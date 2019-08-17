Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

With life’s busy schedule, it’s hard for most of us to dig through all of the information thrown our way. Each week we scour the media universe to find the most interesting and helpful articles, so you don’t have to. Take a look at what we’re reading this week.

7 things I always buy at Bed Bath & Beyond The store isn’t kidding when it says “beyond.” The home goods retailer is well known for its stock of bedding and linens. But the stores also carry a wide variety of other items for your home. Check out this writer’s picks. (MoneyTalksNews) The most valuable brands in America If you’re looking to invest in some blue-chip stocks, you’ll want to consider a bet on these brands. You know their names, logos and jingles, and that’s part of what makes them so valuable. (The Street) Plastic straw alternatives aren’t as sustainable as they were sold to be In the straw-pocalypse, companies and governments have come to reconsider the insane number of plastic straws polluting our planet. But the paper, metal and other alternatives may not be helping the way they’re supposed to — and that hurts more than just the planet. (Bustle)

This woman paid off her student loans with the ‘over/under’ question

Getting a raise at work can be a great way to help you pay off student debt faster. So this woman did it over and over again. Check out her methods for asking and getting what she needed and deserved. (Buzzfeed)

How New York City created 4 of the top 100 colleges in the U.S.

New York City and affordability are two things that seldom go together. But when it comes to colleges, the Big Apple managed to create some of the most affordable institutions in the country. (Money)

How to prepare for an economic downturn

You may have heard this week about recession fears growing among investors and analysts. While there are some things you just have to accept in a recession, there are ways you can prepare to stay financially secure. (Lifehacker)

My master’s degree got me zilch, so choose wisely

A new study found millennials are currently split on whether or not they feel their college degree is valuable. With the current state of student debt, it may also feel incredibly risky to take on more debt to earn a higher degree. Here’s one reporter’s cautionary tale. (New York Post)

