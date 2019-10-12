For $5, you can now bring your dog in an Uber

The days of squeezing your dog into a bag for the train or wrestling with your cat’s carrier on the bus could be over. Now, you can simply call an Uber the next time you’re traveling with a furry friend. (Time Money)

October is the month with the most jobs — here’s how to get hired

Summer is a total wash. November and December are all about the holidays. October, on the other hand, is the month where companies are most likely to post job openings. Here are some expert tips on how to optimize your LinkedIn profile and maximize the employment opportunity. (PureWow)

Should you go back to school? This flow chart could help

Debating whether or not to go back to school can be a complicated mess. Whether it’s worthwhile to earn a post-graduate degree largely depends on your particular situation. Try out this handy decision flow chart and make sure you’re asking yourself the right questions. (GirlBoss)

The cost of climate change

Climate activists have long used political and social pressures to decrease the use of fossil fuels and preserve forests … but now many are following the money to try to affect change. (NPR Planet Money)

Why you need a health care proxy

If something were to happen to you unexpectedly, and you were unable to communicate your wishes regarding medical care, who would be your voice? Who would make life or death decisions on your behalf? This is why you may need a health care proxy. (The Balance)

How to manage cold-weather chronic pain

Managing chronic pain as the weather changes can be more challenging than other times during the year, but certain techniques and products can help soothe your seasonal aches. Here’s advice on how to cope from 16 people who know. (Bustle)

What’s the favorite junk food in your state?

Can where you live influence your food indulgence of choice? Here are the state favorites, from corn dogs in Alabama to jelly donuts in Wyoming. (The Street)