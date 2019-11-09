Weekly Roundup: 7 Superb Stories You Missed This Week

11 best short-term investments in 2020

While we (and most other personal finance sites) highly recommend investing to grow your wealth, you may not be in a position where you’re able to make long-term investments. These are your best options for short-term alternatives. (The Street)

Openness vs. national security: dilemma for U.S. schools

Colleges and universities in the U.S. received over a billion dollars in gifts and contracts, mostly coming from China. While the U.S. has a history of being open to these transactions, could they be a threat to national security? (NPR: Planet Money)

29 things to help you budget (even if you’re terrible at saving money)

Making a budget is a task in and of itself, but sticking to it is the real challenge. These products can help keep you motivated to stay on track and curb your savings habit. (Buzzfeed)

Why those free trial offers could cost you

Free trials entice consumers for obvious one obvious reason — they’re supposed to be free. But it can often be difficult to distinguish legitimate trial offers from fraudulent schemes. Learn how to spot the difference here. (Consumer Reports)

8 things I always buy at Costco

Spoiler alert: That giant teddy bear isn’t on the list. Buying in bulk can be great or terrible for your budget, depending on how judiciously you spend at big-box stores like Costco. Check out this writer’s picks for products that are always worth it. (MoneyTalksNews)

Have you had the same bank since college? Time to break up!

Perhaps you got your first bank account as you enrolled in college, or you had one before you started. But if you graduated a while ago and you’re still at the same bank, it may be time to change. (PureWow)

Are chip cards truly protecting you? Here’s what experts say

All that confusion at checkout over whether you’re supposed to swipe or insert your card may be worth it if that chip is protecting your data, right? Experts weigh in on the chip revolution. (Money)