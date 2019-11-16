Weekly Roundup: 7 Dynamic Stories You Missed This Week

Open mobile menu Questions?

Updated on November 16, 2019
Weekly Roundup 2
With life’s busy schedule, it’s hard for most of us to dig through all of the information thrown our way. Each week we scour the media universe to find the most interesting and helpful articles, so you don’t have to. Take a look at what we’re reading this week.

28 things you should never pay for — and how to get them for free

You’ve probably heard the old adage, “Nothing in life is free.” Contrary to that popular belief, these 28 things can be free if you know how to get them. (MoneyTalksNews)

What happens to your brain and body when you’re stressed about money

Many of us have been there before. Bills are due, and it looks like you’re going to be in a tight squeeze this month. Money stress is real, and it can manifest in a number of different ways throughout your entire body. Here are some ways financial stress takes a toll on your physical health and how to manage it. (HuffPost)

15 little things to keep at your desk to stay healthy during flu season

Winter is just about upon us, and if you haven’t started hearing your coworkers coughing and sneezing, surely you will soon. Keep yourself healthy with these products. (Bustle)

You get sick. Then the hospital bills make you ill.

If you do get sick and need to go to the hospital, hopefully you have health insurance that can help you afford your stay. But too often even those with insurance are left with huge bills. (Washington Post)

I was skeptical of online banks until an expert showed me their money-saving potential

While online banks have been around for quite some time now, they’re still not as widely trusted as traditional banks. But internet banking can often help you save money with better rates or fewer fees. (Money)

A ‘savings sprint’ can help you sock away $170 this month

If you’ve gone a little off track with your budget or are just looking for other ways to build up your savings, check out this savings sprint idea. It’s a pretty simple way to check in on your habits and make cuts that will save you money. (PureWow)

27 incredibly useful things that will make being a grown-up a little easier

Life is full of minor inconveniences. Beat a bunch of them with these gadgets and goodies. (Buzzfeed)

