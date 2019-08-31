Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

With life’s busy schedule, it’s hard for most of us to dig through all of the information thrown our way. Each week we scour the media universe to find the most interesting and helpful articles, so you don’t have to. Take a look at what we’re reading this week.

Former restaurant critic’s 11 tips for dining out cheaply but well Going out to eat is an easy way to bust your budget if not done carefully. Getting a meal from a restaurant is almost always more expensive than cooking something for yourself, but it’s also part of life. Whenever you do go out to eat, use these tips to indulge in a nice meal without overspending. (MoneyTalksNews) 12 best yoga YouTube videos for when you don’t feel like going to class Yoga has proven to be beneficial for many aspects of life, from fitness to mental well-being. But going to yoga classes can be cumbersome and costly. Reap the benefits of the ancient practice with these free YouTube classes you can follow along with at home. (Bustle) How much to tip when the service is bad We’ve all been in the uncomfortable position when the service at a restaurant is just plain bad. But it’s well known that servers are often paid below minimum wage and rely on tips for most of their income. Check out this guide to tipping when the service is less than satisfactory. (Washington Post) Will you have enough money to retire? Many adults who took major financial hits during the Great Recession might be a little behind when it comes to retirement savings. Here’s how you can catch up and secure your future, even if you got a late start. (Consumer Reports)

How to master the art of old-school saving when money apps fail you

The crux of technology is that advancements (such as budgeting apps) are supposed to make life easier. But this begs the question: How did they do things before these innovations? If money apps have failed to make you the super saver your grandpa wanted you to be, check out these tips. (Girlboss)

How to meet people in a new city

Making friends as an adult is hard enough as is. Doing it in a new place can seem impossible. If you’re having trouble finding your gang in a new place, check out these tips, and take a step outside your comfort zone. (PureWow)

So you got an automatic credit limit increase. Is that a good thing?

It can feel exciting to get a notification from your card issuer that your credit limit has increased. The bigger limit could help improve your credit score a bit, give you room to make larger purchases, and make you feel like your credit card company sees you as a worthy borrower. But is it actually a good thing? (Money)

Interested in refinancing student loans?

Here are the top 6 lenders of 2019!