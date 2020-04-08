Refinancing with Earnest
Refinancing rates from 3.50% APR. Checking your rates won’t affect your credit score.
Wells Fargo student loan consolidation could be a great solution if you have an existing relationship with the major bank and want the convenience — and discounts — of keeping everything under one roof. Wells Fargo is also among lenders that offer refinancing to non-graduates.
If you can qualify for a better interest rate elsewhere, however, the savings will likely make up for the inconvenience. The same goes if you want the protection of a more robust deferment or forbearance feature or more control over your loan term.
If you’re interested in consolidating your private loans, take a look at our Wells Fargo review to see if it makes sense for you.
- Wells Fargo student loan consolidation review: The basics
- What we like about Wells Fargo student loan consolidation
- What to keep in mind about Wells Fargo student loan consolidation
- Applying for Wells Fargo student loan consolidation
- Is the Wells Fargo student loan consolidation program right for you?
Wells Fargo student loan consolidation review: The basics
Wells Fargo has branches in 40 states, but you don’t need to live near a branch to open an account with the bank or apply to consolidate your student loans. However, being an existing customer will benefit you.
Eligibility
To be eligible to consolidate your loans, you must meet the following requirements:
- You must be a U.S. citizen, U.S. national or a permanent resident alien without conditions.
- If you are a permanent resident alien, you must have a U.S. citizen cosign with you.
- You and your cosigner must meet the bank’s credit, employment and debt-to-income requirements.
- There are no established minimum income or credit score requirements.
- You must have at least $5,000 in student loans to consolidate, with each loan needing to have a minimum balance of $1,000.
Through Wells Fargo student loan consolidation, you can group up to $120,000 to $300,000 in student loans at a time, depending on your degree level — Wells Fargo stands out here for allowing borrowers to refinance without a degree.
|Degree type
|Borrowing limit
|No degree, associate’s degree
|$120,000
|Undergraduate or graduate degrees, certificate
|$150,000
|Law, MBA or some medical graduate degrees
|$180,000
|Allopathic, osteopathic or dental graduate degrees
|$300,000
Also, the bank offers repayments terms of five, seven, 10, 15 or 20 years. When choosing a repayment term, your options will be determined by your loan amount and creditworthiness.
Rates and fees
The bank offers fixed and variable interest rates that vary based on your school and field of study. Check your rate range on Wells Fargo’s website.
You’ll pay no application, origination or late-payment fees with Wells Fargo student loan consolidation. The bank stopped charging late fees in November 2019.
There’s also no penalty if you choose to pay off the loan early.
Existing customer discounts
You’ll get up to a 0.50% discount on your interest rate if you or your cosigner has an eligible account before applying for Wells Fargo student debt consolidation.
Other potential discounts include:
- 50% interest rate discount if you have a Portfolio by Wells Fargo relationship.
- 25% interest rate discount if you have a qualifying consumer checking account.
- 25% interest rate discount with a prior federal or private student loan made by Wells Fargo.
Like many other student loan servicers, Wells Fargo also offers a 0.25% discount when you enroll in autopay.
Deferment and forbearance
Unfortunately, Wells Fargo student loan deferment does not exist. You’d have to find a student loan deferment at another lender.
You may, however, requesting a Wells Fargo forbearance is possible in some cases — to return to college, while serving in the military or because of financial hardship.
|Type of forbearance
|Span of relief
|Returning to school
|48 months
|Working an internship, residency or fellowship
|36 months
|Volunteering in public service
|36 months
|Serving in the military
|36 months
|Financial hardship
|2 months
Wells Fargo also promises to cancel your debt if you, as the primary borrower, become permanently disabled or die.
Cosigner release
If you apply with a cosigner, Wells Fargo student loan consolidation allows you to request to release that person from the loan after 24 to 48 consecutive months on-time payments, depending on your account history.
Because cosigners are equally responsible for repaying the loan, this feature can help a potential cosigner feel more comfortable about helping you apply.
What we like about Wells Fargo student loan consolidation
If you’re interested in Wells Fargo student debt consolidation, it’s important to understand the benefits and drawbacks of the program before applying.
Incentives for existing customers
You could get up to a 0.75% discount on your interest rate between the relationship and autopay discounts.
That may sound small, but it adds up over the long run. For example, say you consolidate $20,000 with a 15-year term and a 6.00% APR.
As you can see, you’d end up paying $10,379 in interest over the life of the loan.
If you were to get the maximum available discounts through Wells Fargo, it would drop your APR to 5.25%, saving you $1,439 in interest over the life of the loan.
Even if you get just the 0.25% relationship discount and the 0.25% autopay discount, the resulting 5.50% APR would still net you $964 in interest savings.
Calculate your potential savings using our student loan payment calculator.
The cosigner release option
This feature could help you attract a cosigner and score a loan approval or more attractive terms. Just keep in mind that missing a payment — or enjoying a forbearance period — can delay your eligibility for cosigner release considerably.
If your first payment is on time, Wells Fargo’s cosigner release program requires that you make at least 24 consecutive on-time payments before requesting a release. If your first payment is not on time, you have to make 48 consecutive on-time payments before you can request a release.
Once you submit the request for release, Wells Fargo will review your income and creditworthiness. If they find that you don’t meet their requirements to maintain the loan on your own, they may decline your request.
What to keep in mind about Wells Fargo student loan consolidation
Previously, the main drawback to the Wells Fargo student loan consolidation program was its exclusivity. Only private loans were allowed, leaving federal student loan borrowers looking elsewhere. Now, however, federal and private student loans are eligible for consolidation.
With that said, here are other factors that could make Wells Fargo consolidation less appealing for you.
Relatively higher interest rates
Wells Fargo’s rates aren’t as competitive as you can get from the top student loan refinancing lenders. Lenders such as Laurel Road offer lower fixed and variable rates to those who qualify.
Limited forbearance for financial hardship
If you need to pause your repayment because of a shake-up to your finances, Wells Fargo promises to offer you two months of relief — if you’ve previously made your payments on time. It also has payment options and a nondescript loan modification program for borrowers who are already delinquent.
Other lenders offer more clear-cut relief upfront. For example, SoFi gives you up to 12 months forbearance in three-month increments if you lose your job or fall on hard times financially.
General customer service concerns
Outside of Wells Fargo student debt consolidation, the bank as a whole has found itself in hot water in recent years, tarnishing its customer service reputation. If you’re considering refinancing with the national bank, give its customer support staff a test-drive. That’s one key way to vet a refinancing company before signing on the dotted line.
Applying for Wells Fargo student loan consolidation
You can apply for refinancing online or over the phone — Wells Fargo’s student loan consolidation phone number is 1-877-315-7723. Be prepared to share the following information:
- Name, address, phone number, and email address.
- Social Security number and date of birth.
- Employment and income information.
- Residence status and monthly mortgage or rent payment.
- Details about the private loans you want to consolidate. This includes the lender, account number, interest rate, monthly payment, and balance.
When you apply, the bank will run your credit, which will result in a hard inquiry. If you’re using a cosigner, the same thing will happen with their credit report. Note that a hard credit inquiry can affect your credit score.
Keep in mind that you can check your estimated rates and monthly payment amount by submitting to only a soft credit check before completing the formal application.
Is the Wells Fargo student loan consolidation program right for you?
Now that Wells Fargo consolidates federal and private student loans, it’s an option for a larger segment of borrowers. It also best serves borrowers who already have Wells Fargo accounts (and can therefore score discounts). It’s also a worthwhile option for borrowers who didn’t (yet) graduate (as most other lenders require you to hold a degree to be eligible for refinancing).
Whether you ultimately refinance with Wells Fargo or another lender, however, double-check you won’t miss your federal loans’ government-exclusive protections by reviewing the pros and cons of refinancing.
Before choosing a refinancing lender, shop around for better student loan interest rates, and think about the features you want. Taking the time to research different lenders will give you a better idea of which one will serve your needs best.
Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.
Interested in refinancing student loans?Here are the top 5 lenders of 2020!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligible Degrees
|Check out the testimonials and our in-depth reviews!
1 Important Disclosures for Earnest.
Earnest Disclosures
To qualify, you must be a U.S. citizen or possess a 10-year (non-conditional) Permanent Resident Card, reside in a state Earnest lends in, and satisfy our minimum eligibility criteria. You may find more information on loan eligibility here: https://www.earnest.com/eligibility. Not all applicants will be approved for a loan, and not all applicants will qualify for the lowest rate. Approval and interest rate depend on the review of a complete application.
Earnest fixed rate loan rates range from 4.25% APR (with Auto Pay) to 8.77% APR (with Auto Pay). Variable rate loan rates range from 3.50% APR (with Auto Pay) to 8.72% APR (with Auto Pay). For variable rate loans, although the interest rate will vary after you are approved, the interest rate will never exceed 8.95% for loan terms 10 years or less. For loan terms of 10 years to 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 9.95%. For loan terms over 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 11.95% (the maximum rates for these loans). Earnest variable interest rate loans are based on a publicly available index, the one month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). Your rate will be calculated each month by adding a margin between 1.82% and 5.50% to the one month LIBOR. The rate will not increase more than once per month. Earnest rate ranges are current as of March 18, 2020, and are subject to change based on market conditions and borrower eligibility.
Auto Pay discount: If you make monthly principal and interest payments by an automatic, monthly deduction from a savings or checking account, your rate will be reduced by one quarter of one percent (0.25%) for so long as you continue to make automatic, electronic monthly payments. This benefit is suspended during periods of deferment and forbearance.
The information provided on this page is updated as of 3/18/2020. Earnest reserves the right to change, pause, or terminate product offerings at any time without notice. Earnest loans are originated by Earnest Operations LLC. California Finance Lender License 6054788. NMLS # 1204917. Earnest Operations LLC is located at 302 2nd Street, Suite 401N, San Francisco, CA 94107. Terms and Conditions apply. Visit https://www.earnest.com/terms-of-service, email us at hello@earnest.com, or call 888-601-2801 for more information on our student loan refinance product.
© 2018 Earnest LLC. All rights reserved. Earnest LLC and its subsidiaries, including Earnest Operations LLC, are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.
2 Important Disclosures for Splash Financial.
Splash Financial Disclosures
Terms and Conditions apply. Splash reserves the right to modify or discontinue products and benefits at any time without notice. Rates and terms are also subject to change at any time without notice. Offers are subject to credit approval. To qualify, a borrower must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident in an eligible state and meet applicable underwriting requirements. Not all borrowers receive the lowest rate. Lowest rates are reserved for the highest qualified borrowers.
3 Important Disclosures for Laurel Road.
Laurel Road Disclosures
Laurel Road is a brand of KeyBank National Association offering online lending products in all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. Mortgage lending is not offered in Puerto Rico. All loans are provided by KeyBank National Association.
ANNUAL PERCENTAGE RATE (“APR”)
FEE INFORMATION
There are no origination fees or prepayment penalties associated with the loan. Lender may assess a late fee if any part of a payment is not received within 15 days of the payment due date. Any late fee assessed shall not exceed 5% of the late payment or $28, whichever is less. A borrower may be charged $20 for any payment (including a check or an electronic payment) that is returned unpaid due to non-sufficient funds (NSF) or a closed account.
LOAN AMOUNT
For bachelor’s degrees and higher, up to 100% of outstanding private and federal student loans (minimum $5,000) are eligible for refinancing. If you are refinancing greater than $300,000 in student loan debt, Lender may refinance the loans into 2 or more new loans.
ELIGIBILITY & ELIGIBLE LOANS
Borrower, and Co-signer if applicable, must be a U.S. Citizen or Permanent Resident with a valid I-551 card (which must show a minimum of 10 years between “Resident Since” date and “Card Expires” date or has no expiration date); state that they are of at least borrowing age in the state of residence at the time of application; and meet Lender underwriting criteria (including, for example, employment, debt-to-income, disposable income, and credit history requirements).
Graduates may refinance any unsubsidized or subsidized Federal or private student loan that was used exclusively for qualified higher education expenses (as defined in 26 USC Section 221) at an accredited U.S. undergraduate or graduate school. Any federal loans refinanced with Lender are private loans and do not have the same repayment options that federal loan program offers such as Income Based Repayment or Income Contingent Repayment.
All loans must be in grace or repayment status and cannot be in default. Borrower must have graduated or be enrolled in good standing in the final term preceding graduation from an accredited Title IV U.S. school and must be employed, or have an eligible offer of employment. Parents looking to refinance loans taken out on behalf of a child should refer to https://www.laurelroad.com/refinance-student-loans/refinance-parent-plus-loans/ for applicable terms and conditions.
For Associates Degrees: Only associates degrees earned in one of the following are eligible for refinancing: Cardiovascular Technologist (CVT); Dental Hygiene; Diagnostic Medical Sonography; EMT/Paramedics; Nuclear Technician; Nursing; Occupational Therapy Assistant; Pharmacy Technician; Physical Therapy Assistant; Radiation Therapy; Radiologic/MRI Technologist; Respiratory Therapy; or Surgical Technologist. To refinance an Associates degree, a borrower must also either be currently enrolled and in the final term of an associate degree program at a Title IV eligible school with an offer of employment in the same field in which they will receive an eligible associate degree OR have graduated from a school that is Title IV eligible with an eligible associate and have been employed, for a minimum of 12 months, in the same field of study of the associate degree earned.
INTEREST RATES
The interest rate you are offered will depend on your credit profile, income, and total debt payments as well as your choice of fixed or variable and choice of term. For applicants who are currently medical or dental residents, your rate offer may also vary depending on whether you have secured employment for after residency.
DISBURSEMENT OPTIONS
The repayment of any refinanced student loan will commence (1) immediately after disbursement by us, or (2) after any grace or in-school deferment period, existing prior to refinancing and/or consolidation with us, has expired.
POSTPONING OR REDUCING PAYMENTS
After loan disbursement, if a borrower documents a qualifying economic hardship, we may agree in our discretion to allow for full or partial forbearance of payments for one or more 3-month time periods (not to exceed 12 months in the aggregate during the term of your loan), provided that we receive acceptable documentation (including updating documentation) of the nature and expected duration of the borrower’s economic hardship.
We may agree under certain circumstances to allow a borrower to make $100/month payments for a period of time immediately after loan disbursement if the borrower is employed full-time as an intern, resident, or similar postgraduate trainee at the time of loan disbursement. These payments may not be enough to cover all of the interest that accrues on the loan. Unpaid accrued interest will be added to your loan and monthly payments of principal and interest will begin when the post-graduate training program ends.
We may agree under certain circumstances to allow postponement (deferral) of monthly payments of principal and interest for a period of time immediately following loan disbursement (not to exceed 6 months after the borrower’s graduation with an eligible degree), if the borrower is an eligible student in the borrower’s final term at the time of loan disbursement or graduated less than 6 months before loan disbursement, and has accepted an offer of (or has already begun) full-time employment.
If Lender agrees (in its sole discretion) to postpone or reduce any monthly payment(s) for a period of time, interest on the loan will continue to accrue for each day principal is owed. Although the borrower might not be required to make payments during such a period, the borrower may continue to make payments during such a period. Making payments, or paying some of the interest, will reduce the total amount that will be required to be paid over the life of the loan. Interest not paid during any period when Lender has agreed to postpone or reduce any monthly payment will be added to the principal balance through capitalization (compounding) at the end of such a period, one month before the borrower is required to resume making regular monthly payments.
KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MODIFY OR DISCONTINUE PRODUCTS AND BENEFITS AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE.
This information is current as of March 4, 2020 and is subject to change.
4 Important Disclosures for SoFi.
SoFi Disclosures
5 Important Disclosures for CommonBond.
CommonBond Disclosures
Offered terms are subject to change. Loans are offered by CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS # 1175900). If you are approved for a loan, the interest rate offered will depend on your credit profile, your application, the loan term selected and will be within the ranges of rates shown. All Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) displayed assume borrowers enroll in auto pay and account for the 0.25% reduction in interest rate. All variable rates are based on a 1-month LIBOR assumption of 1.67% effective February 10, 2020.
|3.50% – 8.72%1
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.58% – 7.06%2
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.99% – 6.65%3
|Undergrad & Graduate
|3.50% – 8.70%4
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.76% – 5.84%5
|Undergrad & Graduate