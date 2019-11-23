Open mobile menu Questions?

Featured Resource

8 Best Banks to Refinance and Consolidate Student Loans in 2019 Save Money Now

Weekly Roundup: 7 Practical Stories You Missed This Week

Kamaron McNair

Kamaron McNair

Updated on November 23, 2019
November 23, 2019November 21, 2019Bank Accounts, Big Money Decisions, Budgeting & Expenses, Buy or Rent a Home, Career & Jobs, College Life, Deals & Bargains, Featured, Insurance, Investments & Savings, Life & Family, Make More Money, Paying for College, Personal Finance, Public Service Loan Forgiveness, Save for College, Spend Less, Student Loan Repayment, Student Loans406Kamaron McNair
Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Weekly Roundup 2
Logo

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

With life’s busy schedule, it’s hard for most of us to dig through all of the information thrown our way. Each week we scour the media universe to find the most interesting and helpful articles, so you don’t have to. Take a look at what we’re reading this week.

17 things to do on your commute besides scrolling

While many people have to pay attention to the road on their commute, others may be able to sit back, relax and scroll through their phones endlessly. But it’s no secret that all that screentime — and extended periods of time on social media especially — aren’t great for our health. Here are some better habits to try on your commute. (The Everygirl)

How to not go broke during the holidays

It’s just about time to get your holiday shopping done. Many folks know the stress the holidays put on your bank account. Check out this guide to budgeting and staying financially healthy this holiday season. (Style Salute)

Never buy these 19 things online

Online shopping has made it easier to get almost anything you could need delivered right to your door. But not everything was made to sell online. Here are some things you should avoid buying online. (MoneyTalksNews)

What you need to know about cyber safety while traveling

Traveling during the holidays can be stressful enough without a cyberattack wrecking your finances along the way. Use these tips to keep your information secure while traveling. (Consumer Reports)

8 things to look for when investing in a company

While you may know that investing in stocks can be a great way to grow your wealth, it’s equally important to know how to pick a company in which to invest. Here are some criteria to review before you put your money to work. (The Street)

How to be there for your partner after they lose their job

Losing a job can be a tough experience, but it can also be difficult to support someone going through it. If your significant other loses their job, make sure you know how to appropriately and compassionately be there for them. (Vice)

It’s crucial to enroll in your company’s 401(k) — Here’s why, and how to do it

Even if you can’t visualize your own retirement yet, it’s so important to be preparing for it throughout the entirety of your career. If your company offers a 401(k) package, it’s prudent that you enroll. (Money)

Published in Bank Accounts, Big Money Decisions, Budgeting & Expenses, Buy or Rent a Home, Career & Jobs, College Life, Deals & Bargains, Insurance, Investments & Savings, Life & Family, Make More Money, Paying for College, Personal Finance, Public Service Loan Forgiveness, Save for College, Spend Less, Student Loan Repayment, Student Loans

Tagged in

You're on your way...

You are being redirected to LendingTree.com where you’ll be able to fill out an online form. Based on your creditworthiness, you may be matched with up to five different personal loan lenders in our partner network.