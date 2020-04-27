Having good credit can give you access to more financial products at more favorable rates. This includes private student loans, for those going to school, and private loans for refinancing student loans after you graduate. In either case, good credit can lead to lower monthly payments and paying less interest overall.
And while, for example, a FICO score above 670 is often seen as good, a lot depends on what you need that score for. Here are some questions to consider as you evaluate your credit score:
- What is considered a good credit score?
- Student loans and your credit score: Why does it matter?
- How is your credit score determined?
- How do those student loans affect your credit score?
- How do you check — and improve — your credit score?
What is considered a good credit score?
What’s considered a good credit score will vary depending on the lender and type of loan. However, in general, a score in the high 600s will put you in the “good” range. Once your scores are in the high 700s or 800s, you may be in the very good or excellent ranges — giving you an even bigger advantage.
Credit score ranges
Different types of credit scores can have different credit score ranges. However, the most recently released and commonly used generic scores (meaning, a score that many types of lenders can use) from FICO and VantageScore range from 300 to 850.
FICO also creates industry-specific credit scores for auto lenders and bank card issuers that have a 250 to 900 range. In either case, a higher score indicates that a person is less likely to miss a payment in the next two years, which is why it’s a better score.
Having a credit score within a certain range could put you in a bad, good or excellent category. Lenders and creditors can set their own definitions for what they consider good or bad, but there are some general ranges that can serve as guidelines:
- Bad credit: 300 to 579
- Fair credit: 580 to 669
- Good credit: 670 to 739
- Very good credit: 740 to 799
- Excellent credit: Over 800
For these generic scores, the best credit score you can have is an 850. However, you don’t necessarily need the highest score to get all the benefits. Creditors may start to give you the best rates and offers once you’re in the very good or excellent ranges.
Student loans and your credit score: Why it matters
Your credit scores can impact your student loan options when you’re applying for student loans, and your refinancing options when you’re repaying student loans.
Most students should start their search for student loans with federal student loans. With federal loans, there’s no income or credit score requirements, which can make it easier to get approved for a loan. You’ll also receive the same interest rate and loan amount regardless of your credit.
However, students who don’t qualify for federal student loans or need to borrow additional money may turn to private student loans. Private lenders will check your credit, and having good credit can help you qualify for a larger loan amount and lower interest rate.
After you leave school, having good credit can be important if you want to refinance your student loans. Refinancing can help save you money by letting you replace your current loans with a new, lower-rate loan. However, you may need good credit to qualify for a new loan at a low rate.
How is your credit score determined?
Credit scoring models are programs that analyze one of your credit reports from Equifax, Experian or TransUnion. These major consumer credit bureaus collect and store information about your financial history and public records, such as your history with credit cards, loans and whether you’ve declared bankruptcy.
Scoring models analyze this information to try and determine the likelihood that you’ll miss a payment on a credit account in the future. Each model may weigh information differently, and your credit reports can vary from one bureau to the next. As a result, you may receive a different score depending on when you check your credit, which scoring model is being used and which credit report the model analyzes.
The good news — many credit scoring models use similar factors to determine your score:
- Payment history: Whether you’ve previously paid bills on time or had late payments, defaults, collections or filed for bankruptcy can have a significant impact on your credit.
- Revolving account usage: Only using a small portion of your available credit on revolving accounts (such as credit cards) is best. The amount you use compared to your available credit is called your credit utilization ratio.
- Experience with different accounts: Having a mix of installment and revolving accounts (both open and closed) in your credit history can be good for your scores.
- Length of credit history: A long credit history, and high average age of accounts, could also be good for your scores. Both open and closed accounts count toward these metrics as long as they’re on your credit report.
- Recent activity: Recent inquiries can be a minor factor, and a new hard inquiry may hurt your score a little. The impact is often minimal, and you should still apply for credit when you need it.
Because the credit scoring factors are similar across multiple scoring models, the activities that may improve one of your scores can help increase all your scores.
How student loans affect your credit score
Student loans are installment loans and can impact your credit scores in similar ways to an auto loan or mortgage. Applying for a private student loan may lead to a hard inquiry, which could hurt your scores. (Most federal student loans don’t require a credit check, so there won’t be an inquiry.)
Having the account in your credit history may help your scores, and making on-time payments can help you build a long, positive credit history. Missing a payment, or paying 30 or more days late, can lead to negative marks in your credit history, which can hurt your scores.
If you’re having trouble affording your student loan payments, you may want to look for alternative payment plans, forbearance or deferment. If your servicer offers one of these options you may be able to pay a lower amount or temporarily pause payments without hurting your credit.
How to check — and improve — your credit score
You can check some of your credit scores for free by creating accounts with different financial information websites, lenders, credit card issuers or the credit bureaus. The scoring model and underlying credit report can vary depending on where you get your score. But remember, many credit scores tend to trend in the same direction.
No matter which score you’re focused on, a few basic actions can help improve your credit:
- Make payments on time: Making on time payments, even if it’s only for the minimum amount due, is one of the best things you can do to improve your credit over time.
- Pay down credit card debt: Lowering your utilization rate by paying down credit card debt can help you quickly improve your scores. This can even happen if you use an installment loan to pay off credit cards.
- Keep an open account: If you’re not repaying a loan and don’t have any credit cards, you may want to open a credit card that doesn’t have an annual fee. Having recent activity on your credit report can ensure you’ll stay scorable.
- Review your credit reports for error: If there are negative marks that are hurting your credit, but aren’t entirely accurate, you can file a dispute with the credit bureaus to get the error corrected.
Shannon Insler contributed to this report.
Interested in refinancing student loans?Here are the top 5 lenders of 2020!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligible Degrees
|Check out the testimonials and our in-depth reviews!
1 Important Disclosures for Earnest.
Earnest Disclosures
To qualify, you must be a U.S. citizen or possess a 10-year (non-conditional) Permanent Resident Card, reside in a state Earnest lends in, and satisfy our minimum eligibility criteria. You may find more information on loan eligibility here: https://www.earnest.com/eligibility. Not all applicants will be approved for a loan, and not all applicants will qualify for the lowest rate. Approval and interest rate depend on the review of a complete application.
Earnest fixed rate loan rates range from 3.75% APR (with Auto Pay) to 8.77% APR (with Auto Pay). Variable rate loan rates range from 3.50% APR (with Auto Pay) to 8.72% APR (with Auto Pay). For variable rate loans, although the interest rate will vary after you are approved, the interest rate will never exceed 8.95% for loan terms 10 years or less. For loan terms of 10 years to 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 9.95%. For loan terms over 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 11.95% (the maximum rates for these loans). Earnest variable interest rate loans are based on a publicly available index, the one month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). Your rate will be calculated each month by adding a margin between 1.82% and 5.50% to the one month LIBOR. The rate will not increase more than once per month. Earnest rate ranges are current as of April 21, 2020, and are subject to change based on market conditions and borrower eligibility.
Auto Pay discount: If you make monthly principal and interest payments by an automatic, monthly deduction from a savings or checking account, your rate will be reduced by one quarter of one percent (0.25%) for so long as you continue to make automatic, electronic monthly payments. This benefit is suspended during periods of deferment and forbearance.
The information provided on this page is updated as of 4/21/2020. Earnest reserves the right to change, pause, or terminate product offerings at any time without notice. Earnest loans are originated by Earnest Operations LLC. California Finance Lender License 6054788. NMLS # 1204917. Earnest Operations LLC is located at 302 2nd Street, Suite 401N, San Francisco, CA 94107. Terms and Conditions apply. Visit https://www.earnest.com/terms-of-service, email us at [email protected], or call 888-601-2801 for more information on our student loan refinance product.
© 2018 Earnest LLC. All rights reserved. Earnest LLC and its subsidiaries, including Earnest Operations LLC, are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.
2 Important Disclosures for Splash Financial.
Splash Financial Disclosures
Terms and Conditions apply. Splash reserves the right to modify or discontinue products and benefits at any time without notice. Rates and terms are also subject to change at any time without notice. Offers are subject to credit approval. To qualify, a borrower must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident in an eligible state and meet applicable underwriting requirements. Not all borrowers receive the lowest rate. Lowest rates are reserved for the highest qualified borrowers.
3 Important Disclosures for Laurel Road.
Laurel Road Disclosures
Laurel Road is a brand of KeyBank National Association offering online lending products in all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. Mortgage lending is not offered in Puerto Rico. All loans are provided by KeyBank National Association.
ANNUAL PERCENTAGE RATE (“APR”)
FEE INFORMATION
There are no origination fees or prepayment penalties associated with the loan. Lender may assess a late fee if any part of a payment is not received within 15 days of the payment due date. Any late fee assessed shall not exceed 5% of the late payment or $28, whichever is less. A borrower may be charged $20 for any payment (including a check or an electronic payment) that is returned unpaid due to non-sufficient funds (NSF) or a closed account.
LOAN AMOUNT
For bachelor’s degrees and higher, up to 100% of outstanding private and federal student loans (minimum $5,000) are eligible for refinancing. If you are refinancing greater than $300,000 in student loan debt, Lender may refinance the loans into 2 or more new loans.
ELIGIBILITY & ELIGIBLE LOANS
Borrower, and Co-signer if applicable, must be a U.S. Citizen or Permanent Resident with a valid I-551 card (which must show a minimum of 10 years between “Resident Since” date and “Card Expires” date or has no expiration date); state that they are of at least borrowing age in the state of residence at the time of application; and meet Lender underwriting criteria (including, for example, employment, debt-to-income, disposable income, and credit history requirements).
Graduates may refinance any unsubsidized or subsidized Federal or private student loan that was used exclusively for qualified higher education expenses (as defined in 26 USC Section 221) at an accredited U.S. undergraduate or graduate school. Any federal loans refinanced with Lender are private loans and do not have the same repayment options that federal loan program offers such as Income Based Repayment or Income Contingent Repayment.
All loans must be in grace or repayment status and cannot be in default. Borrower must have graduated or be enrolled in good standing in the final term preceding graduation from an accredited Title IV U.S. school and must be employed, or have an eligible offer of employment. Parents looking to refinance loans taken out on behalf of a child should refer to https://www.laurelroad.com/refinance-student-loans/refinance-parent-plus-loans/ for applicable terms and conditions.
For Associates Degrees: Only associates degrees earned in one of the following are eligible for refinancing: Cardiovascular Technologist (CVT); Dental Hygiene; Diagnostic Medical Sonography; EMT/Paramedics; Nuclear Technician; Nursing; Occupational Therapy Assistant; Pharmacy Technician; Physical Therapy Assistant; Radiation Therapy; Radiologic/MRI Technologist; Respiratory Therapy; or Surgical Technologist. To refinance an Associates degree, a borrower must also either be currently enrolled and in the final term of an associate degree program at a Title IV eligible school with an offer of employment in the same field in which they will receive an eligible associate degree OR have graduated from a school that is Title IV eligible with an eligible associate and have been employed, for a minimum of 12 months, in the same field of study of the associate degree earned.
INTEREST RATES
The interest rate you are offered will depend on your credit profile, income, and total debt payments as well as your choice of fixed or variable and choice of term. For applicants who are currently medical or dental residents, your rate offer may also vary depending on whether you have secured employment for after residency.
DISBURSEMENT OPTIONS
The repayment of any refinanced student loan will commence (1) immediately after disbursement by us, or (2) after any grace or in-school deferment period, existing prior to refinancing and/or consolidation with us, has expired.
POSTPONING OR REDUCING PAYMENTS
After loan disbursement, if a borrower documents a qualifying economic hardship, we may agree in our discretion to allow for full or partial forbearance of payments for one or more 3-month time periods (not to exceed 12 months in the aggregate during the term of your loan), provided that we receive acceptable documentation (including updating documentation) of the nature and expected duration of the borrower’s economic hardship.
We may agree under certain circumstances to allow a borrower to make $100/month payments for a period of time immediately after loan disbursement if the borrower is employed full-time as an intern, resident, or similar postgraduate trainee at the time of loan disbursement. These payments may not be enough to cover all of the interest that accrues on the loan. Unpaid accrued interest will be added to your loan and monthly payments of principal and interest will begin when the post-graduate training program ends.
We may agree under certain circumstances to allow postponement (deferral) of monthly payments of principal and interest for a period of time immediately following loan disbursement (not to exceed 6 months after the borrower’s graduation with an eligible degree), if the borrower is an eligible student in the borrower’s final term at the time of loan disbursement or graduated less than 6 months before loan disbursement, and has accepted an offer of (or has already begun) full-time employment.
If Lender agrees (in its sole discretion) to postpone or reduce any monthly payment(s) for a period of time, interest on the loan will continue to accrue for each day principal is owed. Although the borrower might not be required to make payments during such a period, the borrower may continue to make payments during such a period. Making payments, or paying some of the interest, will reduce the total amount that will be required to be paid over the life of the loan. Interest not paid during any period when Lender has agreed to postpone or reduce any monthly payment will be added to the principal balance through capitalization (compounding) at the end of such a period, one month before the borrower is required to resume making regular monthly payments.
KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MODIFY OR DISCONTINUE PRODUCTS AND BENEFITS AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE.
This information is current as of March 4, 2020 and is subject to change.
4 Important Disclosures for SoFi.
SoFi Disclosures
5 Important Disclosures for CommonBond.
CommonBond Disclosures
Offered terms are subject to change. Loans are offered by CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS # 1175900). If you are approved for a loan, the interest rate offered will depend on your credit profile, your application, the loan term selected and will be within the ranges of rates shown. All Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) displayed assume borrowers enroll in auto pay and account for the 0.25% reduction in interest rate. All variable rates are based on a 1-month LIBOR assumption of 0.72% effective March 10, 2020.
|3.50% – 8.72%1
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.58% – 7.06%2
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.99% – 6.65%3
|Undergrad & Graduate
|3.50% – 6.67%4
|Undergrad & Graduate
|3.38% – 5.64%5
|Undergrad & Graduate