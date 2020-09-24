Here’s What Happens When You Default on These 5 Types of Debt

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government, student loan lenders and others. This included a temporary halt to collections on student loans in default. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.

Before borrowing a loan, it’s crucial to understand the terms of your loan agreement, including your interest rate, monthly payments and what it means if you default on the loan. Debt default occurs once you’ve missed a certain number of payments. It can have serious consequences, which vary based on the type of debt.

To learn more about the dangers of defaulting on different loans, along with what to do if you’re hovering near default, let’s answer the following questions:

What does it mean to default on a loan?

Every time you borrow money, you agree to make payments based on the lender’s terms. When you miss a scheduled payment, there’s sometimes a grace period during which you can make it up before you’re considered late.

If you don’t make your payment by the time that grace period ends or by a scheduled deadline, you’re considered delinquent. If you continue to skip payments for a specified time, then your debt enters into default.

How long it takes for your debt to default depends on your lender and the type of loan. With federal student loans, for example, there’s a 270-day default timeline that’s set by law.

For other types of debt, your loan agreement specifies when you’ll go into default. Check your paperwork or contact your lender to find how much time you have before your debt defaults.

What happens if you default on a loan?

Whenever you default on a debt, lenders and collection agencies often try to collect the money, and the effort can happen for several years. The time lenders have to recoup their money varies by state. On federal student loans, however, lenders can try to collect forever.

Most lenders will also report your default to credit reporting bureaus and your credit score will plummet, making it difficult to borrow money in the future. Defaults usually stay on your credit report for seven years, although you can begin rebuilding your credit immediately by making payments on time and using credit responsibly.

Other impacts of a default depend on the type of loan you have, the amount you owe and how aggressive your lender is in its effort to recoup the money.

Here are the consequences you could face for defaulting on five types of loans:

1. Student loan debt

2. Personal loan debt

3. Mortgage

4. Car loan

5. Credit card debt

1. Student loan debt

“When you go into student loan default, it can take years to recover financially,” said Katie Ross, education and development manager for American Consumer Credit Counseling (ACCC). Defaulting on a student loan can result in:

The full unpaid loan balance, plus interest, becoming due immediately

Charges for collection costs and/or attorney fees

Loss of eligibility for income-driven repayment plans, deferment and forbearance

A lawsuit by the student loan lender

Wage garnishment, in which money is automatically taken out of your paycheck to repay the lender

Seizure of your tax refund and loss of other federal benefits

Your school withholding your transcript

Your state revoking your professional license

Private student loan lenders trying to collect from any cosigners

It’s also extremely difficult to discharge student loans in bankruptcy in most cases, so you’ll likely be stuck dealing with this debt for life.

2. Personal loan debt

The repercussions of defaulting on a personal loan depend on whether it is secured or unsecured, according to Ross.

“Secured personal loans are backed by collateral,” she explained. “If you default on a [secured] personal loan, you risk losing the assets you used as collateral. If you default on an unsecured loan, the loan might be turned over to a collection agency.”

This means you could face:

Loss of assets, such as a car or savings account, that serve as collateral for secured loans

Lawsuits and charges for legal fees

Wage garnishment, or money being taken from your paycheck after a court judgment

Lien on a property after a court judgment, which gives the lender a legal claim on your property. When the property is sold, the lender receives a portion of the sale proceeds to satisfy the lien.

3. Mortgage

Your house acts as collateral for your mortgage, so it’s at risk if you default on the loan.

“Mortgage default can result in the lender filing for foreclosure in order to auction off the house for repayment of the debt,” Ross said. “Foreclosure proceedings take anywhere from one to two years.”

The impact of failing to pay your mortgage includes:

Foreclosure proceedings in court

The seizure and sale of your home

A deficiency judgment. If your lender sells your home for an amount that’s less than what you owe, it could get a judgment against you for the balance. If that happens, you might be responsible for the remaining loan balance plus legal fees.

Wage garnishment and liens on other properties if the lender gets a delinquency judgment

4. Car loan

Auto lenders are very strict when it comes to loan repayment, according to Ross.

“Just a few missed payments and your car could be repossessed,” she said.

The consequences of missing a car loan payment include:

Repossession of your vehicle, sometimes without advanced notice. If your vehicle is repossessed, you are entitled to the return of any property that was in your vehicle at the time of the repossession.

A deficiency judgment. If the repossessed car sells for less than what you owe, you could be required to pay the remaining balance plus fees associated with repossession.

Wage garnishment and liens on your property. That can happen if the lender gets a court order to collect a deficiency balance.

5. Credit card debt

When you default on a credit card, creditors typically charge off your account, which means they acknowledge the debt isn’t likely to be repaid. The debt might be sold to a collections company.

In addition, agreements with your creditors might specify that defaulting on any account means you’ll trigger a penalty interest rate on other unrelated credit card accounts. This practice is called universal default, according to Ross.

The consequences of defaulting on your credit card could also include:

A lawsuit against you for the unpaid balance, fees and legal costs

Wage garnishment, or a court order to take money from your paycheck to pay the lender

Lien on your property, or a legal interest on your property given to the lender by court order

Penalty interest rates on other credit cards

What should you do if you’re in danger of defaulting?

If you’re unable to make loan payments, your lender might be willing to work with you to help avoid default. Talk to your lender about your options. Depending on your loan type, you could consider:

Putting your loan into deferment or forbearance: For federal and private student loans, you might be eligible to temporarily pause your payments with deferment or forbearance.

For federal and private student loans, you might be eligible to temporarily pause your payments with deferment or forbearance. Entering into a repayment plan: Credit card companies and mortgage lenders, in particular, might be willing to rework the terms of your loan so you can afford to repay it. Federal student loans also offer specialized repayment plans that could lower your monthly bill.

Credit card companies and mortgage lenders, in particular, might be willing to rework the terms of your loan so you can afford to repay it. Federal student loans also offer specialized repayment plans that could lower your monthly bill. Refinancing: If your credit is in good standing, you might be able to take a new loan to pay old debt. If you can refinance your debt, you could secure a longer repayment term or a lower interest rate, both of which could make your monthly payments more affordable.

Don’t give up hope if you’re struggling to pay your bills. Once you understand what it means to default on a loan, you can explore ways to prevent it.

If the worst-case scenario happens and you do default, it’s possible to repair the damage and rebuild your credit over time.

Rebecca Safier contributed to this report.

