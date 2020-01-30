Taking Out a Parent PLUS Loan? Read These 6 Pros and Cons First

Rebecca Safier

Rebecca Safier

Updated on January 30, 2020
January 30, 2020January 30, 2020Student Loan RepaymentFeatured, Parent Loans, Paying for College, Student Loans1394Rebecca SafierAmanda GarciaSEO
Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

what is a parent plus loan
Logo

OUR PROMISE TO YOU: Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

Need a student loan?

Check out our top picks below or learn more about other ways to pay for college.
2.84% to 10.97% APR1

Visit Lender

3.52% to 9.50% APR2

Visit Lender

2.87% to 10.75% APR3

Visit Lender

1Important Disclosures for College Ave.

College Ave Disclosures

College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.

(1)All rates shown include the auto-pay discount.  The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.

(2)This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a freshman borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 8.35% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $179.18 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $21,501.54. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.

(3)As certified by your school and less any other financial aid you might receive. Minimum $1,000.

Information advertised valid as of 11/4/2019. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation.



2Important Disclosures for CommonBond.

CommonBond Disclosures

Offered terms are subject to change and state law restrictions. Loans are offered through CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS #1175900).

  1.  Rates are as of July 1, 2019 and include auto-pay discount. All loans are eligible for a 0.25% reduction in interest rate by agreeing to automatic payment withdrawals once in repayment. Variable rates may increase after consummation.


3Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.

  • Variable APR
Learn more about private student loan lenders.

Tuition costs have been steadily rising over the years, and parents are stepping in to help foot the bill. Among the Class of 2019, 14% of students’ parents borrowed an average of $37,200 in parent PLUS loans to help pay for college. So, what is a parent PLUS loan?

This federal student loan option is available for parents whose children are enrolled at least half-time in an eligible program. Although this type of loan is a useful financial tool for many parents, it isn’t necessarily the best option for everyone.

Specifically, we’ll cover:

What is a parent PLUS loan?

The Federal Student Aid office offers parent PLUS loans to parents borrowing on behalf of their children. Parents can borrow up to the full cost of attendance of their child’s school minus any financial aid their child has already received.

Parent PLUS loans come with a 7.08% interest rate as of July 1, 2019, and a 4.236% origination fee, as of Oct. 1, 2019. To be eligible, the borrower must have a child enrolled at least half-time in a Title IV school.

Plus, parent borrowers can’t have an adverse credit history. If they do, it is still possible to qualify by adding a creditworthy endorser to their loan application.

Although parent PLUS loans can be a useful way to cover a gap in funding, they come with both pros and cons.

Pro: You can borrow as much as you need

Unlike other types of federal student loans, parent PLUS loans have few limits when it comes to borrowing. You can borrow up to the cost of attendance minus any other financial aid received.

This can be helpful if your child’s financial aid package falls short or you can’t cover your Expected Family Contribution.

At the same time, you have to be careful to not take on too much debt. Since your borrowing is limited only by the cost of attendance, you run the risk of taking out more loans than you can afford to pay back.

Before finalizing your paperwork, crunch the numbers using our student loan calculators to ensure your budget can handle repayment.

Con: You have to pass a credit check

Although you can borrow as much as you need with a parent PLUS loan, you first have to pass a credit check for approval. You don’t necessarily need excellent credit, but you can’t have an adverse credit history.

The Department of Education says you have adverse credit if any of the following applies:

  • You have debt greater than $2,085 that has been delinquent for 90 or more days or has been placed in collections within the past two years.
  • Your credit report shows one of the following in the past five years: default; discharge of debt in bankruptcy; foreclosure or repossession; tax lien or wage garnishment; write-off of a federal student debt.

Even with adverse credit, you could still qualify for a parent PLUS loan by applying with a creditworthy endorser. An endorser acts like a cosigner; they’re equally responsible for the debt in case you miss payments.

Besides this credit check, parent PLUS borrowers must also meet the general eligibility requirements for federal aid, including being a U.S. citizen or U.S. national.

As long as you meet these requirements, you should qualify for a parent PLUS loan.

Pro: Your interest rate will stay fixed over the life of the loan

Like other federal student loans, a parent PLUS loan comes with a fixed interest rate that stays the same throughout the life of the loan. Even if national interest rates rise, you’ll be locked in to the rate you got when you first took out the loan.

What is a parent PLUS loan’s interest rate? As of July 1, 2019, parent PLUS loans come with a 7.08% interest rate.

Let’s say you took out a total of $30,000 in parent PLUS loans with a 7.08% rate. If you paid it off on a 10-year standard repayment plan, you’d pay a total of $11,948 in interest.

If you have strong credit, it might be worth shopping around with private lenders before choosing a parent PLUS loan. SoFi, for instance, offers rates as low as 3.20% on parent student loans.

If you could qualify for a rate lower than 7.08%, you could save money over the long run. If not, then a parent PLUS loan might be the way to go. By shopping around with multiple lenders, you can find the loan with the lowest possible interest rate.

Con: Parent PLUS loans come with an origination fee

On top of interest, you might also consider the added expense of an origination fee. As of Oct. 1, 2019, all parent PLUS loans come with an origination fee of 4.236%.

If you borrowed $30,000, you’d pay an origination fee of $1,270.80. That extra fee is a considerable expense on top of all the interest you’ll be paying.

Since many private student loans don’t come with an origination fee, it’s worth comparing your options so you can find a loan with the lowest borrowing costs.

Pro: You have different options for repayment

Although parent PLUS loans have the disadvantage of an origination fee, they win points for flexible repayment plans.

Parent PLUS loans are eligible for the following repayments plans:

  • Standard Repayment Plan: Pay your loans off with fixed monthly payments over 10 years.
  • Graduated Repayment Plan: Start with small payments that gradually increase over a term of 10 years.
  • Extended Repayment Plan: Pay fixed or graduated payments over 25 years.
  • Income-Contingent Repayment: If you consolidate first, you’ll pay 20% of your discretionary income or what you’d pay on a 12-year plan, whichever is lower. If you still have a balance left after 25 years, you could be eligible for student loan forgiveness.

As you can see, you have several options for repayment. They can make your monthly bills go higher or lower. You might make extra payments to pay the loan off as fast as possible or extend your term to 25 years for some financial relief.

These flexible repayment plans can be a lifesaver in case you lose your job or run into financial hardship. Note that private student loan companies typically don’t offer these same protections, but some will allow you to pause payments through forbearance under certain circumstances.

If you’re concerned about your ability to pay back a student loan, a federal parent PLUS loan might be the most accommodating option. But if you don’t anticipate trouble with repayment, you might prefer a private lender.

Con: You’re expected to start repayment right away

When your child takes out a student loan, they typically don’t have to start paying it back while they’re still in school or for six months after graduation.

But what is a parent PLUS loan’s timeline for repayment? It turns out you have to start paying back a parent PLUS loan right away. Repayment kicks in right after your entire loan has been disbursed.

That said, it’s possible to apply for student loan deferment while your child is in school and for six months after they graduate.

If you’re granted a deferment, remember that interest will continue to accrue on your parent PLUS loan even while payments are paused.

Compare your options to find your best student loan for parents

Parent PLUS loans are a useful option for parents looking to help their children pay for college. They’re relatively easy to get, and you can borrow as much as you need.

But along with the benefits of parent PLUS loans also come some potential disadvantages, such as an origination fee and an interest rate that could be higher than what you could get from another lender.

Make sure to consider private lenders with potentially better terms or rates to ensure you’re not wasting money on interest and fees.

Need a student loan?

Check out our top picks below or learn more about other ways to pay for college.
Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Variable APRDegrees That QualifyMore Info
2.84% – 10.97%1 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit College Ave

3.52% – 9.50%2 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit CommonBond

2.87% – 10.75%3 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit SallieMae

2.80% – 11.37%4 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit Discover

3.16% – 11.90%5 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit Ascent

2.76% – 11.02%6 Undergraduate
Graduate

VISIT CITIZENS

Learn more about private student loan lenders.
Learn more about private student loan lenders.
1Important Disclosures for College Ave.

College Ave Disclosures

College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.

(1)All rates shown include the auto-pay discount.  The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.

(2)This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a freshman borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 8.35% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $179.18 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $21,501.54. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.

(3)As certified by your school and less any other financial aid you might receive. Minimum $1,000.

Information advertised valid as of 11/4/2019. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation.



2Important Disclosures for CommonBond.

CommonBond Disclosures

Offered terms are subject to change and state law restrictions. Loans are offered through CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS #1175900).

  1.  Rates are as of July 1, 2019 and include auto-pay discount. All loans are eligible for a 0.25% reduction in interest rate by agreeing to automatic payment withdrawals once in repayment. Variable rates may increase after consummation.


3Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.

4Important Disclosures for Discover.

Discover Disclosures

  1. Students who get at least a 3.0 GPA (or equivalent) qualify for a one-time cash reward on each new Discover undergraduate and graduate student loan. Reward redemption period is limited. Please visit DiscoverStudentLoans.com/Reward for any applicable reward terms and conditions.
  2. View Auto Reward Debit Reward Terms and Conditions at DiscoverStudentLoans.com/AutoDebitReward.
  3. Aggregate loan limits apply.
  4. Lowest rates shown are for the undergraduate loan and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments. The interest rate ranges represent the lowest interest rate offered on the Discover Undergraduate Loan and highest interest rates offered on Discover student loans, including Undergraduate, Graduate, Health Professions, Law and MBA Loans. The fixed interest rate is set at the time of application and does not change during the life of the loan. The variable interest rate is calculated based on the 3-Month LIBOR index plus the applicable Margin percentage. The margin is based on your credit evaluation at the time of application and does not change. For variable interest rate loans, the 3-Month LIBOR is 2.00% as of January 1, 2020. Discover Student Loans will adjust the rate quarterly on each January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 (the “interest rate change date”), based on the 3-Month LIBOR Index, published in the Money Rates section of the Wall Street Journal 15 days prior to the interest rate change date, rounded up to the nearest one-eighth of one percent (0.125% or 0.00125). This may cause the monthly payments to increase, the number of payments to increase or both. Please visit discover.com/student-loans/interest-rates for more information about interest rates.
Discover's lowest variable rates shown are for the undergraduate loan and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments.

5Important Disclosures for Ascent Student Loans.

Ascent Student Loans Disclosures

Before taking out private student loans, you should explore and compare all financial aid alternatives, including grants, scholarships, and federal student loans and consider your future monthly payments and income. Applying with a cosigner may improve your chance of getting approved and could help you qualify for a lower interest rate. Ascent Student Loans may be funded by Richland State Bank (RSB). Ascent Student Loan products are subject to credit qualification, completion of a loan application, verification of application information and certification of loan amount by a participating school. Loan products may not be available in certain jurisdictions, and certain restrictions, limitations; and terms and conditions may apply. Ascent is a federally registered trademark of Turnstile Capital Management (TCM) and may be used by RSB under limited license. Richland State Bank is a federally registered service mark of Richland State Bank.
  1. Ascent rates are effective as of 01/27/2019 and include a 0.25%-2.00% discount applied when a borrower in repayment elects automatic debit payments via their personal checking account. Competitive rates calculated monthly at the time of loan approval.Ascent Tuition Cosigned Loan: Variable rate loans are based on a margin between 1.90% and 13.50% plus the 1-Month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR), rounded to the nearest 1/100th of a percent. The current LIBOR is 1.653%, which may adjust monthly. Your interest rate may increase or decrease, based on LIBOR monthly changes, resulting in a variable APR range between 3.16% – 11.90%. Fixed rate loans have an APR range between 4.21% – 13.16%. For Ascent Cosigned Credit-Based Loan current rates and repayment examples visit www.AscentTuition.com/APR.

    Ascent Independent Non-Cosigned Loan: Variable rate loans are based on a margin between 3.16% and 11.90% plus the 1-Month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR), rounded to the nearest 1/100th of a percent. The current LIBOR is 1.653%, which may adjust monthly. Your interest rate may increase or decrease, based on LIBOR monthly changes, resulting in a variable APR range between 3.16% – 11.90%. Fixed rate loans have an APR range between 4.21% – 13.16%. For Ascent Independent non-cosigned loan current rates and repayment examples visit www.AscentIndependent.com/APR.

  2. Payments may be deferred. Subject to lender discretion, forbearance and/or deferment options may be available for borrowers who are encountering financial distress.
  3. Making interest only or partial interest payments while in school will not reduce the principal balance of the loan. There are three (3) flexible in-school repayment options that include fully deferred, interest only and $25 minimum repayment.
  4. Flexible repayment plans may be offered up to a fifteen (15) year repayment term for a variable rate loan and ten (10) year repayment term for a fixed rate loan. Students must be enrolled at least half-time at an eligible school. Minimum loan amount is $2,000.
  5. Interest rate reduction of 0.25% for enrollment in automatic debit applies only when the borrower and/or cosigner signs up for automatic payments and the regularly scheduled, current amount due (including full, flat, or interest only payments, as applicable) is successfully deducted from the designated bank account each month. Interest rate reduction(s) will not apply during periods when no payment is due, including periods of In-School, Deferment, Grace or Forbearance. If you have two (2) returned payments for Nonsufficient Funds, we may cancel your automatic debit enrollment and you will lose the 0.25% interest rate reduction. You will then need to re-qualify and re-enroll in automatic debit payments to receive the 0.25% interest rate reduction.
  6. All applicants (individual and cosigner) are required to complete a brief online financial literacy course as part of the application process to be eligible for funding.
  7. Eligibility, loan amount and other loan terms are dependent on several factors, which may include: loan product, other financial aid, creditworthiness, school, program, graduation date, major, cost of attendance and other factors. Aggregate loan limits may apply. The cost of attendance is determined and certified by the educational institution.
  8. The legal age for entering into contracts is eighteen (18) years of age in every state except Alabama where it is nineteen (19) years old, Nebraska where it is nineteen (19) years old (only for wards of the state), and Mississippi and Puerto Rico where it is twenty-one (21) years old.
  9. 1% Cash Back Graduation Reward subject to terms and conditions. Click here for details. In order to be eligible for the 1% Cash Back Graduation Reward, borrower must meet the following criteria after graduation:
    • The student borrower has graduated from the degree program that the loan was used to fund.
    • The student borrower may change majors and/or transfer to a different school, but must obtain the same level of degree (e.g. – undergraduate or graduate)
    • The graduation date is more than 90 days and less than five (5) years after the date of the loan’s first disbursement.
    • Any loan that the student has borrowed under the Ascent loan is not more than 30-days delinquent or in a default status as of the graduation date and until any Graduation Reward is paid.
  10. Students can apply to release their cosigner and continue with the loan in only their name after making the first 24 consecutive regularly scheduled full principal and interest payments on-time and meeting the other eligibility criteria to qualify for the loan without a cosigner.
* Application times vary depending on the applicant’s ability to supply the necessary information for submission.


6Important Disclosures for Citizens Bank.

Citizens Bank Disclosures

Undergraduate Rate Disclosure: Variable rate, based on the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) published in The Wall Street Journal on the twenty-fifth day, or the next business day, of the preceding calendar month. As of February 1, 2020, the one-month LIBOR rate is 1.66%. Variable interest rates range from 2.76% – 11.02% (2.76% – 10.87% APR) and will fluctuate over the term of the loan with changes in the LIBOR rate, and will vary based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. Fixed interest rates range from 4.72% – 12.19% (4.72% – 12.04% APR) based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. Lowest rates shown requires application with a co-signer, are for eligible applicants, require a 5-year repayment term, borrower making scheduled payments while in school and include our Loyalty and Automatic Payment discounts of 0.25 percentage points each, as outlined in the Loyalty Discount and Automatic Payment Discount disclosures. Subject to additional terms and conditions, and rates are subject to change at any time without notice. Such changes will only apply to applications taken after the effective date of change. Please note: Due to federal regulations, Citizens Bank is required to provide every potential borrower with disclosure information before they apply for a private student loan. The borrower will be presented with an Application Disclosure and an Approval Disclosure within the application process before they accept the terms and conditions of the loan.

Parent Loan Rate Disclosure: Variable rate, based on the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) published in The Wall Street Journal on the twenty-fifth day, or the next business day, of the preceding calendar month. As of February 1, 2020, the one-month LIBOR rate is 1.66%. Variable interest rates range from 4.31%-7.45% (4.31%-7.45% APR) and will fluctuate over the term of the loan with changes in the LIBOR rate, and will vary based on applicable terms. Fixed interest rates range from 5.48%-8.52% (5.48%-8.52% APR) based on applicable terms. Lowest rates shown are for eligible applicants, require a 5-year repayment term and include our Loyalty and Automatic Payment discounts of 0.25 percentage points each, as outlined in the Loyalty Discount and Automatic Payment Discount disclosures. Subject to additional terms and conditions, and rates are subject to change at any time without notice. Such changes will only apply to applications taken after the effective date of change. Please note: Due to federal regulations, Citizens Bank is required to provide every potential borrower with disclosure information before they apply for a private student loan. The borrower will be presented with an Application Disclosure and an Approval Disclosure within the application process before they accept the terms and conditions of the loan