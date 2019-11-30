Open mobile menu Questions?

Featured Resource

8 Best Banks to Refinance and Consolidate Student Loans in 2019 Save Money Now

Weekly Roundup: 7 Notable Stories You Missed This Week

Kamaron McNair

Kamaron McNair

Updated on November 30, 2019
November 30, 2019November 27, 2019Bank Accounts, Big Money Decisions, Budgeting & Expenses, Buy or Rent a Home, Career & Jobs, College Life, Deals & Bargains, Featured, Insurance, Investments & Savings, Life & Family, Make More Money, Paying for College, Personal Finance, Public Service Loan Forgiveness, Save for College, Spend Less, Student Loan Repayment, Student Loans426Kamaron McNair
Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Weekly Roundup 2
Logo

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

With life’s busy schedule, it’s hard for most of us to dig through all of the information thrown our way. Each week we scour the media universe to find the most interesting and helpful articles, so you don’t have to. Take a look at what we’re reading this week.

The cheapest U.S. cities to rent an apartment

Looking to move somewhere cheaper? Check out these awesome cities where it may be easier to find the apartment of your dreams — at a rent you can actually afford. (HuffPost)

7 ways to be more productive at work

Can’t stop staring at your phone? Busy sending your co-workers memes on Slack? If you have trouble staying focused and productive at work, read these tips. You might actually get home on time! (PureWow)

Help — I’m a bad tipper! What are the rules for Ubers and coffee shops?

While many people want to help others by leaving a tip when appropriate, half the battle is figuring out when it is appropriate? Tipping is seldom mandatory but often expected. Here’s a guide to help you navigate gratuity. (Money)

13 online shopping safety tips for the holidays

Who needs to visit the mall during the craziest time of year? Thanks to the internet, not you! But before you check off everyone on your list, make sure you use these safety tips to stay secure while online shopping. (The Street)

Niche products in our grocery stores

Has your local grocery store got you hooked on a product you can’t find anywhere else? You’re not alone. Niche products are on the rise, and they tell a lot about consumer demand. Listen to this podcast to learn why. (NPR: Planet Money)

How to solve a customer service problem using Facebook or Twitter

It’s all fun and games until you have to wait on hold for an hour to find out why the gift you bought your mom is stuck in Kentucky. Luckily, the social media age has given us a new outlet to voice our customer service grievances. Here’s how to use social media to resolve issues. (Consumer Reports)

Ban the SAT and the ACT

In a way, the SAT and the ACT are two experiences that bind millions of Americans together each year. We all know the anticipation of showing up to school on a Saturday, the frustration of filling in hundreds of little bubbles perfectly, and the relief of getting it over with. We also know the tests aren’t perfect for several reasons. Should we do away with them altogether? (Vice)

Published in Bank Accounts, Big Money Decisions, Budgeting & Expenses, Buy or Rent a Home, Career & Jobs, College Life, Deals & Bargains, Insurance, Investments & Savings, Life & Family, Make More Money, Paying for College, Personal Finance, Public Service Loan Forgiveness, Save for College, Spend Less, Student Loan Repayment, Student Loans

Tagged in

You're on your way...

You are being redirected to LendingTree.com where you’ll be able to fill out an online form. Based on your creditworthiness, you may be matched with up to five different personal loan lenders in our partner network.