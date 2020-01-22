When Is the FAFSA Due? 3 Essential Deadlines

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

When is the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) due? Whether you’re a new or current college student, it’s crucial to find out the FAFSA deadlines, since the FAFSA is your key to financial aid and student loans.

But while most applications have one deadline, the FAFSA actually has three: a federal, state and school deadline. The FAFSA deadline set by the federal government is June 30, 2020, for the 2019-2020 school year.

Colleges, though, can set their own, earlier FAFSA deadlines, and states can also set their own deadlines for students applying for state aid. To ensure you don’t miss an important date, your best bet is to submit the FAFSA as soon as possible after the process opens on Oct. 1.

This might sound confusing, but at least you have a strong incentive for submitting it ASAP: If you apply early, you might get more money for college.

When is FAFSA due?

Here are the three FAFSA deadlines you need to know about to qualify for financial aid.

The federal FAFSA due date

FAFSA deadlines are different for colleges

Your state has a FAFSA due date, too

1. The federal FAFSA due date

Since the Department of Education offers the FAFSA funding, it also sets a deadline for the application. But this deadline is a long one — you’ll have access to the FAFSA for over a year and a half.

The FAFSA for the 2019-2020 school year, for instance, became available on Oct. 1, 2018. It remains open until June 30, 2020. Plus, you can make corrections or updates until Sept. 14, 2020.

Most students file the FAFSA much closer to the date it opens than the date it closes. The main reason to file the FAFSA later in the school year would be if you had a major change in your financial circumstances.

“Students can file the FAFSA until the end of the academic year and still get some aid,” said financial aid expert Mark Kantrowitz. “This most often happens when a wealthy student has a change in family financial circumstances (e.g., death of a parent) that significantly affects their ability to pay for college.”

Unless you have a major change in your financial circumstances, you probably don’t need to worry about the federal FAFSA deadline, since you’ll be submitting the FAFSA months ahead of it. But you do need to consider state and college FAFSA deadlines, both of which come up a lot sooner.

2. The FAFSA deadlines are different for colleges

Colleges rely on the FAFSA to award financial aid. If you get into a school, you’ll likely see your financial aid package at the same time as your acceptance letter. So for many colleges, you’ll need to submit the FAFSA in time for them to review your application and calculate your financial aid.

Each college sets its own deadline for the FAFSA. Note that a few schools also require the CSS Profile, another document that assesses your financial need. Head to the financial aid website of each college on your list to find its FAFSA deadlines.

Tufts University, for example, sets an early decision (ED) FAFSA due date of Nov. 15, two weeks after its ED applications are due. If you’re applying by Tufts’ regular decision deadline of Jan. 1, you’ll need to submit the FAFSA by Feb. 3.

At Tufts, as with some other colleges, your FAFSA deadline falls close to your college application deadline. But you might want to file the FAFSA months earlier to qualify for the most amount of financial aid from your state.

3. Your state has a FAFSA due date, too

Finally, each state also might set its own FAFSA deadline for incoming college students. States also have financial aid programs, especially for residents attending in-state public colleges. Connecticut’s FAFSA deadline for the 2019-2020 school year, for example, was Feb. 15, 2019, at least for priority consideration.

To qualify for state financial aid, you need to file the FAFSA before the state deadline. In fact, the earlier you can submit your financial aid application the better, since some aid is given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Students should file the FAFSA as soon as possible on or after Oct. 1,” said Kantrowitz. “Students who file the FAFSA within the first three months (October, November and December) tend to receive more than twice as much grant funding, on average, as students who file the FAFSA later.”

Illinois, Kentucky and Oklahoma simply urge students to get the FAFSA in as soon as possible after Oct. 1. These states say awards are distributed until state financial aid funds are depleted.

Even though filling out the FAFSA can be time consuming, getting it done early is well worth the effort.

Submit the FAFSA as soon as possible

When is the FAFSA due? Perhaps the better question is, when does the FAFSA become available? Since it opens on Oct. 1 every year, you should simply plan on submitting it then.

Instead of waiting until your school, state or federal FAFSA deadline, try to file the FAFSA ASAP. You might start preparing your information in September so you can submit the application right after it opens on Oct. 1.

Then, you won’t have to worry about all these FAFSA deadlines. Instead, you can focus your attention on applying for scholarships.

