With life’s busy schedule, it’s hard for most of us to dig through all of the information thrown our way. Each week we scour the media universe to find the most interesting and helpful articles, so you don’t have to. Take a look at what we’re reading this week.

Holiday financial prep: what you can do now to save money and plan ahead Not to send you into a seasonal panic, but the holidays will be here before we know it. And if you’re still recovering from the holiday spending you did last year, you’ll want to go into this season with a better plan. Check out these ideas for planning ahead to save this season. (The Everygirl) Debt.com 2019 credit card survey: consumer perspectives on credit cards Does everyone use a credit card? How much credit card debt is considered normal? What’s the most popular credit card company? If you’re wondering about any of these questions, you’ll want to check out this survey by Debt.com on credit card habits in America. (Debt.com) 26 super smart ways people actually saved money at their weddings Planning a wedding? It’s no secret that weddings are expensive — but they don’t have to be. Check out these tips to find ways you can save on your wedding without compromising a perfect day. (Buzzfeed) How to rethink the 50/30/20 savings model (and make it work for you) If you’ve been looking for a savings plan you’ll actually stick to, there’s a good chance you’ve come across the 50/30/20 plan. Though this plan is often branded as an “easy” way to save, it can still be difficult to apply it to your life, so it might be worth trying a different approach. (Girlboss)

Hurricanes can bring financial disasters. Are you prepared?

Hurricane Dorian’s destruction should serve as a clear reminder that these storms are no joke. If you were lucky enough to be spared the damage from this disaster, make sure you’re prepared for the next one. (Washington Post)

The top 10 pet insurance options for 2019

Let’s be honest, there aren’t many things you wouldn’t do for your pet, including going into debt to ensure they get medical treatment when they need it. Pet insurance can help you prepare for those costs and maybe even prevent you from going into debt for little Fluffy. (The Street)

Phony financial experts keep popping up all over the internet. Here’s how to spot them.

The internet can be a great place to get financial advice — often for free. But of course, that means there will be plenty of information out there that isn’t vetted by real experts or isn’t even correct. Make sure you know how to find real advice and skip the scammers. (HuffPost)

