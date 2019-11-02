My favorite Amazon purchases from 22 years of shopping there

Long before the days of Prime and streaming, a little website called Amazon launched as a book store, and the rest is history. This writer has been shopping with the smile for nearly as long as it’s been around. (MoneyTalksNews)

How much does it cost to study abroad?

In many countries, a college education is far less expensive than it is in the United States. But for an American to take a semester or two in another country, the costs can add up quickly. (The Balance)

How to help those affected by California wildfires

Once again, massive fires are wreaking havoc through the state of California. If you’ve been wondering how you can help those impacted, here are some resources to consider. (Consumer Reports)

How baby boomers have killed the Manhattan power lunch

Millennials were accused of yet another murder this week when an article tied the beleaguered generation to the death of the power lunch. This rebuttal turns the [abandoned] tables on the older folks. (Vice)

Why it’s important to talk to your friends about money

You and your friends may already share a bond so close that no topic is off-limits. But does that include money? Check out these reasons supporting money conversations among friends. (The Everygirl)

DeVos says lower test scores show a ‘student achievement crisis’

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says a crisis is hindering the country’s pupils from achieving their highest potential. But what are her plans to address it? (CNN Money)

16 products that will help you save money in the kitchen

Are you constantly throwing out produce gone bad? Tired of wasting money on paper towels? Check out these kitchen gadgets that can save you money (and help you reduce waste) in the long run. (BuzzFeed)