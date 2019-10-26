Open mobile menu Questions?

Featured Resource

7 Best Banks to Refinance and Consolidate Student Loans in 2019 Save Money Now

Weekly Roundup: 7 Enticing Stories You Missed This Week

Kamaron McNair

Kamaron McNair

Updated on October 26, 2019
October 26, 2019October 24, 2019Big Money Decisions, Budgeting & Expenses, Buy or Rent a Home, Career & Jobs, College Life, Deals & Bargains, Featured, Investments & Savings, Life & Family, Make More Money, Paying for College, Personal Finance, Public Service Loan Forgiveness, Save for College, Spend Less, Student Loan Repayment, Student Loans412Kamaron McNair
Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Weekly Roundup 2
Logo

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

With life’s busy schedule, it’s hard for most of us to dig through all of the information thrown our way. Each week we scour the media universe to find the most interesting and helpful articles, so you don’t have to. Take a look at what we’re reading this week.

Should I pay off debt or invest (or both)?

Two keys to building your net worth, and therefore improving your financial health, are investing and getting out of debt. But which — if either — should you prioritize?  (Style Salute)

16 essential oils you should have at home, according to wellness experts

Essential oils can be a great natural way to improve your mental wellbeing, whether that means helping you ease stress, focus or enhance your mood. Keep these oils in your home and prepare to relax. (MyDomaine)

When a breakup leaves you broke, this is how to get back on your feet

Ideally, you won’t find yourself in a situation where your finances rely on the success of your relationship, but life happens. If you do find yourself in financial trouble due to a breakup, here’s how you can start fresh. (Washington Post)

Don’t fall for these money tricks

We live in a world where it often feels like nothing in life is free. However, there are many financial services that actually are free, along with plenty of scammers who would have you believe otherwise. Don’t get trapped by one of these common congames. (Consumer Reports)

How to talk to your colleagues about money — and why it’s OK

Talking about money with your colleagues can seem awkward, but it can also help you figure out if you’re being paid fairly. Here are some tips for easing into the conversations and normalizing money talk. (PureWow)

Yes, it’s possible to get a financial advisor if you’re kind of broke

If you don’t have a lot of disposable income, you may feel like it’s not worth it to pay for someone to help you manage your limited funds. But getting a financial advisor could be more feasible than you think. Here’s how to find one, and why you should. (Money)

14 ways to give back that don’t require a lot of time or money

As we approach the season of giving and also face numerous crises around the world, you may be feeling helpless when it comes to charity. Check out these ideas for giving back that nearly anyone will be able to do. (BuzzFeed)

Published in Big Money Decisions, Budgeting & Expenses, Buy or Rent a Home, Career & Jobs, College Life, Deals & Bargains, Investments & Savings, Life & Family, Make More Money, Paying for College, Personal Finance, Public Service Loan Forgiveness, Save for College, Spend Less, Student Loan Repayment, Student Loans

Tagged in

You're on your way...

You are being directed to LendingTree.com where you’ll be able to fill out an online form. Based on your creditworthiness, you may be matched with up to five different personal loan lenders in our partner network.