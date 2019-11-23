Weekly Roundup: 7 Practical Stories You Missed This Week

17 things to do on your commute besides scrolling

While many people have to pay attention to the road on their commute, others may be able to sit back, relax and scroll through their phones endlessly. But it’s no secret that all that screentime — and extended periods of time on social media especially — aren’t great for our health. Here are some better habits to try on your commute. (The Everygirl)

How to not go broke during the holidays

It’s just about time to get your holiday shopping done. Many folks know the stress the holidays put on your bank account. Check out this guide to budgeting and staying financially healthy this holiday season. (Style Salute)

Never buy these 19 things online

Online shopping has made it easier to get almost anything you could need delivered right to your door. But not everything was made to sell online. Here are some things you should avoid buying online. (MoneyTalksNews)

What you need to know about cyber safety while traveling

Traveling during the holidays can be stressful enough without a cyberattack wrecking your finances along the way. Use these tips to keep your information secure while traveling. (Consumer Reports)

8 things to look for when investing in a company

While you may know that investing in stocks can be a great way to grow your wealth, it’s equally important to know how to pick a company in which to invest. Here are some criteria to review before you put your money to work. (The Street)

How to be there for your partner after they lose their job

Losing a job can be a tough experience, but it can also be difficult to support someone going through it. If your significant other loses their job, make sure you know how to appropriately and compassionately be there for them. (Vice)

It’s crucial to enroll in your company’s 401(k) — Here’s why, and how to do it

Even if you can’t visualize your own retirement yet, it’s so important to be preparing for it throughout the entirety of your career. If your company offers a 401(k) package, it’s prudent that you enroll. (Money)