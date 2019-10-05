Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

With life’s busy schedule, it’s hard for most of us to dig through all of the information thrown our way. Each week we scour the media universe to find the most interesting and helpful articles, so you don’t have to. Take a look at what we’re reading this week.

Is it irresponsible or genius to memorize my credit card number? Shopping online or ordering takeout may have you reaching for your credit card more often than you’d prefer. An easy solution? Memorizing your card number. But will doing so make you spend more than you should? (Money) 5 products on deep discount in October If you’re in the market for a new mattress, October may be the best time for you to shop. Check out this roundup to see which other items are likely on sale this month. (Consumer Reports) 9 yoga routines for the ‘Sunday scaries’ The thought of returning to work or school on Monday often ruins Sunday for people who experience what’s become known as the “Sunday scaries.” But taking your time to meditate and recharge on Sundays can help you feel better about the start of a new week. Check out these yoga routines for inspiration. (Bustle) How hashtags can help your job search While Facebook has its own job posting marketplace now, Twitter and other social media can be just as helpful for your job search. Read this guide to learn how to use hashtags to find jobs. (The Balance) 22 purchases you should never skimp on

While you should always aim to get a good deal on purchases, there are some items in life on which you should just expect to splurge a little. From shoes to sushi, here are 22 things where the discount brand won’t be worth the money you saved. (MoneyTalksNews) You don’t have to have a credit score grand slam to be a solid hitter When it comes to financial health, many consumers and analysts go straight to the credit score to give a diagnosis. Those three little numbers can tell you a fair amount about an individual’s money habits, but it’s not everything. Here’s how you can still be good with money despite a less-than-great credit score. (Washington Post) 21 creative Halloween costumes we’re totally stealing this year

It’s October which means the countdown to Halloween is officially on. Not sure what costume to wear to the party? Use one of these creative ideas to make a scary good impression. (PureWow)

