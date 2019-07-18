Wells Fargo Student Loans Review

Ben Luthi

Updated on July 18, 2019
July 18, 2019July 18, 2019Paying for CollegeFeatured, Review, Student Loans1791Ben Luthi
Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

student loan review
Logo

OUR PROMISE TO YOU: Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

Need a student loan?

Check out our top picks below or learn more about other ways to pay for college.
3.99% to 11.44% APR1

Visit Lender

3.98% to 11.35% APR2

Visit Lender

3.96% to 11.98% APR3

Visit Lender

1Important Disclosures for Earnest.

Disclosures

  1. Rates include 0.25% Auto Pay Discount

    2. Explanation of Rates “With Autopay” (APD)
    Rates shown include 0.25% APR discount when client agrees to make monthly principal and interest payments by automatic electronic payment. Use of autopay is not required to receive an Earnest loan.

    Available Terms
    For Cosigned loans – 5, 7, 10, 12, 15 years. 
    Primary Only – 10, 12, 15 years

    In school deferred payment is not available in AL, AZ, CA, FL, MA, MD, MI, ND, NY, PA, and WA).



2= Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.

3Important Disclosures for College Ave.

Disclosures

College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.

(1)All rates shown include the auto-pay discount. The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.

(2)This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a freshman borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 8.35% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $179.18 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $21,501.54. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.

(3)As certified by your school and less any other financial aid you might receive. Minimum $1,000.

Information advertised valid as of 7/1/2019. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation.



  • Variable APR
Learn more about private student loan lenders.

If you’re maxed out on your federal student loans and need help paying for college, private student loans can bridge the gap. Many choices are available, and the fact that you’re reading this Wells Fargo student loan review means you’ve taken the wise route and are doing some research into your private student loan options.

Wells Fargo offers competitive rates on its student loans, especially if you’re an existing bank customer. But you’ll have to consent to a hard credit check if you want to see your rates.

Read on to learn more about the pros and cons of this private loan.

Wells Fargo student loans review

If you’re considering Wells Fargo student loans as a borrowing option, it’s important to know both the good and the bad. Here are the main benefits and drawbacks to consider:

Pros

  • Wells Fargo offers various interest-rate discounts to its banking customers.
  • Cosigners can be released from loans.
  • There are few fees.

Cons

  • The student loan interest rates might not be the best available, especially if you don’t qualify for Wells Fargo’s relationship discounts.
  • Prequalification isn’t an option. You’ll have to agree to a hard credit inquiry to see your rates.

Wells Fargo student loans features

Wells Fargo student loans include these options for undergrads, graduate students and parents:

  • Wells Fargo undergraduate private student loan: Undergraduate students can borrow up to a lifetime limit of $120,000, minus any other student loans (including federal ones) that they’ve already received.
  • Wells Fargo graduate student loan: Business and law graduate students can borrow up to $180,000, minus any other student loans. All other fields of study have a $120,000 lifetime loan limit.
  • Wells Fargo career and community college student loan: Students can borrow up to $15,000 per year for a two-year program or $20,000 per year for a four-year career training program.
  • Wells Fargo parent loan: Parents of undergraduate or graduate students can borrow up to $25,000 per year with a lifetime limit (minus other education loans) of $100,000.
  • Wells Fargo student loan consolidation and refinancing: Students can consolidate and refinance at least $5,000 in loans, with each individual loan having a balance of at least $1,000. The maximum amount varies by degree type, with a maximum for undergraduates of $100,000, and a maximum for dental, allopathic and osteopathic students of $300,000. (The limits for other degrees fall somewhere in between).

Keep in mind that individual student loans typically are limited to your school’s actual cost of attendance for the loan period.

Making payments

With Wells Fargo’s private student loans, you don’t have to start making payments until six months after you leave school.

That said, interest starts accruing as soon as the loan is disbursed, as with other private student loans. If you can afford it, consider making interest-only payments while you’re in school. That way, you can avoid having a higher balance due to interest capitalization.

Cosigners

Wells Fargo’s undergraduate, graduate and career loans allow cosigners to help you qualify for a lower interest rate. You can even request that the cosigner be removed from the loan after you make your first 24 consecutive monthly payments on time.

If your first monthly payment is late, however, you will need to make 48 consecutive monthly payments on time.

Wells Fargo student loans: interest rates and fees

The bank doesn’t charge an application, origination or early repayment fee. It does, however, charge a late fee.

Here are some other features of Wells Fargo student loans, starting with the interest rates:

Undergraduate Student Loan Graduate Student Loan Community and Career Student Loan Parent Loan Refinanced Student Loan
Current variable interest rate 4.80% APR to 10.72% APR 5.64% APR to 12.22% APR 7.02% APR to 12.25% APR as of July 1, 2019
(Check with Wells Fargo for latest rates.)		 6.24% APR to 12.74% APR 3.75% APR to 9.74% APR
Current fixed interest rate 5.49% APR to 10.93% APR 5.88% APR to 12.68% APR 7.24% APR to 12.45% APR as of July 1, 2019
(Check with Wells Fargo for latest rates.)		 6.74% APR to 12.99% APR 3.99% APR to 9.99% APR

Keep in mind that the many of the rates listed above include a 0.25% discount. Meanwhile, you could get additional discounts if you qualify for any of the following: 

  • 0.50% discount if you have a relationship through the Portfolio by Wells Fargo program
  • 0.25% discount if you have a qualifying Wells Fargo consumer checking account
  • 0.25% discount if you have a prior federal or private student loan through the bank
  • 0.25% discount if you set up automatic payments

The first three discounts are available during the application process, and you can get only one of them. The last discount is available for anyone during the repayment process. Make sure to check what your own final rate will be, including any discounts.

Compared with other student loan companies, Wells Fargo’s student loan interest rates stack up fairly well. CommonBond offers 3.66% to 9.74% APR, for example, and College Ave offers 3.96% to 12.94% APR. Neither lender requires a special membership to get the lowest rate.

While CommonBond’s and College Ave’s rates are slightly lower, they typically go to borrowers who choose a five- or eight-year term, which could result in substantially higher monthly payments. Wells Fargo’s rates, on the other hand, represent a loan with a 15-year term, which could be a more realistic repayment plan for many borrowers.

That said, only some customers snag Wells Fargo’s lowest rates. The biggest discount requires you to be a Portfolio by Wells Fargo customer, and that program charges a $30 monthly fee unless you have big deposits with the bank.

 

Wells Fargo student loans eligibility requirements

Depending on which loan you want, there are different eligibility requirements. For any kind of Wells Fargo loan, you must be a U.S. citizen, a U.S. national, a permanent resident or an international student who is a temporary resident. If you’re a temporary resident, you’ll also need to have a cosigner who is eligible to apply.

Wells Fargo also has various credit and employment requirements. Here are some of the prerequisites:

Undergraduate student loan

  • You must be enrolled as an undergraduate student at an eligible school and be seeking a degree, certificate or license.
  • You can qualify even if you’re in school less than half time.

Graduate student loan

  • You must be enrolled as a graduate student at an eligible school and seeking a degree, certificate or license.
  • You must be making “satisfactory academic progress” in your chosen field of study. Check with Wells Fargo to see how this translates into your own specific academic program.

Career and community student loan:

  • You must be enrolled in a qualifying community college or career training program as an undergraduate or graduate student and pursuing a degree, certificate or license.
  • You might qualify even if you’re enrolled less than half time.

Parent student loan:

  • You must apply on behalf of an undergraduate or graduate student who’s pursuing a degree at an eligible school.
  • You must meet underwriting requirements for credit, employment and debt-to-income level.

Consolidated and refinanced student loan:

  • You must apply to refinance a student loan balance of at least $5,000.
  • You must be a U.S. citizen, U.S. national, or eligible permanent resident.
  • You must meet underwriting requirements for credit and income or apply with a cosigner who does.

How to apply for Wells Fargo student loans

If you’re interested in applying, you have two options. One is to call 1-800-378-5526 and work with a Wells Fargo student loan consultant. The other is to apply online.

If you go for the online application, you’ll start out by choosing which loan you want, and then will verify your school and citizenship information. Next, you’ll get a rundown of loan terms so you know what you’re getting yourself into.

Once you’re ready, click on “Apply Now” to begin the official application. You’ll need the following information to complete it:

  • Employment and income information for you (and your cosigner, if applicable)
  • Permanent U.S. address
  • The academic term for which you’re using the loan
  • Anticipated college graduation date
  • Cost of attendance
  • Estimated financial assistance you’re receiving
  • Personal information, including your Social Security number, date of birth, phone number and email address

If you’re already a Wells Fargo customer, the bank will prefill parts of the application for you when you sign in. If you aren’t, it’ll take only a few minutes to get through it.

If you’re applying for refinancing, you’ll need to indicate the amount you’d like to refinance, as well as your school and when you graduated.

Once you fill everything out, you’ll need to agree to some disclosures and terms and conditions before proceeding.

Keep in mind that if you submit the application, Wells Fargo will make a hard inquiry into your credit report, which can knock a few points off your credit score. In contrast, other lenders, such as LendKey and CommonBond, have a prequalification process that allows you to see offers with a soft credit check, which doesn’t hurt your credit score.

Should you apply for a Wells Fargo student loan?

Despite Wells Fargo’s discounts for existing bank customers, you might be able to qualify for a better interest rate elsewhere.

To ensure you get the best deal on a private student loan, shop around and compare several lenders to see what they have to offer. Focus on more than the interest rate, too. For example, one lender could offer a low interest rate but no cosigner release option.

Prioritize the student loan features that are most important to you, and keep them top of mind as you do your research. If you do your due diligence, you’ll be in much better shape when it comes time to start making payments.

Student Loan Hero has independently collected the above information related to Wells Fargo student loans, which is current as of July 5, 2019, unless otherwise noted. None of the financial institutions named has either provided or reviewed the information shared in this article.

Rebecca Safier contributed to this report.

Need a student loan?

Check out our top picks below or learn more about other ways to pay for college.
Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Variable APRDegrees That QualifyMore Info
3.99% – 11.44%1 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit Earnest

3.98% – 11.35%2 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit SallieMae

3.96% – 11.98%3 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit College Ave

3.66% – 9.64%4 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit CommonBond

3.87% – 11.87%5 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit Discover

Learn more about private student loan lenders.
Learn more about private student loan lenders.
1Important Disclosures for Earnest.

Earnest Disclosures

  1. Rates include 0.25% Auto Pay Discount

    2. Explanation of Rates “With Autopay” (APD)
    Rates shown include 0.25% APR discount when client agrees to make monthly principal and interest payments by automatic electronic payment. Use of autopay is not required to receive an Earnest loan.

    Available Terms
    For Cosigned loans – 5, 7, 10, 12, 15 years. 
    Primary Only – 10, 12, 15 years

    In school deferred payment is not available in AL, AZ, CA, FL, MA, MD, MI, ND, NY, PA, and WA).



2= Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.

3Important Disclosures for College Ave.

College Ave Disclosures

College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.

(1)All rates shown include the auto-pay discount. The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.

(2)This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a freshman borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 8.35% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $179.18 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $21,501.54. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.

(3)As certified by your school and less any other financial aid you might receive. Minimum $1,000.

Information advertised valid as of 7/1/2019. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation.



4Important Disclosures for CommonBond.

CommonBond Disclosures

A government loan is made according to rules set by the U.S. Department of Education. Government loans have fixed interest rates, meaning that the interest rate on a government loan will never go up or down.

Government loans also permit borrowers in financial trouble to use certain options, such as income-based repayment, which may help some borrowers. Depending on the type of loan that you have, the government may discharge your loan if you die or become permanently disabled.

Depending on what type of government loan that you have, you may be eligible for loan forgiveness in exchange for performing certain types of public service. If you are an active-duty service member and you obtained your government loan before you were called to active duty, you are entitled to interest rate and repayment benefits for your loan.
If you are unable to pay your government loan, the government can refer your loan to a collection agency or sue you for the unpaid amount. In addition, the government has special powers to collect the loan, such as taking your tax refund and applying it to your loan balance.

A private student loan is not a government loan and is not regulated by the Department of Education. A private student loan is instead regulated like other consumer loans under both state and federal law and by the terms of the promissory note with your lender.
If you refinance your government loan, your new lender will use the proceeds of your new loan to pay off your government loan. Private student loan lenders do not have to honor any of the benefits that apply to government loans. Because your government loan will be gone after refinancing, you will lose any benefits that apply to that loan. If you are an active-duty service member, your new loan will not be eligible for service member benefits. Most importantly, once you refinance your government loan, you will not able to reinstate your government loan if you become dissatisfied with the terms of your private student loan.

If your private student loan has a fixed interest rate, then that rate will never go up or down. If your private student loan has a variable interest rate, then that rate will vary depending on an index rate disclosed in your application. If the interest rate on the new private student loan is less than the interest rate on your government loans, your payments will be less if you refinance.
If you are a borrower with a secure job, emergency savings, strong credit and are unlikely to need any of the options available to distressed borrowers of government loans, a refinance of your government loans into a private student loan may be attractive to you. You should consider the costs and benefits of refinancing carefully before you refinance.

If you don’t pay a private student loan as agreed, the lender can refer your loan to a collection agency or sue you for the unpaid amount.

Remember also that like government loans, most private loans cannot be discharged if you file bankruptcy unless you can demonstrate that repayment of the loan would cause you an undue hardship. In most bankruptcy courts, proving undue hardship is very difficult for most borrowers.



5Important Disclosures for Discover.

Discover Disclosures

  1. Students who get at least a 3.0 GPA (or equivalent) qualify for a one-time cash reward on each new Discover undergraduate and graduate student loan. Reward redemption period is limited. Please visit DiscoverStudentLoans.com/Reward for any applicable reward terms and conditions.
  2. View Auto Reward Debit Reward Terms and Conditions at DiscoverStudentLoans.com/AutoDebitReward.
  3. Aggregate loan limits apply.
  4. Lowest rates shown ARE FOR THE UNDERGRADUATE LOAN AND include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments. The interest rate ranges represent the lowest INTEREST RATE OFFERED ON THE DISCOVER UNDERGRADUATE LOAN and highest interest rates offered on Discover student loans, including Undergraduate, Graduate, Health Professions, Law and MBA Loans. The fixed interest rate is set at the time of application and does not change during the life of the loan. The variable interest rate is calculated based on the 3-Month LIBOR index plus the applicable Margin percentage. The margin is based on your credit evaluation at the time of application and does not change. For variable interest rate loans, the 3-Month LIBOR is 2.50% as of July 1, 2019. Discover Student Loans will adjust the rate quarterly on each January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 (the “interest rate change date”), based on the 3-Month LIBOR Index, published in the Money Rates section of the Wall Street Journal 15 days prior to the interest rate change date, rounded up to the nearest one-eighth of one percent (0.125% or 0.00125). This may cause the monthly payments to increase, the number of payments to increase or both. Please visit https://www.discover.com/student-loans/interest-rates.html for more information about interest rates.