Open mobile menu Questions?

Featured Resource

8 Best Banks to Refinance and Consolidate Student Loans in 2019 Save Money Now

Weekly Roundup: 7 Boss Stories You Missed This Week

Kamaron McNair

Kamaron McNair

Updated on December 7, 2019
December 7, 2019December 5, 2019Bank Accounts, Big Money Decisions, Budgeting & Expenses, Buy or Rent a Home, Career & Jobs, College Life, Deals & Bargains, Featured, Insurance, Investments & Savings, Life & Family, Make More Money, Paying for College, Personal Finance, Public Service Loan Forgiveness, Save for College, Spend Less, Student Loan Repayment, Student Loans393Kamaron McNair
Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Weekly Roundup 2
Logo

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

With life’s busy schedule, it’s hard for most of us to dig through all of the information thrown our way. Each week we scour the media universe to find the most interesting and helpful articles, so you don’t have to. Take a look at what we’re reading this week.

90 inspirational quotes to achieve success in life, love, and your career

Cold weather blues got you feeling less than motivated? Let Billie Jean King and Maya Angelou give you the boost you need with these inspirational quotes. (Style Salute)

Should you get a personal loan for moving expenses?

Moving this winter? With so many expenses that come with changing homes, you might be considering some different payment options. Before you put an entire IKEA store on your credit card, find out if a personal loan is better for you. (The Balance)

Got family and friends with debt? Here’s the best gift you can give them

Some of us may have joked about wanting rent money or bills paid as a holiday gift, but the reality is that such a present could make a huge difference for someone. Still, that can also be a bit of an awkward exchange — instead, consider taking a different route when it comes to gifts for peers with debt or other financial struggles. (Washington Post)

5 credit card benefits you may not know about

Using a credit card can become a bad habit if you’re not careful. But using your credit card wisely can earn you some sweet benefits you might not know about. Check out these lesser-known perks. (Consumer Reports)

A hospital billed me for my daughter’s blood work… before she was born

We’ve all heard numerous stories of medical bills wreaking havoc on people’s financial lives. This one takes an even crazier turn, as the bill appeared to be for services that could not have possibly happened. (Vice)

Is ‘soup group’ the winter antidote to book club?

Think it’s getting too cold to gather with your book club? Think again! If you’re looking for a good excuse to get out your crockpot and have your friends over, this trend is it. (PureWow)

Bringing higher education into the wild in Alaska

The harbinger of spring on college campuses is often when professors permit class to be held outside. One school, however, has class outside year-round. (NPR)

Published in Bank Accounts, Big Money Decisions, Budgeting & Expenses, Buy or Rent a Home, Career & Jobs, College Life, Deals & Bargains, Insurance, Investments & Savings, Life & Family, Make More Money, Paying for College, Personal Finance, Public Service Loan Forgiveness, Save for College, Spend Less, Student Loan Repayment, Student Loans

Tagged in

You're on your way...

You are being redirected to LendingTree.com where you’ll be able to fill out an online form. Based on your creditworthiness, you may be matched with up to five different personal loan lenders in our partner network.