7 Industries That Let You Work From Anywhere

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

Working from home is a fast-growing trend. Thanks to the internet, the remote work industry has allowed more people to do their jobs from home while staying connected to their teams.

However, if you’re looking for telecommute jobs, you should know that there are certain fields where you might have a better chance of working from home. These seven industries stand out as the biggest providers of remote jobs.

If you’re interested in working remotely, the industries below offer the greatest number of telecommuting opportunities.

People are working remotely in these 7 industries

FlexJobs, a remote job marketplace, analyzed its database of thousands of companies covering more than 50 career categories, to see which industries have the greatest number of work from home jobs. Here’s what they found in their 2019 study, along with salary information reported that year by the Bureau of Labor Statistics:

1. Medical and health

2. Customer service

3. Administrative work

4. Sales

5. Computer and information technology

6. Education and training

7. Accounting and finance

● Plus: Where to find telecommute jobs

1. Medical and health

The FlexJobs study found that the most remote work is available in the medical and health fields, especially in therapy.

You might work as a patient advocate or healthcare information specialist, or you could manage billing, insurance or scheduling. You could even work as a registered nurse and provide phone-based service to patients.

Soliant Health and Lifestance Health are just a couple of major companies hiring remote workers in 2020. Jobs in this field, including telecommute oncology nurse navigators and remote school speech-language pathologists, have median annual salaries of $28,470 and $68,190, for support staff and practitioners respectively.

Whatever your role within this large field, you can find many telecommute jobs, both part time and full time.

2. Customer service

Customer service representatives typically help consumers over the phone or via email, meaning that most can fulfill their role from anywhere.

Many companies hire customer service representatives in work-from-home roles. Common job titles include customer care associate, contact center agent, technical support and client service representative.

As a customer service representative, you’d provide timely, clear support and resolve customer concerns or complaints. You’d also need to understand the product or service that your company offers inside and out.

Remote customer service jobs include entry-level remote customer service representative jobs, as well as management-level positions such as telecommute call center quality assurance manager. The median annual salary for a customer service representative is $34,710, though it would ultimately depend on the specific position.

3. Administrative work

Not all administrative professionals sit behind a desk at the front of an office. In fact, many administrative assistants work virtually for major companies.

You might handle scheduling, manage projects and process communications. Since these jobs are largely online, you’d have to be comfortable using various computer programs. And even though you’re remote, interpersonal skills are crucial in this role.

Common job titles include administrative assistant, executive assistant, office manager, coordinator and business development specialist. Since you’ll be making sure a company runs smoothly, you’ll likely need to be online during typical business hours.

Companies such as Wells Fargo, CVS Health and UnitedHealth Group offer remote administrative positions. General clerks earn a median salary of $34,040; administrative assistants make a $39,850 median salary, which could rise to $60,890 for executive administrative assistants.

4. Sales

Do you enjoy working with customers and promoting new products? Working in sales is demanding, requiring a serious amount of drive and motivation. But because many sales professionals communicate with clients over the phone or email, they can telecommute easily.

Some typical job titles include marketing manager, lead generation associate and business development and account executive.

Sales jobs can range from positions such as sales account managers and presales solutions architects. While the median salary for sales jobs is $29,630, it may vary depending on the specific position.

5. Computer and information technology

Unsurprisingly, the computer and information technology fields offer many online work opportunities. This industry casts a wide net when it comes to occupations, but all of them require serious computer skills.

Beyond software development and programming, computer and IT jobs may involve computer repair, website maintenance or web security. You could work as an IT specialist, systems engineer or technical support representative, among a number of other roles.

If you know how to code, you could find lots of remote freelancing work on websites like Upwork and Freelancer. If you’re not looking to go full time, these sites will keep you in touch with employers as you build up your portfolio.

The median salary in this field, which includes jobs like senior cloud software developer and senior full stack engineer, is $88,240.

6. Education and training

There are many opportunities to teach in an online classroom. You can connect with students anywhere in the world or provide training to adult learners.

Almost all the roles you’d find in a school are also represented online. You could work as a teacher, tutor, curriculum developer or program director.

If you’re involved in education, you may be able to find a virtual role at just about any level. Not ready to commit to a full-time gig? You can dip your toes in the field through part-time tutoring or by providing course content for a marketplace like Udemy.

There are opportunities in positions such as remote English teacher and cyber security faculty member, at a median salary of $50,790 for the educational field.

7. Accounting and finance

Accounting and finance offer plenty of telecommute jobs, too. Typical careers include finance manager, auditor, bookkeeper and accountant.

You might process financial data, handle accounts, organize records or help with taxes. Roles are available for both entry-level workers and experienced professionals with companies such as USAA and Supporting Strategies. Median salaries for the financial field, including jobs like remote financial controller and telecommute financial analyst, are $69,820.

Where to find telecommute jobs

FlexJobs has one of the largest databases of telecommute jobs, but it’s not the only remote job board. You can find work-from-home jobs on sites like We Work Remotely or Remote OK, or you can type “work from home” or “telecommute” when you search for jobs on a site like Indeed.

While these seven industries have the greatest number of work-from-home jobs, there are many others that offer telecommute jobs, too. If you’re itching to get in on the telecommute trend, head to this guide with the top 13 websites for work-from-home jobs.

Interested in refinancing student loans?