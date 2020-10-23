How This Woman Turned Her Side Hustle Into a $60,000/Year Job

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

Originally published Feb. 26, 2018.

Erin Heilig loved interior design and real estate, but she didn’t want to give up her day job working for a major pharmaceutical company. With a salary of nearly $200,000, she was paid well for her work.

“I thought about leaving to pursue design before, but I liked my job,” Heilig said. “The stability of my job, my salary and perks like a 401(k) match always held me back.”

But that stability disappeared when the company announced it was shutting down Heilig’s division. Using the layoff as an opportunity to launch her interior design side hustle, Heilig now runs her own business as an interior designer and Realtor. Here is her inspiring story, in four “chapters”:

1. Balancing an interior design side hustle with a full-time job

2. Facing an unexpected layoff

3. Turning her side hustle into a successful business

4. Taking her side hustle to the next level

Balancing an interior design side hustle with a full-time job

Heilig has always been interested in decor and home design.

“I’ve loved design for as long as I can remember,” she said. “It really came through in my junior high years when I got to decorate my bedroom. Then, when I bought my first home, I got interested not just in design, but real estate.”

Like many, Heilig indulged her interests by working on the side. She got her Realtor license over a decade ago, but it was always a small side project. She worked with clients looking to buy and sell homes. As a natural extension, she started offering her services as an interior decorator.

“I had no intention to pursue real estate or interior design as a career,” she said. “It was a part-time interest and hobby.”

Heilig worked with clients on nights and weekends, selling a few houses per year. With a demanding full-time job, she was limited in how much time she could dedicate to her side hustle.

“People encouraged me to pursue real estate full time, but I was only selling a couple of houses a year,” she said. “The practical side of me said to hold out and stay with my regular job.”

Facing an unexpected layoff

A few weeks before Christmas in 2016, Heilig found out that her employer was shutting down her division. She and her co-workers were going to be laid off.

She immediately thought about finding another job with a similar company. But friends and family members encouraged her to explore other opportunities.

“My friends said, ‘You’ve always wanted to leave, so here’s your chance,’” she recalled.

The idea of her income dropping was scary and intimidating. It was no longer about making extra money on the side with her interior design side hustle; it was about living off those earnings.

“Dropping from nearly $200,000 to a third of that was a hard pill to swallow,” she said.

However, the freedom in her new role as a realtor and interior designer encouraged her to move forward.

“My corporate life was defined by answering emails, attending meetings, and creating and revising PowerPoints,” she said. “So much of that didn’t play to my strengths. With real estate and design, I can use my strengths, such as negotiating.”

With a goal in mind, Heilig launched her business full time.

“I figured that in a worst-case scenario where I failed, I could return to the corporate world,” she said. “But I’m a hustler, I work hard and I knew I’d figure this out.”

Turning her side hustle into a successful business

As Heilig transitioned from a full-time office job to working for herself, she faced some unexpected challenges.

“At my [former] company, I enjoyed the structure of it,” she said. “There weren’t any unknowns. I knew what my mission was every day. On my own, I struggled with a lack of structure. It surprised me. I wasn’t as disciplined as I thought.”

She tackled this problem by setting up a dedicated workspace in her home and switched to a paper calendar.

“I know it sounds odd, but an old-fashioned calendar helped me see everything at once and kept me focused,” she said.

Like many new business owners, Heilig worried about making her new endeavor profitable. She took on every new project she could, even when she didn’t have enough time.

“I took on far too much early on,” she said. “You don’t want to say no to anything because you need the work, but you can’t do it all. I had to force myself to say no to new clients so I could have enough time to work on each project.”

Soon, she found a system and workflow that worked for her. Her business started to become profitable.

“I made about $60,000 my first year,” she said. “I’m on target this year to make double that, and I expect to match my old salary by my third year.”

Taking a side hustle to the next level

For Heilig, the layoff was an opportunity to fully dedicate herself to her business. It’s a gamble that paid off for her and has the potential to become even more lucrative going forward.

Heilig knows firsthand how turning your side gig into a full-time job can be intimidating. However, she recommends taking calculated risks to reach your goal.

“My advice would be that when the transition is right for you, you’ll know,” she said. “When a change is necessary, just do it — take the opportunity. Make the decision and be fully committed.”

Ready to start your own business? Check out this list of potential side hustles for ideas.

Rebecca Safier contributed to this report.

Interested in refinancing student loans?

Here are the top 6 lenders of 2020!