What can you do with a liberal arts degree? It’s a question many liberal arts majors face as they approach graduation.

Although you might be unsure how to apply your degree outside the world of academia, the reality is that there are lots of liberal arts degree jobs out there. But you might need to do some exploring to find the right one.

What can you do with a liberal arts degree? 5 ways to find out

Here are five steps you can take to find a good fit for you and your liberal arts degree:

1. Do your research on jobs and careers

Students get their liberal arts degrees in a wide range of subjects, from literature to philosophy to art history. But many of these students don’t end up as professional writers, philosophers or art historians. Their career path is less linear than, say, that of a computer engineer.

Colleges don’t always give guidance on how to use your degree after graduation. If you’re a liberal arts student, it might be up to you to explore your options. Before graduation day, you should visit the career services office, do online research and learn about career possibilities.

In our rapidly changing professional landscape, you may discover jobs you didn’t even know existed. Through active research, you can discover lots of roles for people with liberal arts degrees in business, management, sales, marketing, design, education and other areas. Plus, you’ll have a great answer when someone asks, what can you do with a liberal arts degree?

2. Identify your marketable skills

As a liberal arts major, it’s important to assess your strengths and identify your marketable skills. Liberal arts majors have many desirable skills, like critical thinking, problem-solving, communication, research, writing, collaboration and relationship-building.

Once you’ve identified your skills, you can think about what specific role you’d like to apply them to. As you put together your resume and cover letter, make sure to highlight these skills and how they would transfer into a position.

You should also be able to discuss your skills strategically during job interviews.

3. Feel liberated, not paralyzed, by all your options

The idea that employers don’t want graduates with liberal arts degrees is simply not true. There are lots of liberal arts degree jobs out there in a wide range of industries. Sometimes, though, having too many options is a problem.

When you have lots of options, it’s easy to get stuck in “analysis paralysis” and struggle to choose a direction. But rather than feel paralyzed, try reframing your thinking so that you feel excited about all the options at your fingertips. And remember that no choice is permanent; it’s not uncommon for people to change jobs or industries nowadays.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average person has more than eight jobs between the ages of 18 and 32. Gone are the days when a graduate joined a company and stayed there for forty years.

As long as you can handle your personal finances, you should give yourself permission to explore different career paths. That way, you’ll find one that’s the best fit for you.

4. Consider graduate school or a training program

After some time exploring, you might decide you need a specialized degree or certification. With a Master’s, you could gain the qualifications for a specific career path. A training program could ramp up your resume and appeal to employers.

Before deciding, it’s a good idea to consider the return on investment of the program. While undergraduate education can be more broad-based, graduate school should ideally advance your career. Before attending, pin down the tangible benefits of a graduate degree, like a higher salary or new job opportunities.

5. Find the balance between personal passion and employability

Many graduates with liberal arts degrees feel passionate about their subjects, whether it was literature, art history or social sciences that they studied. If that sounds like you, then you should seek a job that incorporates that passion.

If you’re excited about your work, you’re more likely to be successful. Chances are, you’re not going to accomplish very much in a job that makes you feel “meh.”

As Steve Jobs said, “The only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking. And don’t settle.” Most successful people didn’t rise to the top of their fields doing something they found boring.

On the flip side, you can’t necessarily expect your job to fulfill all your personal passions. Consider this thought-provoking counterpoint to Jobs’s idea from author Miya Tokumitsu. She suggests that the “do what you love” mantra is a privileged point of view that most people can’t afford.

Tokumitsu says this mindset breaks down the barriers between work and leisure to the detriment of workers. You should do what interests you, but you should remember that work is still work, not a 24/7 love-fest. And you should be fairly compensated for your hard work, even if it’s in a field that you love.

Perhaps you can’t love what you do all the time, but you should find something that aligns with your interests. By finding a balance between your personal passions and professional development, you can make the most of your liberal arts degree, even if it takes a few years to figure out how.

