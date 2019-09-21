With life’s busy schedule, it’s hard for most of us to dig through all of the information thrown our way. Each week we scour the media universe to find the most interesting and helpful articles, so you don’t have to. Take a look at what we’re reading this week.
The most pet-friendly cities in the U.S.
Looking for a new city to call home? If you’re bringing a four-legged friend, don’t forget to pick a home that’s good for them too. These cities boast affordable pet care and the healthiest pet environments in the country. (TheStreet)
17 sober birthday party ideas that feel very grown-up
Adult birthday parties typically involve adult fun — meaning they often involve alcohol. But drinking isn’t for everyone, and there are plenty of reasons skipping that drink, including simply not wanting it. These birthday party ideas leave out the booze but keep the fun! (Bustle)
Why millennials are suddenly so obsessed with houseplants
If you’re a young adult who checks Instagram, you’ve probably seen the recent rise of “plant parents.” It seems like suddenly millennials can’t stop greening up their spaces. And that’s not a bad thing. (HuffPost)
5 excellent investment apps to download in 2019
At this point, if you’re not investing, you’re running out of excuses. There are so many different ways for beginners to get started, making it easy to start putting some money in the market. These apps can help. (Style Salute)
14 products that flopped big time
Everybody makes mistakes. Unfortunately for some corporate executives, their mistakes are often on display for the world to see when products from their company hit the shelves — and stay there. Remember these failed ideas? (MoneyTalksNews)
What separates urgent care and the ER? Your bill.
You may have noticed an increasing amount of urgent care centers popping up in your area. While many of their services overlap with those of a tradition ER, a lot of patients are choosing urgent care centers for a pretty thrifty reason. (NPR Planet Money)
Extreme couponers are taking over TikTok
Though the hit show Extreme Couponing ended seven years ago, some super-savvy shoppers are still maximizing those deals. Now some couponers have taken to social media app TikTok to share their finds and tips. (Money)
Interested in refinancing student loans?Here are the top 7 lenders of 2019!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligible Degrees
|Check out the testimonials and our in-depth reviews!
|2.14% – 6.79%1
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.14% – 7.94%2
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.43% – 6.65%3
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.43% – 7.60%4
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.14% – 8.01%5
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.06% – 8.93%6
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.74% – 7.24%7
|Undergrad & Graduate