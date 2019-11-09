Open mobile menu Questions?

Featured Resource

7 Best Banks to Refinance and Consolidate Student Loans in 2019 Save Money Now

Weekly Roundup: 7 Superb Stories You Missed This Week

Kamaron McNair

Kamaron McNair

Updated on November 9, 2019
November 9, 2019November 7, 2019Big Money Decisions, Budgeting & Expenses, Buy or Rent a Home, Career & Jobs, College Life, Deals & Bargains, Featured, Investments & Savings, Life & Family, Make More Money, Paying for College, Personal Finance, Public Service Loan Forgiveness, Save for College, Spend Less, Student Loan Repayment, Student Loans389Kamaron McNair
Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Weekly Roundup 2
Logo

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

With life’s busy schedule, it’s hard for most of us to dig through all of the information thrown our way. Each week we scour the media universe to find the most interesting and helpful articles, so you don’t have to. Take a look at what we’re reading this week.

11 best short-term investments in 2020

While we (and most other personal finance sites) highly recommend investing to grow your wealth, you may not be in a position where you’re able to make long-term investments. These are your best options for short-term alternatives. (The Street)

Openness vs. national security: dilemma for U.S. schools

Colleges and universities in the U.S. received over a billion dollars in gifts and contracts, mostly coming from China. While the U.S. has a history of being open to these transactions, could they be a threat to national security? (NPR: Planet Money)

29 things to help you budget (even if you’re terrible at saving money)

Making a budget is a task in and of itself, but sticking to it is the real challenge. These products can help keep you motivated to stay on track and curb your savings habit. (Buzzfeed)

Why those free trial offers could cost you

Free trials entice consumers for obvious one obvious reason — they’re supposed to be free. But it can often be difficult to distinguish legitimate trial offers from fraudulent schemes. Learn how to spot the difference here. (Consumer Reports)

8 things I always buy at Costco

Spoiler alert: That giant teddy bear isn’t on the list. Buying in bulk can be great or terrible for your budget, depending on how judiciously you spend at big-box stores like Costco. Check out this writer’s picks for products that are always worth it. (MoneyTalksNews)

Have you had the same bank since college? Time to break up!

Perhaps you got your first bank account as you enrolled in college, or you had one before you started. But if you graduated a while ago and you’re still at the same bank, it may be time to change. (PureWow)

Are chip cards truly protecting you? Here’s what experts say

All that confusion at checkout over whether you’re supposed to swipe or insert your card may be worth it if that chip is protecting your data, right? Experts weigh in on the chip revolution. (Money)

Published in Big Money Decisions, Budgeting & Expenses, Buy or Rent a Home, Career & Jobs, College Life, Deals & Bargains, Investments & Savings, Life & Family, Make More Money, Paying for College, Personal Finance, Public Service Loan Forgiveness, Save for College, Spend Less, Student Loan Repayment, Student Loans

Tagged in

You're on your way...

You are being redirected to LendingTree.com where you’ll be able to fill out an online form. Based on your creditworthiness, you may be matched with up to five different personal loan lenders in our partner network.