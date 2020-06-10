How Payment History Affects Your Credit Score

Open mobile menu Questions?

Updated on June 10, 2020
credit score student loan payment


Your payment history can be one of the most important factors in determining your credit scores. Having a history of on-time payments can help you build credit and improve your scores. But missing payments, having accounts sent to collections or filing for bankruptcy can hurt your scores.

Let’s look at:

Payment history and credit score: FAQ

How payment history affects credit scores

Your payment history can affect your credit scores positively or negatively, depending on what’s in your credit file.

Generic credit scores, such as those created by FICO and VantageScore, are built to determine the chance that someone will miss a payment by 90 or more days in the next 24 months. Both companies have found that someone’s history of paying bills on time — or missing payments — can be an important indicator of their potential future behavior.

Therefore, having a long history of paying your bills on time can help you move toward an excellent credit score. However, having late payments on your credit reports can hurt your credit scores. The further behind you fall, the greater the potential negative impact. For example, being 30 days late isn’t as bad as being 90 days late. Plus, a late payment can stay in your credit history for up to seven years.

However, a late payment won’t impact your credit scores until you’re at least 30 days late. While you may be charged a late payment fee if you’re one day late, a one-day-late payment won’t affect your credit scores. Creditors can’t report you as late to the credit bureaus (which create the credit reports your scores are based on) until you’re at least 30 days late.

Example: Effect of missed payments on a credit score

Missing a payment will never help your credit score, as it’s considered a derogatory mark that reflects badly on the borrower. However, the negative impact on your credit score can depend on your overall credit profile.

For example, someone who’s never missed a payment and has a high credit score may experience a big credit score drop after missing one payment. The missed payment represents a shift in behavior and is potentially a sign that the person will have trouble making other payments.

In contrast, someone who has poor credit and many late payments in their payment history might have their score drop by fewer points. Their low score already reflects that they’re likely to miss payments, and the addition of another late payment isn’t considered a drastic shift in their behavior.

What are the components of a FICO Score’s payment history?

Credit scoring factors are often grouped into five broad categories, but there are multiple components to each category. For example, within the payment history category, the following factors can influence a FICO Score:

  • Whether past payments were on time or late
  • How far behind you are on a payment
  • Whether and how much you owe on past-due accounts
  • How many accounts in your credit report are past due
  • How many accounts in your credit report are current
  • Whether there’s a bankruptcy on your credit report
  • How long it’s been since negative items appeared on your credit report

One account can also impact several of these factors, and the factors may influence other credit scoring categories.

For instance, missing a credit card payment can hurt your credit payment history. The credit card’s balance could also impact your credit utilization. Paying off the balance could lower your utilization and bring your account current, both of which can help your scores.

How to improve payment history

While you can’t change what’s already happened, you can take steps to ensure you build positive credit going forward. Here are some tips for staying on top of your bills:

  • Pay all your bills on time: Making on-time payments is the surest way to improve your payment history over time. Even if your accounts aren’t reported to the credit bureaus, you want to stay current to avoid having the account sent to collections, which could hurt your credit.
  • Set bill reminders: Reminders can help you stay on top of your bill due dates and avoid accidental late payments. Even if paying a few days late won’t hurt your credit, it can lead to late fees and interest that you could otherwise avoid.
  • Sign up for autopay: If your creditor offers autopay, you can sign up to make sure your payments are automatically sent on time. You may be able to choose to autopay the full amount or a minimum payment. Either way, be cautious of accidentally overdrafting the account you’re making payments from.
  • Bring past-due accounts current: Bringing an account current won’t remove the late payments from your credit report, but it can keep new late payments from appearing in the account. Over time, the negative impact from a late payment will also decrease.
  • Contact your creditors: If you’re going to have trouble affording a payment in the future, reach out to your creditors and ask if they can work with you. Companies may offer different types of hardship, including lowering your payment or allowing you to skip a payment. If you have the creditor’s permission, the missed payments shouldn’t hurt your credit.
  • Monitor your credit reports and credit scores: You also want to monitor your credit reports for unusual activity, such as an unexpected new account or collection account appearing on your report. These may indicate fraud or be a mistake, and you can respond by closing the account and disputing the errors on your credit reports.

Where to view your payment history

Your payment history is derived from different sections of your credit report. At least once a year, you can get a free copy of each of your credit reports from Equifax, Experian and TransUnion on AnnualCreditReport.com. You can review your reports for different payment-history related components, such as your history with each of your accounts and whether there are public records (i.e., a bankruptcy) or collection accounts on your reports.

Payment history and credit score: FAQ

What is payment history?

Payment history refers to your history of paying your bills on time or falling behind on your credit agreements. It’s one of the most important categories in determining your credit scores. Having a history of paying bills on time can help your credit, while missing payments can hurt your scores.

How does payment history affect your VantageScore?

As with FICO Scores, your payment history can be an important factor in your VantageScore credit scores. Paying bills on time can improve those scores. Conversely, missing a payment, having multiple accounts go delinquent and missing several payments in a row on an account can lower your score.

What are the components of a VantageScore payment history?

VantageScore doesn’t break down the specific components of what it considers within the payment history category. However, it may include on-time payments, past-due payments, public records and whether your accounts have been charged-off or sent to collections.

What bills affect your credit score?

Any credit account that’s reported to the credit bureaus could impact your credit scores. Credit cards and loans are common bills, but you could also find rent, utility and telecom payments in your credit reports. Some accounts that aren’t regularly reported, such as medical debts, could impact your credit scores if you don’t pay the bill and it’s sent to collections.

Does a one-day-late payment affect your credit score?

Being late by one day won’t impact your credit scores. Creditors report information to the credit bureau using specific codes, and the first code for late payments is for an account that’s 30 to 59 days past due.

How long do late payments stay on your credit report?

A late payment can stay on your credit report for up to seven years and impact your credit scores the entire time. If your late payment leads to your account being closed, the entire series of late payments will be removed from your credit reports seven years after the initial late payment that led to the closure.

When do credit cards report late payments?

Credit card companies may report your late payment to the credit bureaus once you’re 30 days past due on a bill. However, the exact timing may depend on the company and your billing cycle, because the credit card company may only send an update to the credit bureau about your account once a month.

When is a late mortgage payment reported on your credit?

Late mortgage payments can also be reported to the credit bureaus once you fall 30 days behind on a payment. Sometimes mortgage servicers may wait until you fall 60 days behind to report your late payments, such as when your mortgage is transferred to a new servicer.

How can you remove late payments from your credit report?

If a late payment is being inaccurately reported to the credit bureaus, you can file a dispute and ask the bureau to investigate the account. The bureau can then investigate the information and either confirm, correct or delete the late payment. You’ll need to file a dispute with all three credit bureaus if the error is on all three of your reports.

How long does it take for your credit score to update?

Credit scores don’t update — they’re a snapshot that’s generated based on one of your credit reports at a specific moment. New information may be added to your credit report at any time, and factors such as the age of your accounts and the time since you were late on a payment are always in flux. A credit score based on that credit report can change as a result.

What are the other factors of my FICO Score?

FICO Scores consider many factors, including how much debt you have (especially on credit cards), how old your accounts are and whether you’ve recently applied for new accounts. The importance of each factor will depend on your overall credit profile.

Elyssa Kirkham contributed to this report.

