lenders.
Learn more about private student loan lenders.
1Important Disclosures for College Ave.

College Ave Disclosures

College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.

(1)All rates shown include the auto-pay discount.  The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.

(2)This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a freshman borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 8.35% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $179.18 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $21,501.54. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.

(3)As certified by your school and less any other financial aid you might receive. Minimum $1,000.

Information advertised valid as of 11/4/2019. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation.



2Important Disclosures for CommonBond.

CommonBond Disclosures

Offered terms are subject to change and state law restrictions. Loans are offered through CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS #1175900).

  1.  Rates are as of July 1, 2019 and include auto-pay discount. All loans are eligible for a 0.25% reduction in interest rate by agreeing to automatic payment withdrawals once in repayment. Variable rates may increase after consummation.


3Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.

4Important Disclosures for Discover.

Discover Disclosures

  1. Students who get at least a 3.0 GPA (or equivalent) qualify for a one-time cash reward on each new Discover undergraduate and graduate student loan. Reward redemption period is limited. Please visit DiscoverStudentLoans.com/Reward for any applicable reward terms and conditions.
  2. View Auto Reward Debit Reward Terms and Conditions at DiscoverStudentLoans.com/AutoDebitReward.
  3. Aggregate loan limits apply.
  4. Lowest rates shown are for the undergraduate loan and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments. The interest rate ranges represent the lowest interest rate offered on the Discover Undergraduate Loan and highest interest rates offered on Discover student loans, including Undergraduate, Graduate, Health Professions, Law and MBA Loans. The fixed interest rate is set at the time of application and does not change during the life of the loan. The variable interest rate is calculated based on the 3-Month LIBOR index plus the applicable Margin percentage. The margin is based on your credit evaluation at the time of application and does not change. For variable interest rate loans, the 3-Month LIBOR is 2.00% as of January 1, 2020. Discover Student Loans will adjust the rate quarterly on each January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 (the “interest rate change date”), based on the 3-Month LIBOR Index, published in the Money Rates section of the Wall Street Journal 15 days prior to the interest rate change date, rounded up to the nearest one-eighth of one percent (0.125% or 0.00125). This may cause the monthly payments to increase, the number of payments to increase or both. Please visit discover.com/student-loans/interest-rates for more information about interest rates.
Discover's lowest variable rates shown are for the undergraduate loan and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments.

5Important Disclosures for Ascent Student Loans.

Ascent Student Loans Disclosures

Before taking out private student loans, you should explore and compare all financial aid alternatives, including grants, scholarships, and federal student loans and consider your future monthly payments and income. Applying with a cosigner may improve your chance of getting approved and could help you qualify for a lower interest rate. Ascent Student Loans may be funded by Richland State Bank (RSB). Ascent Student Loan products are subject to credit qualification, completion of a loan application, verification of application information and certification of loan amount by a participating school. Loan products may not be available in certain jurisdictions, and certain restrictions, limitations; and terms and conditions may apply. Ascent is a federally registered trademark of Turnstile Capital Management (TCM) and may be used by RSB under limited license. Richland State Bank is a federally registered service mark of Richland State Bank.
  1. Ascent rates are effective as of 01/27/2019 and include a 0.25%-2.00% discount applied when a borrower in repayment elects automatic debit payments via their personal checking account. Competitive rates calculated monthly at the time of loan approval.Ascent Tuition Cosigned Loan: Variable rate loans are based on a margin between 1.90% and 13.50% plus the 1-Month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR), rounded to the nearest 1/100th of a percent. The current LIBOR is 1.653%, which may adjust monthly. Your interest rate may increase or decrease, based on LIBOR monthly changes, resulting in a variable APR range between 3.16% – 11.90%. Fixed rate loans have an APR range between 4.21% – 13.16%. For Ascent Cosigned Credit-Based Loan current rates and repayment examples visit www.AscentTuition.com/APR.

    Ascent Independent Non-Cosigned Loan: Variable rate loans are based on a margin between 3.16% and 11.90% plus the 1-Month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR), rounded to the nearest 1/100th of a percent. The current LIBOR is 1.653%, which may adjust monthly. Your interest rate may increase or decrease, based on LIBOR monthly changes, resulting in a variable APR range between 3.16% – 11.90%. Fixed rate loans have an APR range between 4.21% – 13.16%. For Ascent Independent non-cosigned loan current rates and repayment examples visit www.AscentIndependent.com/APR.

  2. Payments may be deferred. Subject to lender discretion, forbearance and/or deferment options may be available for borrowers who are encountering financial distress.
  3. Making interest only or partial interest payments while in school will not reduce the principal balance of the loan. There are three (3) flexible in-school repayment options that include fully deferred, interest only and $25 minimum repayment.
  4. Flexible repayment plans may be offered up to a fifteen (15) year repayment term for a variable rate loan and ten (10) year repayment term for a fixed rate loan. Students must be enrolled at least half-time at an eligible school. Minimum loan amount is $2,000.
  5. Interest rate reduction of 0.25% for enrollment in automatic debit applies only when the borrower and/or cosigner signs up for automatic payments and the regularly scheduled, current amount due (including full, flat, or interest only payments, as applicable) is successfully deducted from the designated bank account each month. Interest rate reduction(s) will not apply during periods when no payment is due, including periods of In-School, Deferment, Grace or Forbearance. If you have two (2) returned payments for Nonsufficient Funds, we may cancel your automatic debit enrollment and you will lose the 0.25% interest rate reduction. You will then need to re-qualify and re-enroll in automatic debit payments to receive the 0.25% interest rate reduction.
  6. All applicants (individual and cosigner) are required to complete a brief online financial literacy course as part of the application process to be eligible for funding.
  7. Eligibility, loan amount and other loan terms are dependent on several factors, which may include: loan product, other financial aid, creditworthiness, school, program, graduation date, major, cost of attendance and other factors. Aggregate loan limits may apply. The cost of attendance is determined and certified by the educational institution.
  8. The legal age for entering into contracts is eighteen (18) years of age in every state except Alabama where it is nineteen (19) years old, Nebraska where it is nineteen (19) years old (only for wards of the state), and Mississippi and Puerto Rico where it is twenty-one (21) years old.
  9. 1% Cash Back Graduation Reward subject to terms and conditions. Click here for details. In order to be eligible for the 1% Cash Back Graduation Reward, borrower must meet the following criteria after graduation:
    • The student borrower has graduated from the degree program that the loan was used to fund.
    • The student borrower may change majors and/or transfer to a different school, but must obtain the same level of degree (e.g. – undergraduate or graduate)
    • The graduation date is more than 90 days and less than five (5) years after the date of the loan’s first disbursement.
    • Any loan that the student has borrowed under the Ascent loan is not more than 30-days delinquent or in a default status as of the graduation date and until any Graduation Reward is paid.
  10. Students can apply to release their cosigner and continue with the loan in only their name after making the first 24 consecutive regularly scheduled full principal and interest payments on-time and meeting the other eligibility criteria to qualify for the loan without a cosigner.
* Application times vary depending on the applicant’s ability to supply the necessary information for submission.


6Important Disclosures for Citizens Bank.

Citizens Bank Disclosures

Undergraduate Rate Disclosure: Variable rate, based on the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) published in The Wall Street Journal on the twenty-fifth day, or the next business day, of the preceding calendar month. As of February 1, 2020,the one-month LIBOR rate is 1.66%. Variable interest rates range from 4.22% – 7.81% (4.22% – 7.81% APR) and will fluctuate over the term of the borrower’s loan with changes in the LIBOR rate, and will vary based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. Fixed interest rates range from 4.36% – 7.95% (4.36% – 7.95% APR) based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. Lowest rates shown for eligible, creditworthy applicants with an undergraduate level degree, require a 5-year repayment term and include our Loyalty discount and Automatic Payment discount of 0.25 percentage points each, as outlined in the Loyalty and Automatic Payment Discount disclosures. The maximum variable rate on the Education Refinance Loan is the greater of 21.00% or Prime Rate plus 9.00%. Subject to additional terms and conditions, and rates are subject to change at any time without notice. Such changes will only apply to applications taken after the effective date of change. Please note: Due to federal regulations, Citizens Bank is required to provide every potential borrower with disclosure information before they apply for a private student loan. The borrower will be presented with an Application Disclosure and an Approval Disclosure within the application process before they accept the terms and conditions of their loan.

Federal Loan vs. Private Loan Benefits: Some federal student loans include unique benefits that the borrower may not receive with a private student loan, some of which we do not offer with the Education Refinance Loan. Borrowers should carefully review their current benefits, especially if they work in public service, are in the military, are currently on or considering income based repayment options or are concerned about a steady source of future income and would want to lower their payments at some time in the future. When the borrower refinances, they waive any current and potential future benefits of their federal loans and replace those with the benefits of the Education Refinance Loan. For more information about federal student loan benefits and federal loan consolidation, visit http://studentaid.ed.gov/. We also have several resources available to help the borrower make a decision at http://www.citizensbank.com/EdRefinance,including Should I Refinance My Student Loans? and our FAQs. Should I Refinance My Student Loans? includes a comparison of federal and private student loan benefits that we encourage the borrower to review. 

Citizens Bank Student Loan Eligibility: Borrowers must be enrolled at least half-time in a degree-granting program at an eligible institution. Borrowers must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident or an international borrower/eligible non-citizen with a creditworthy U.S. citizen or permanent resident co-signer. For borrowers who have not attained the age of majority in their state of residence, a co-signer is required. Citizens Bank reserves the right to modify eligibility criteria at anytime. Interest rate ranges subject to change. Citizens Bank private student loans are subject to credit qualification, completion of a loan application/consumer credit agreement, verification of application information, and if applicable, self-certification form, school certification of the loan amount, and student’s enrollment at a Citizens Bank- participating school. 
Please Note: International Students are not eligible for the multi-year approval feature.

Loyalty Discount Disclosure: The borrower will be eligible for a 0.25 percentage point interest rate reduction on their loan if the borrower or their co-signer (if applicable) has a qualifying account in existence with us at the time the borrower and their co-signer (if applicable) have submitted a completed application authorizing us to review their credit request for the loan. The following are qualifying accounts: any checking account, savings account, money market account, certificate of deposit, automobile loan, home equity loan, home equity line of credit, mortgage, credit card account, or other student loans owned by Citizens Bank, N.A. Please note, our checking and savings account options are only available in the following states: CT, DE, MA, MI, NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, and VT and some products may have an associated cost. This discount will be reflected in the interest rate disclosed in the Loan Approval Disclosure that will be provided to the borrower once the loan is approved. Limit of one Loyalty Discount per loan and discount will not be applied to prior loans. The Loyalty Discount will remain in effect for the life of the loan. 

Automatic Payment Discount Disclosure: Borrowers will be eligible to receive a 0.25 percentage point interest rate reduction on their student loans owned by Citizens Bank, N.A. during such time as payments are required to be made and our loan servicer is authorized to automatically deduct payments each month from any bank account the borrower designates. Discount is not available when payments are not due, such as during forbearance. If our loan servicer is unable to successfully withdraw the automatic deductions from the designated account three or more times within any 12-month period, the borrower will no longer be eligible for this discount.