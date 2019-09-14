Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

With life’s busy schedule, it’s hard for most of us to dig through all of the information thrown our way. Each week we scour the media universe to find the most interesting and helpful articles, so you don’t have to. Take a look at what we’re reading this week.

Millennials are scammed twice as often as seniors — here’s why You might think the generation that grew up with modern technology would be more adept at spotting a scam. But recent data found the opposite to be true. Learn from an actual con-man why millennials are so susceptible to fraud. (HuffPost) 15 things you should always buy at yard sales Yard sales can be a treasure trove for vintage items, unique finds and enticing bargains. And while there are plenty of items you probably don’t want to buy second-hand, there are some things you should scoop if you spot at a yard sale. Check out this list. (MoneyTalksNews) These are the greenest colleges in the U.S. Areas of study, tuition costs, location — all things you should consider when picking a college. But based on the current state of the climate, you may also want to look at schools that prioritize sustainability. These colleges are working to combat climate change. (TheStreet) How to deal with depression and anxiety at work Mental health issues like depression and anxiety can make it incredibly difficult for individuals to do common everyday tasks. Check out some tips for dealing with these mental illnesses at work. (The Everygirl)

Should you go back to school? This decision flowchart can help

While grad school can be a rewarding experience for your career and personal development, it is also a major commitment about which you should be absolutely sure. If you’re thinking about going back to school, use this flowchart to get a better sense of whether it’s right for you. (Girlboss)

How freaked out you should be about a recession? A Nobel-winning economist weighs in

Many analysts think you should fear a coming recession, while others assure the economy is going to swing back in our favor. This expert weighs in to assuage your anxieties. (Money)

Comedian Hasan Minhaj tells Congress to fix the student debt crisis

No laughing matter — as student debt continues to balloon for millions of Americans, Congress is weighing the options for providing relief to borrowers. Comedian Hasan Minhaj stopped by to explain why student debt weighs so heavily on individuals. (CNN)

