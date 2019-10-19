Open mobile menu Questions?

Weekly Roundup: 7 Snazzy Stories You Missed This Week

Updated on October 19, 2019
Weekly Roundup 2
With life’s busy schedule, it’s hard for most of us to dig through all of the information thrown our way. Each week we scour the media universe to find the most interesting and helpful articles, so you don’t have to. Take a look at what we’re reading this week.

8 things to know before buying a car

If that “check engine” light perpetually haunts you, it may be time for a new car. Here are eight tips you should take with you to the dealership. (The Everygirl)

How impeaching President Trump might affect the stock market

Impeachment is the word of the month as members of Congress have begun investigating the president. But should the process end in a vote to impeach, how might the markets react? Check out these predictions. (HuffPost)

Halloween decorations on a budget: DIY ideas

If you love getting in the spooky spirit but hate shelling out for decorations, then you need to see these DIY ideas. Dress up your space and stream your favorite scary movie to celebrate Halloween. (The Street)

How long should you keep credit card statements?

While a green and convenient solution could be to switch to paperless statements, you may be wondering how long you should keep paper credit card statements if you have a collection of them. Check out this guide for tips on keeping financial records and properly disposing of them. (The Balance)

5 things to buy on Black Friday (and 5 things to skip)

Thanksgiving will be here before we know it, and per modern American tradition, notorious Black Friday sales will follow. If you’re brave enough to face the crowds, here are five items that may be worth the chaos, and five that definitely aren’t. (PureWow)

How to calculate your net worth (and eventually increase it)

Knowing your net worth could be the first step to growing it. Use this guide to calculate your net worth and find tips for increasing it. (Money)

The key to raising brilliant kids? Play a game.

Looking for the best ways to raise kids that will be strong students and confident leaders? This development expert explains how playing games can help. (NPR)

