A federal Stafford loan is originated by the government and available to undergraduate, graduate and professional students. Federal Stafford loans have fixed interest rates and can be subsidized or unsubsidized.
If you have federal student loans, there’s a good chance some of them are federal Stafford loans. After all, more than 33 million borrowers in the U.S. have at least one Stafford loan — totaling $796.7 billion.
Here’s our guide to everything you need to know about federal Stafford loans, from taking them out to repaying the debt.
Understanding federal Stafford loans (a.k.a. Direct loans)
Eligibility requirements for Stafford loans
What are Direct subsidized loans?
What are Direct unsubsidized loans?
How are federal Stafford loans disbursed?
Federal Stafford loan interest rates
Not all student loans are created equal
Understanding federal Stafford loans (a.k.a. Direct loans)
Federal Stafford loans are often called Direct loans. Both terms refer to the same loans offered through the William D. Ford Federal Direct Loan (Direct Loan) Program.
There are two types of Stafford student loans:
- Subsidized Stafford loans, also called Direct subsidized loans
- Unsubsidized Stafford loans, also called Direct unsubsidized loans
The key difference between subsidized and unsubsidized Stafford loans is the federal government pays (or “subsidizes”) interest on subsidized loans during select periods. With unsubsidized loans, there’s no federal help with interest, but there are fewer limits on borrowing funds.
Federal Stafford loans might be the simplest and most accessible loans you’ll want to research if you’re a first-time borrower. Interest rates are low, and federal student loans offer more flexible repayment options. Private student loans don’t offer income-driven repayment plans, for example.
But Stafford loans come with borrowing limits, so you might need even more money to pay for college. Head to our guide to learn what the borrowing limits are for federal Stafford loans.
Eligibility requirements for Stafford loans
Unlike private student loans, your eligibility for federal Stafford loans isn’t based on credit. Even if your FICO score is less than stellar (or non-existent), you’ll still qualify for Stafford loans and receive the same limits, rates and terms as other students.
Here are the main eligibility requirements you’ll need to meet to borrow Stafford student loans:
- You must be enrolled at least half-time at a school that participates in the Direct Loan Program.
- You also must be enrolled in a program that leads to a degree or certificate awarded by the school.
To access these loans, you’ll need to submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Once the Department of Education and your school’s financial aid office have reviewed your information, you’ll see how much you can borrow in your financial aid award letter.
Note that you’re not obligated to borrow the full amount. To avoid taking on burdensome debt, try to take out the minimal amount you need to pay for school and no more.
What are Direct subsidized loans?
Subsidized loans are available to low-income undergraduate students who demonstrate financial need. Currently, there are no subsidized student loans for graduate students.
With subsidized Stafford student loans, you’re responsible for paying your principal balance and interest. But the U.S. Department of Education will take care of your interest if you’re still in school, during your post-graduation grace period, and during deferment.
The federal student loan limits are lower for subsidized Stafford student loans. Therefore, students can borrow only as much as $5,500 a year — and up to $23,500 total — through this type of loan.
You also will be eligible to borrow through subsidized loans for only 150% of the length of your degree program. That’s three years for a typical associate’s degree and six years for a bachelor’s degree.
What are Direct Unsubsidized Loans?
Any undergraduate or graduate student can take out unsubsidized Stafford loans; they aren’t limited to low-income students.
Unlike subsidized student loans, you’re responsible for all the interest on unsubsidized student loans — even during times of loan deferment or forbearance.
The good news is the 150% time limit doesn’t apply to these unsubsidized federal Stafford loans. That means students can continue to fund college costs with these unsubsidized Stafford student loans if their degrees take longer to complete.
Additionally, loan limits on unsubsidized loans are higher, so students can use them to cover more of their costs.
How are federal Stafford loans disbursed?
If you’re eligible for a federal Stafford loan, it should be listed on your financial aid award letter as a form of financial aid you can claim. You will need to complete entrance counseling and submit a Master Promissory Note (MPN) to apply for the loan.
Then, the Federal Student Aid Office will process your MPN and disburse loan funds through your college’s financial aid office. From there, the office will apply funds to your outstanding charges in the order of tuition and fees, room and board and other school costs.
Federal Stafford loan interest rates
Your federal Stafford loan interest rate will vary according to the loan type and degree you’re seeking.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, loans disbursed on or after July 1, 2018, and before July 1, 2019, have the following interest rates:
- Direct subsidized loans for undergraduates: 5.05% APR
- Direct unsubsidized loans for undergraduates: 5.05% APR
- Direct unsubsidized loans for students in graduate or professional programs: 6.6% APR
Also, don’t forget about federal student loan fees. Federal Stafford loans include a 1.066% fee when they are disbursed before Oct. 1, 2018 and a 1.062% fee when they are disbursed on or after that date and before Oct. 1, 2019.
Federal Stafford loans also qualify for most repayment plans — including standard, extended, graduated and income-driven — which can run from 10 years up to 25 years.
Not all student loans are created equal
Stafford student loans can be a smart way to finance your college education. Since they come with relatively low, fixed interest rates, they should probably be your first pick before turning to a PLUS loan or a private student loan.
But Stafford loans come with annual and aggregate borrowing limits, meaning you might need additional money to pay for school. If that’s the case, explore your options for private student loans with low interest rates.
If you’re not sure how to proceed, your school’s financial aid office can also be a great resource, offering personalized guidance to help you decide on your best way to borrow with federal student loans.
And if you’re having trouble repaying your loans, get in touch with your loan servicer ASAP. Your servicer can guide you toward options for pausing or reducing your payments so you don’t fall behind.
Rebecca Safier and Paul Sisolak contributed to this article.
Need a student loan?Here are our top student loan lenders of 2020!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligibility
|* The Sallie Mae partner referenced is not the creditor for these loans and is compensated by Sallie Mae for the referral of Smart Option Student Loan customers.
1 Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.
2 Important Disclosures for College Ave.
CollegeAve Disclosures
College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.
(1)All rates shown include the auto-pay discount. The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.
(2)This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a freshman borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 8.35% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $179.18 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $21,501.54. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.
(3)As certified by your school and less any other financial aid you might receive. Minimum $1,000.
Information advertised valid as of 11/4/2019. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation.
3 Important Disclosures for Discover.
Discover's lowest rates shown are for the undergraduate loan and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments.
Discover Disclosures
4 Important Disclosures for CommonBond.
CommonBond Disclosures
Offered terms are subject to change and state law restrictions. Loans are offered through CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS #1175900).
5 Important Disclosures for Ascent.
Ascent Disclosures
Before taking out private student loans, you should explore and compare all financial aid alternatives, including grants, scholarships, and federal student loans and consider your future monthly payments and income. Applying with a cosigner may improve your chance of getting approved and could help you qualify for a lower interest rate. Ascent Student Loans may be funded by Richland State Bank (RSB). Ascent Student Loan products are subject to credit qualification, completion of a loan application, verification of application information and certification of loan amount by a participating school. Loan products may not be available in certain jurisdictions, and certain restrictions, limitations; and terms and conditions may apply. Ascent is a federally registered trademark of Turnstile Capital Management (TCM) and may be used by RSB under limited license. Richland State Bank is a federally registered service mark of Richland State Bank.
* Application times vary depending on the applicant’s ability to supply the necessary information for submission.
5 Important Disclosures for Citizens.
Citizens Disclosures
Undergraduate Rate Disclosure: Variable rate, based on the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) published in The Wall Street Journal on the twenty-fifth day, or the next business day, of the preceding calendar month. As of February 1, 2020,the one-month LIBOR rate is 1.66%. Variable interest rates range from 4.22% – 7.81% (4.22% – 7.81% APR) and will fluctuate over the term of the borrower’s loan with changes in the LIBOR rate, and will vary based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. Fixed interest rates range from 4.36% – 7.95% (4.36% – 7.95% APR) based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. Lowest rates shown for eligible, creditworthy applicants with an undergraduate level degree, require a 5-year repayment term and include our Loyalty discount and Automatic Payment discount of 0.25 percentage points each, as outlined in the Loyalty and Automatic Payment Discount disclosures. The maximum variable rate on the Education Refinance Loan is the greater of 21.00% or Prime Rate plus 9.00%. Subject to additional terms and conditions, and rates are subject to change at any time without notice. Such changes will only apply to applications taken after the effective date of change. Please note: Due to federal regulations, Citizens Bank is required to provide every potential borrower with disclosure information before they apply for a private student loan. The borrower will be presented with an Application Disclosure and an Approval Disclosure within the application process before they accept the terms and conditions of their loan.
Federal Loan vs. Private Loan Benefits: Some federal student loans include unique benefits that the borrower may not receive with a private student loan, some of which we do not offer with the Education Refinance Loan. Borrowers should carefully review their current benefits, especially if they work in public service, are in the military, are currently on or considering income based repayment options or are concerned about a steady source of future income and would want to lower their payments at some time in the future. When the borrower refinances, they waive any current and potential future benefits of their federal loans and replace those with the benefits of the Education Refinance Loan. For more information about federal student loan benefits and federal loan consolidation, visit http://studentaid.ed.gov/. We also have several resources available to help the borrower make a decision at http://www.citizensbank.com/EdRefinance,including Should I Refinance My Student Loans? and our FAQs. Should I Refinance My Student Loans? includes a comparison of federal and private student loan benefits that we encourage the borrower to review.
Citizens Bank Student Loan Eligibility: Borrowers must be enrolled at least half-time in a degree-granting program at an eligible institution. Borrowers must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident or an international borrower/eligible non-citizen with a creditworthy U.S. citizen or permanent resident co-signer. For borrowers who have not attained the age of majority in their state of residence, a co-signer is required. Citizens Bank reserves the right to modify eligibility criteria at anytime. Interest rate ranges subject to change. Citizens Bank private student loans are subject to credit qualification, completion of a loan application/consumer credit agreement, verification of application information, and if applicable, self-certification form, school certification of the loan amount, and student’s enrollment at a Citizens Bank- participating school.
Loyalty Discount Disclosure: The borrower will be eligible for a 0.25 percentage point interest rate reduction on their loan if the borrower or their co-signer (if applicable) has a qualifying account in existence with us at the time the borrower and their co-signer (if applicable) have submitted a completed application authorizing us to review their credit request for the loan. The following are qualifying accounts: any checking account, savings account, money market account, certificate of deposit, automobile loan, home equity loan, home equity line of credit, mortgage, credit card account, or other student loans owned by Citizens Bank, N.A. Please note, our checking and savings account options are only available in the following states: CT, DE, MA, MI, NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, and VT and some products may have an associated cost. This discount will be reflected in the interest rate disclosed in the Loan Approval Disclosure that will be provided to the borrower once the loan is approved. Limit of one Loyalty Discount per loan and discount will not be applied to prior loans. The Loyalty Discount will remain in effect for the life of the loan.
Automatic Payment Discount Disclosure: Borrowers will be eligible to receive a 0.25 percentage point interest rate reduction on their student loans owned by Citizens Bank, N.A. during such time as payments are required to be made and our loan servicer is authorized to automatically deduct payments each month from any bank account the borrower designates. Discount is not available when payments are not due, such as during forbearance. If our loan servicer is unable to successfully withdraw the automatic deductions from the designated account three or more times within any 12-month period, the borrower will no longer be eligible for this discount.
|2.75% – 10.65%*,1
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|2.84% – 10.97%2
|Undergraduate, Graduate, and Parents
|2.80% – 11.37%3
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|3.52% – 9.50%4
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|3.14% – 11.88%5
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|4.22% – 7.81%6
|Undergraduate and Graduate