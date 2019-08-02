7 Amazing Work Benefits That Help You Pay Off Student Loans

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

For borrowers with student loans, these debts are a common source of financial stress. But getting help with repaying student debt, such as a student loan repayment bonus, from employers could be a financial lifeline with the potential for huge worker benefits.

In a 2017 survey of workers ages 22 to 33 by the nonprofit American Student Assistance (ASA), 86% of respondents said they would commit to work for a company for five years in exchange for help with paying off their student loans. And 93% said they would take advantage of a student loan repayment bonus provided by a prospective employer.

Workers and employers should both be aware of how student loans can negatively impact productivity. Education debt can make workers less likely to participate in an employer-sponsored retirement plan, and these workers tend to worry more about money.

“If [employees] are stressed out about their student loans, they are likely carrying that into the workplace,” said Heather Tredup, a partner at Aon Hewitt, a human capital and management consulting firm. “That’s going to affect their overall productivity.”

Let’s look at some of these benefits:

Work perks that provide student loan repayment help

Fortunately for today’s workers who have student loans, more employers are considering benefits that include student loan repayment help.

This fits in with what workers want. The ASA survey found that more than half of younger workers say student loan repayment benefits are a priority, falling third on the list after health insurance and 401(k) match benefits.

Consider asking your current employer to start offering certain student loan assistance benefits, or look for these benefits in your next employer. If you’re smart about your existing benefits, you can find ways to leverage them as assistance in paying student loans.

Here are some work perks that can help you with student loan repayment:

1. Student loan repayment assistance

A small number of companies — about 8% — offer student loan repayment assistance, according to a 2019 survey by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM). While this benefit remains relatively rare, the number of employers offering it has doubled since the year before and continues to gain popularity. In fact, Forbes called it “the hottest employee benefit of 2018.”

“I think we’re finding more employers starting to look at what’s out there, and what options will really help,” Tredup said.

Employer-provided student loan repayment assistance is a work benefit that offers extra pay toward student debt. Typically, this student loan repayment help is given through a one-time or ongoing payouts to the employee or their student loan servicer.

In one unusual option, an insurance company called Unum offers to help pay student loans in exchange for employees giving up a certain number of vacation days.

2. Financial education

Employers are also starting to see more value in providing workers with financial education and resources to help them manage their money more responsibly. Options can include financial workshops, webinars or online classes, or even access to financial counseling or planning.

“[For] a lot of new people entering the workforce, that is a barrier for people is understanding how to budget, how to handle various bills,” Tredup said. Plus, she added, financial literacy programs can help workers formulate a plan to pay off student debt.

3. Tuition reimbursement or education stipend

Employers see a clear benefit to workers who have more training, education and skills. So it makes sense to offer tuition reimbursement or educational stipends to workers who are looking to get more education.

In fact, that might be why this benefit is so common. According to the 2019 survey by SHRM, more than 56% of employers offered tuition assistance.

Workers should definitely consider taking advantage of tuition reimbursement benefits. These can be especially beneficial to those who have student loans but haven’t completed a degree. With an employer covering tuition costs, returning to school will be much more affordable.

4. Student loan repayment bonus

Work benefits don’t have to be directly related to education to still be useful to help you tackle student loan debt. A great student loan repayment strategy is to use extra earnings, such as a signing or annual bonus, to pay down this debt.

“Some employers are even considering a student loan signing bonus,” Tredup said. “So that when someone comes in, instead of giving the bonus to the individual it might be applied to the loan.”

One example is marketing services company Connelly Partners, which offers new employees a $1,000 student loan repayment bonus upon signing.

5. Overtime opportunities

Working overtime can be another easy way to increase your income. If your employer offers overtime, take advantage of the opportunity and offer to work late. This could have the added benefit of showing how dedicated you are to your work.

When you’re getting paid time-and-a-half for overtime work, you will quickly rack up extra earnings. To make sure your hard work pays off, use that overtime income to make an extra payment toward your student debt.

6. Payroll advances or loans

In addition to providing extra pay, some employers offer loans or payroll advances to help employees when finances get too tight.

In fact, the 2019 SHRM survey also found that 15% of employers offered payroll advances. Others might also offer low- or no-interest loans to employees.

Of course, going into debt when you already have debt doesn’t make a lot of sense. But if you’re ever in a tight financial position and at risk of missing a student loan payment, these flexible pay options can be a lifesaver.

7. Employer-matched retirement savings

Employer matches for retirement account contributions are a huge benefit that more student loan borrowers could be benefitting from — especially since student debt can set workers back on saving for retirement.

An employer match can help you keep retirement savings on track without having to devote a bigger chunk of your pay to your 401(k). This means you can save for retirement and work on paying off student loans. Plus, it’s basically free money — and sometimes it can pay off to invest rather than pay down student loans first.

Tredup suggested starting small with retirement savings, putting aside as little as you can afford.

“Don’t wait until you can afford to contribute the full matched amount,” Tredup said. “Even saving 1%, you could still benefit from the employer match.”

Final word

If you’re not sure what benefits you have, check with your employer or human resources department. They can help you review your benefits package and identify perks you’re not yet using or might not even know about.

Perhaps there will even be a way your employer can help you target student loans and pay them down faster.

Katherine Gustafson contributed to this report.

