Personal loans are riskier than banks lead you to believe
When you need money fast, there are several options worse than taking out a personal loan. But that doesn’t mean getting a personal loan is risk-free, and banks may be leading you to believe otherwise. Check out the different ways banks entice you to take out loans. (HuffPost)
19 secret money-saving tips Starbucks employees won’t tell you
If you love Starbucks’ signature-crafted drinks, you also know that drinking them regularly will cost you. But you can get similar-tasting drinks at lower prices with these hacks! (BuzzFeed)
How to stop procrastinating and organize your money
Getting your finances in order isn’t necessarily a very labor-intensive process, but the mental preparation and thought of quitting old habits can make you dread getting started. Use these tips to beat procrastination and get your money organized. (Style Salute)
Trump impeachment inquiry is another thing for investors to worry about
As Congress announced the beginning of an impeachment inquiry for President Donald Trump, investors became even warier of an already-shaky market. Here’s how impeachment proceedings could affect the economy. (Washington Post)
Is it weird to ask my friends their salaries?
For younger generations, talking about money has become less and less taboo than it had been for their parents. But even in an era where it’s less uncommon to hear colleagues discussing personal finance, is it weird to ask your friends about their salaries? A money expert weighs in on financial etiquette. (Money)
20 best money-making apps of 2019
In an age of countless shopping, food-ordering and other money-sucking apps, it may sound like a joke to hear about apps that can actually make you money. This list features several different methods to make money from the comfort of your own phone. (The Street)
Millennial myth-busting
They’re broke, obsessed with avocado toast and lazy, right? Over the years, the headlines have told many different stories about millennials, but how many of them are true? (And who are they even talking about?) This podcast tackles some of the biggest myth surrounding America’s scapegoat generation. (NPR: Planet Money)
