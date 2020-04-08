Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Wells Fargo student loan consolidation could be a great solution if you have an existing relationship with the major bank and want the convenience — and discounts — of keeping everything under one roof. Wells Fargo is also among lenders that offer refinancing to non-graduates.

If you can qualify for a better interest rate elsewhere, however, the savings will likely make up for the inconvenience. The same goes if you want the protection of a more robust deferment or forbearance feature or more control over your loan term.

If you’re interested in consolidating your private loans, take a look at our Wells Fargo review to see if it makes sense for you.

Wells Fargo student loan consolidation review: The basics

Wells Fargo has branches in 40 states, but you don’t need to live near a branch to open an account with the bank or apply to consolidate your student loans. However, being an existing customer will benefit you.

Eligibility

To be eligible to consolidate your loans, you must meet the following requirements:

You must be a U.S. citizen, U.S. national or a permanent resident alien without conditions. If you are a permanent resident alien, you must have a U.S. citizen cosign with you.

You and your cosigner must meet the bank’s credit, employment and debt-to-income requirements. There are no established minimum income or credit score requirements.

You must have at least $5,000 in student loans to consolidate, with each loan needing to have a minimum balance of $1,000.

Through Wells Fargo student loan consolidation, you can group up to $120,000 to $300,000 in student loans at a time, depending on your degree level — Wells Fargo stands out here for allowing borrowers to refinance without a degree.

Degree type Borrowing limit No degree, associate’s degree $120,000 Undergraduate or graduate degrees, certificate $150,000 Law, MBA or some medical graduate degrees $180,000 Allopathic, osteopathic or dental graduate degrees $300,000

Also, the bank offers repayments terms of five, seven, 10, 15 or 20 years. When choosing a repayment term, your options will be determined by your loan amount and creditworthiness.

Rates and fees

The bank offers fixed and variable interest rates that vary based on your school and field of study. Check your rate range on Wells Fargo’s website.

You’ll pay no application, origination or late-payment fees with Wells Fargo student loan consolidation. The bank stopped charging late fees in November 2019.

There’s also no penalty if you choose to pay off the loan early.

Existing customer discounts

You’ll get up to a 0.50% discount on your interest rate if you or your cosigner has an eligible account before applying for Wells Fargo student debt consolidation.

Other potential discounts include:

50% interest rate discount if you have a Portfolio by Wells Fargo relationship.

25% interest rate discount if you have a qualifying consumer checking account.

25% interest rate discount with a prior federal or private student loan made by Wells Fargo.

Like many other student loan servicers, Wells Fargo also offers a 0.25% discount when you enroll in autopay.

Deferment and forbearance

Unfortunately, Wells Fargo student loan deferment does not exist. You’d have to find a student loan deferment at another lender.

You may, however, requesting a Wells Fargo forbearance is possible in some cases — to return to college, while serving in the military or because of financial hardship.

Type of forbearance Span of relief Returning to school 48 months Working an internship, residency or fellowship 36 months Volunteering in public service 36 months Serving in the military 36 months Financial hardship 2 months

Wells Fargo also promises to cancel your debt if you, as the primary borrower, become permanently disabled or die.

Cosigner release

If you apply with a cosigner, Wells Fargo student loan consolidation allows you to request to release that person from the loan after 24 to 48 consecutive months on-time payments, depending on your account history.

Because cosigners are equally responsible for repaying the loan, this feature can help a potential cosigner feel more comfortable about helping you apply.

What we like about Wells Fargo student loan consolidation

If you’re interested in Wells Fargo student debt consolidation, it’s important to understand the benefits and drawbacks of the program before applying.

Incentives for existing customers

You could get up to a 0.75% discount on your interest rate between the relationship and autopay discounts.

That may sound small, but it adds up over the long run. For example, say you consolidate $20,000 with a 15-year term and a 6.00% APR.

As you can see, you’d end up paying $10,379 in interest over the life of the loan.

If you were to get the maximum available discounts through Wells Fargo, it would drop your APR to 5.25%, saving you $1,439 in interest over the life of the loan.

Even if you get just the 0.25% relationship discount and the 0.25% autopay discount, the resulting 5.50% APR would still net you $964 in interest savings.

Calculate your potential savings using our student loan payment calculator.

The cosigner release option

This feature could help you attract a cosigner and score a loan approval or more attractive terms. Just keep in mind that missing a payment — or enjoying a forbearance period — can delay your eligibility for cosigner release considerably.

If your first payment is on time, Wells Fargo’s cosigner release program requires that you make at least 24 consecutive on-time payments before requesting a release. If your first payment is not on time, you have to make 48 consecutive on-time payments before you can request a release.

Once you submit the request for release, Wells Fargo will review your income and creditworthiness. If they find that you don’t meet their requirements to maintain the loan on your own, they may decline your request.

What to keep in mind about Wells Fargo student loan consolidation

Previously, the main drawback to the Wells Fargo student loan consolidation program was its exclusivity. Only private loans were allowed, leaving federal student loan borrowers looking elsewhere. Now, however, federal and private student loans are eligible for consolidation.

With that said, here are other factors that could make Wells Fargo consolidation less appealing for you.

Relatively higher interest rates

Wells Fargo’s rates aren’t as competitive as you can get from the top student loan refinancing lenders. Lenders such as Laurel Road offer lower fixed and variable rates to those who qualify.

Limited forbearance for financial hardship

If you need to pause your repayment because of a shake-up to your finances, Wells Fargo promises to offer you two months of relief — if you’ve previously made your payments on time. It also has payment options and a nondescript loan modification program for borrowers who are already delinquent.

Other lenders offer more clear-cut relief upfront. For example, SoFi gives you up to 12 months forbearance in three-month increments if you lose your job or fall on hard times financially.

General customer service concerns

Outside of Wells Fargo student debt consolidation, the bank as a whole has found itself in hot water in recent years, tarnishing its customer service reputation. If you’re considering refinancing with the national bank, give its customer support staff a test-drive. That’s one key way to vet a refinancing company before signing on the dotted line.

Applying for Wells Fargo student loan consolidation

You can apply for refinancing online or over the phone — Wells Fargo’s student loan consolidation phone number is 1-877-315-7723. Be prepared to share the following information:

Name, address, phone number, and email address.

Social Security number and date of birth.

Employment and income information.

Residence status and monthly mortgage or rent payment.

Details about the private loans you want to consolidate. This includes the lender, account number, interest rate, monthly payment, and balance.

When you apply, the bank will run your credit, which will result in a hard inquiry. If you’re using a cosigner, the same thing will happen with their credit report. Note that a hard credit inquiry can affect your credit score.

Keep in mind that you can check your estimated rates and monthly payment amount by submitting to only a soft credit check before completing the formal application.

Is the Wells Fargo student loan consolidation program right for you?

Now that Wells Fargo consolidates federal and private student loans, it’s an option for a larger segment of borrowers. It also best serves borrowers who already have Wells Fargo accounts (and can therefore score discounts). It’s also a worthwhile option for borrowers who didn’t (yet) graduate (as most other lenders require you to hold a degree to be eligible for refinancing).

Whether you ultimately refinance with Wells Fargo or another lender, however, double-check you won’t miss your federal loans’ government-exclusive protections by reviewing the pros and cons of refinancing.

Before choosing a refinancing lender, shop around for better student loan interest rates, and think about the features you want. Taking the time to research different lenders will give you a better idea of which one will serve your needs best.

Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.

