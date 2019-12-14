Weekly Roundup: 7 Compelling Stories You Missed This Week

What you need to know about the gender investing gap

It’s pretty well known that there is a major salary gap between men and women. While many companies and organizations are working to address the disparity, the financial gap between the genders trickles down into different aspects of personal finance. Here’s what it means for investing. (The Everygirl)

Consumer perspectives on credit cards

Some financially savvy folks will tell you to avoid using credit cards as much as you can. Others say to use them strategically. This study found how consumers view spending on credit cards. (Debt.com)

Money-saving gift ideas for tech gadget fans

Looking for a gift for the techie in your life, but trying not to break the bank? Use this gift guide to find an affordable gizmo for your gadget collector. (Consumer Reports)

I’m a money editor, and these are the biggest saving tips I’ve learned on the job

Reading and writing about money professionally is a great way to pick up the best tricks for managing your finances. This editor did just that, and now she’s sharing her best advice with you. (PureWow)

Is paying for Disney+ worth it? Here’s what finance experts say

Everyone’s talking about Baby Yoda — of course you want to join the fun. The streaming wars are bringing viewers more content than they could ever imagine, but what is it doing to their wallets? (Money)

House Democrats grill Betsy DeVos over student borrower relief

Many borrowers who’ve applied for student debt forgiveness will tell you the process is mostly a dead end. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is being asked to answer for these denials. (NPR)

15 budget ski trip hacks that’ll save you a ton of money

While many folks dread the cold and snowy days of winter, skiers can’t wait to get into the powder. But ski trips are often can be just as expensive as a luxury beach vacation. These tips will help you get the most out of your ski trip while spending the least. (Buzzfeed)