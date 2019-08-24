Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

With life’s busy schedule, it’s hard for most of us to dig through all of the information thrown our way. Each week we scour the media universe to find the most interesting and helpful articles, so you don’t have to. Take a look at what we’re reading this week.

What if you could change your child’s future in one hour every week? Child literacy rates in the U.S. have stayed roughly the same for decades — and they’re not great. This program is changing that with just an hour a week, and the results are incredible.(NPR) Is your phone recording your conversations? The answer may surprise you. Who hasn’t experienced that suspicion when something you were just talking about appears as an ad on your Facebook feed? The explosion of technology in our lives has come with a rise in security concerns. But are concerns about your phone eavesdropping valid? (HuffPost) 15 critical things to look for when touring an open house If you’re shopping for a home, there’s a good chance you have a wishlist of things you want in your new house. Maybe it’s an eat-in kitchen or a finished basement. But you should also keep something like a no-wish list of things that cannot be in the home you purchase. Make sure you think about these red flags and check for them at the next open house. (MoneyTalksNews) Cities where even high school grads can afford a home Homeownership is one of the hardest financial goals to meet because it is typically one of the biggest purchases a person will make in their life. In a society where earning a college education is often required to get a higher paying job, a house may seem unattainable for someone without a degree. These cities are great options for more affordable housing — even for those without a college education. (The Street)

20 money mantras to inspire financial freedom

Ready to defeat your debt? Looking to bolster your budget? Are you making money moves? If you’re looking for a little inspiration to better your financials, check out these money mantras! (Girlboss)

Why you should start investing ASAP

Many people don’t invest their savings for a plethora of reasons. But a common excuse is that they don’t think they can, either due to a lack of knowledge or a lack of funds. In fact, investing is an excellent way to make money without doing a ton of work. Here’s why you need to take the plunge and start investing now. (Style Salute)

What’s the best time to buy plane tickets for Thanksgiving travel?

While some folks are holding on to the last weeks of summer with a tight grip, others are busting out the boots because they’re ready for fall. Regardless of which kind of person you are, if you’re going to be traveling for Thanksgiving (and the rest of the holiday season, for that matter), it’s a good idea to start thinking about arrangements now so you don’t blow your budget in the future. (Consumer Reports)

