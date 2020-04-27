Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Having good credit can give you access to more financial products at more favorable rates. This includes private student loans, for those going to school, and private loans for refinancing student loans after you graduate. In either case, good credit can lead to lower monthly payments and paying less interest overall.

And while, for example, a FICO score above 670 is often seen as good, a lot depends on what you need that score for. Here are some questions to consider as you evaluate your credit score:

What is considered a good credit score?

What’s considered a good credit score will vary depending on the lender and type of loan. However, in general, a score in the high 600s will put you in the “good” range. Once your scores are in the high 700s or 800s, you may be in the very good or excellent ranges — giving you an even bigger advantage.

Credit score ranges

Different types of credit scores can have different credit score ranges. However, the most recently released and commonly used generic scores (meaning, a score that many types of lenders can use) from FICO and VantageScore range from 300 to 850.

FICO also creates industry-specific credit scores for auto lenders and bank card issuers that have a 250 to 900 range. In either case, a higher score indicates that a person is less likely to miss a payment in the next two years, which is why it’s a better score.

Having a credit score within a certain range could put you in a bad, good or excellent category. Lenders and creditors can set their own definitions for what they consider good or bad, but there are some general ranges that can serve as guidelines:

Bad credit: 300 to 579

300 to 579 Fair credit: 580 to 669

580 to 669 Good credit: 670 to 739

670 to 739 Very good credit: 740 to 799

740 to 799 Excellent credit: Over 800

For these generic scores, the best credit score you can have is an 850. However, you don’t necessarily need the highest score to get all the benefits. Creditors may start to give you the best rates and offers once you’re in the very good or excellent ranges.

Student loans and your credit score: Why it matters

Your credit scores can impact your student loan options when you’re applying for student loans, and your refinancing options when you’re repaying student loans.

Most students should start their search for student loans with federal student loans. With federal loans, there’s no income or credit score requirements, which can make it easier to get approved for a loan. You’ll also receive the same interest rate and loan amount regardless of your credit.

However, students who don’t qualify for federal student loans or need to borrow additional money may turn to private student loans. Private lenders will check your credit, and having good credit can help you qualify for a larger loan amount and lower interest rate.

After you leave school, having good credit can be important if you want to refinance your student loans. Refinancing can help save you money by letting you replace your current loans with a new, lower-rate loan. However, you may need good credit to qualify for a new loan at a low rate.

How is your credit score determined?

Credit scoring models are programs that analyze one of your credit reports from Equifax, Experian or TransUnion. These major consumer credit bureaus collect and store information about your financial history and public records, such as your history with credit cards, loans and whether you’ve declared bankruptcy.

Scoring models analyze this information to try and determine the likelihood that you’ll miss a payment on a credit account in the future. Each model may weigh information differently, and your credit reports can vary from one bureau to the next. As a result, you may receive a different score depending on when you check your credit, which scoring model is being used and which credit report the model analyzes.

The good news — many credit scoring models use similar factors to determine your score:

Payment history: Whether you’ve previously paid bills on time or had late payments, defaults, collections or filed for bankruptcy can have a significant impact on your credit.

Whether you’ve previously paid bills on time or had late payments, defaults, collections or filed for bankruptcy can have a significant impact on your credit. Revolving account usage: Only using a small portion of your available credit on revolving accounts (such as credit cards) is best. The amount you use compared to your available credit is called your credit utilization ratio.

Only using a small portion of your available credit on revolving accounts (such as credit cards) is best. The amount you use compared to your available credit is called your credit utilization ratio. Experience with different accounts: Having a mix of installment and revolving accounts (both open and closed) in your credit history can be good for your scores.

Having a mix of installment and revolving accounts (both open and closed) in your credit history can be good for your scores. Length of credit history: A long credit history, and high average age of accounts, could also be good for your scores. Both open and closed accounts count toward these metrics as long as they’re on your credit report.

A long credit history, and high average age of accounts, could also be good for your scores. Both open and closed accounts count toward these metrics as long as they’re on your credit report. Recent activity: Recent inquiries can be a minor factor, and a new hard inquiry may hurt your score a little. The impact is often minimal, and you should still apply for credit when you need it.

Because the credit scoring factors are similar across multiple scoring models, the activities that may improve one of your scores can help increase all your scores.

How student loans affect your credit score

Student loans are installment loans and can impact your credit scores in similar ways to an auto loan or mortgage. Applying for a private student loan may lead to a hard inquiry, which could hurt your scores. (Most federal student loans don’t require a credit check, so there won’t be an inquiry.)

Having the account in your credit history may help your scores, and making on-time payments can help you build a long, positive credit history. Missing a payment, or paying 30 or more days late, can lead to negative marks in your credit history, which can hurt your scores.

If you’re having trouble affording your student loan payments, you may want to look for alternative payment plans, forbearance or deferment. If your servicer offers one of these options you may be able to pay a lower amount or temporarily pause payments without hurting your credit.

How to check — and improve — your credit score

You can check some of your credit scores for free by creating accounts with different financial information websites, lenders, credit card issuers or the credit bureaus. The scoring model and underlying credit report can vary depending on where you get your score. But remember, many credit scores tend to trend in the same direction.

No matter which score you’re focused on, a few basic actions can help improve your credit:

Make payments on time: Making on time payments, even if it’s only for the minimum amount due, is one of the best things you can do to improve your credit over time.

Making on time payments, even if it’s only for the minimum amount due, is one of the best things you can do to improve your credit over time. Pay down credit card debt: Lowering your utilization rate by paying down credit card debt can help you quickly improve your scores. This can even happen if you use an installment loan to pay off credit cards.

Lowering your utilization rate by paying down credit card debt can help you quickly improve your scores. This can even happen if you use an installment loan to pay off credit cards. Keep an open account: If you’re not repaying a loan and don’t have any credit cards, you may want to open a credit card that doesn’t have an annual fee. Having recent activity on your credit report can ensure you’ll stay scorable.

If you’re not repaying a loan and don’t have any credit cards, you may want to open a credit card that doesn’t have an annual fee. Having recent activity on your credit report can ensure you’ll stay scorable. Review your credit reports for error: If there are negative marks that are hurting your credit, but aren’t entirely accurate, you can file a dispute with the credit bureaus to get the error corrected.

Shannon Insler contributed to this report.

