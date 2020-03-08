How to Get a Personal Loan With Bad Credit

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

When you have bad credit and need a loan, you might have a hard time finding one with favorable terms. You’ll generally need a score above 600 to get approved for an unsecured personal loan.

However, there are certain lenders that specialize in loans for borrowers with bad credit. And you might want to consider the alternatives, like secured personal loans and cosigned loans, before you open an unsecured loan for bad credit.

Personal loans for borrowers with bad credit

Personal loans can help you consolidate debt and reclaim control of your finances. Unfortunately, borrowers with a poor credit history might have a harder time qualifying for an unsecured personal loan. However, your first step should be to get know what kinds of terms lenders offer. You can do that by checking out our table below.

Lender RATES (APR) loan amount 6.53 % – 35.99 % $ 1,000 to $ 50,000 6.98 % – 35.89 % $ 1,000 to $ 50,000 6.95 % – 35.89 % $ 1,000 to $ 40,000 9.95 % – 35.99 % $ 2,000 to $ 35,000 NMLS #1136: Terms & Conditions Apply

What to do if you need a personal loan for bad credit

Get quotes from lenders who offer loans for people with bad credit

Don’t apply for a personal loan from the first lender you find. Shop around to see which lender may offer you your best possible APR for your situation. Call up lenders or visit their websites to see if you can get prequalified with a soft credit check, which won’t affect your credit.

A prequalification isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get the personal loan once you formally apply. However, it can reveal what kind of terms you may qualify for. This is a great way to compare lenders beyond reviewing their fee structure and APR ranges.

To kickstart your search, here are a few lenders that accept bad or fair credit borrowers:

Avant

OneMain Financial

LendingPoint

Peerform

Upgrade

Upstart

Beware payday lenders

There’s really no such thing as a bad credit loan with guaranteed approval, but there is such a thing as predatory lending. Some lenders will offer you a high-interest loan while holding your paycheck as collateral. If you miss your payment, the lender could garnish your wages.

Financial institutions that practice this kind of lending are common, so look out for these signs of predatory lending:

Excessively long or short repayment terms

APRs of nearly 400% on payday loans

Unspecified APR or loan length

“No credit check” advertisements

Applying for a personal loan

Whether you’re applying to consolidate debt, pay for a major expense or cover another need, the application process for a personal loan is pretty much the same, and it isn’t labor-intensive.

Here’s how to get a personal loan:

Check your credit report. Make sure there are no errors, and address any mistakes that you find. Equifax, TransUnion and Experian are required to provide you with a free credit report every 12 months through AnnualCreditReport.com. Know your credit score. Once you have a copy of your credit report, you’ll have a clear idea of your potential as a borrower. Knowing your score will further help you determine whether you’re likely to prequalify with certain lenders. Determine how much money you need to borrow. Make sure you nail down just the right amount. If you take out a loan that’s bigger than you need, then you could end up paying interest on funds you didn’t use. Get prequalified. This involves sending your information – income, debts, assets and credit score – to lenders, which will then determine if you may qualify. If it’s a good fit, the lender will send you a quote with an estimated APR and loan amount. Compare offers, and accept one. When you find the offer that’s best for your needs, then you’re ready to receive your money. Finalizing the loan requires a hard credit check, which will have an effect on your score.

While a lender is finalizing your loan, they may also ask for supporting documentation such as a driver’s license, proof of income and proof of residence.

Can’t get a personal loan? Consider these options

Start by building your credit

If you can’t get the terms you’d prefer on a personal loan, work on building your credit so you can reapply as a more favorable borrower. Here are steps on how to build your credit so you may be able to qualify for better terms on a personal loan:

Request a copy of your credit report, and address any big issues you find. Open a secured credit card or loan. Make sure you spend within your means, and pay it off on time every month. You’ll build a healthy payment history, which can improve your credit. Give it time. While rebuilding your credit, it’s vital that you don’t miss any payments. You’ll also want to keep balances low and avoid opening any new accounts.

Open a secured personal loan

If you’re having a hard time qualifying for an unsecured personal loan, you could consider a secured loan that uses an asset, such as your house or savings, as collateral. These loans may be easier to qualify for or offer lower APRs, though you run the risk of repossession of assets if you default on your loan.

Enlist the help of a cosigner

If you can, ask a family member or significant other to cosign on the loan. There are a few things to consider here, since a cosigner is legally obligated to meet the terms of the loan. If you miss payments or default on the loan, both you and the cosigner will be on the hook, which means the two of you could suffer a blemish on your credit reports.

Further, a cosigned loan will be calculated in both of your debt-to-income ratios, and any assets that are put up as collateral could be repossessed and sold by the bank.

Meet with a certified credit counselor

Credit counseling is available to consumers who need help with controlling their finances. If you have debt that’s out of control or a credit score that’s too low to qualify for a loan, then you may be eligible to meet with a certified credit counselor for a free session.

A credit counselor may:

Go over your credit report with you

Advise you on budgeting and money management

Help you come up with a debt management plan

If you want to take a closer look at your credit score and how to improve it, credit counseling is the place to start. Visit the National Foundation for Credit Counseling website to find a credit counselor near you.

If there’s no other option, look into bankruptcy

It’s easy to get into a tough spot financially, especially if you’re starting out with bad credit and you don’t have access to the capital you need. You might consider filing for bankruptcy if:

You’re getting harassed by debt collectors that you can’t repay

You’re in danger of losing assets, such as your home

You’re relying on payday loans to keep up with your bills

Your liabilities outweigh your assets

You’ve tried everything to get out of debt and don’t see another way out

Filing for bankruptcy lets you hit the reset button on your finances. However, it will have a lasting negative effect on your credit score, so sit down with a bankruptcy lawyer to see if this is the best path for you.

FAQ

Where can I get a loan when I have bad credit?

Some lenders offer personal loans to borrowers with less-than-stellar credit. Try lenders that offer personal loans to borrowers with bad credit. You might also consider opening up a secured personal loan or enlisting the help of a cosigner with good credit.

What is a minimum credit score for a personal loan?

There’s really no minimum credit score for a personal loan, but the lower the score, the harder it will be to qualify for a loan with favorable terms. You might be able to secure a loan with a credit score that’s less than 600, but you’ll end up paying much more money in interest than a prime borrower would for the same loan.

Can I get a personal loan with a credit score of 550?

You may be able to secure a personal loan with a credit score of 550, but you’ll be paying much more in interest than most borrowers with higher credit scores. Instead, you could consider waiting until you’ve improved your credit score, enlist the help of a cosigner or seek out a secured loan.

Can I get a loan without a credit check?

Maybe, but these loans typically come with astronomically high APRs. Traditional lenders will want to get a clear picture of your credit history, so they will require a credit check. However, there are some services which offer payday loans without conducting a hard credit inquiry. If you default on the loan, then the lender could garnish your wages.

How can I find legit online loans?

With so much misinformation on the internet, searching for a bad credit loan online can seem like a daunting task. Do your research before committing to a lender. Student Loan Hero produces personal loan lender reviews that you can trust.