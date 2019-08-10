Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

With life’s busy schedule, it’s hard for most of us to dig through all of the information thrown our way. Each week we scour the media universe to find the most interesting and helpful articles, so you don’t have to. Take a look at what we’re reading this week.

7 places in Europe where you can retire for less than $35,000 a year Dreaming about retirement can be a fun way to motivate yourself to actually save and plan for it. These picturesque landscapes and breathtaking works of architecture are sure to ignite your wanderlust and maybe pick a goal to work towards. (The Street) The best money-making apps Need to make a little extra cash? Get started working a side hustle with one of these apps. This list features a number of different apps that can help you find gigs and jobs for a variety of different interests, abilities and desired time commitment. (The Balance) Why grad students are taking on more debt Like undergraduate degrees, the cost of an advanced degree is getting higher and higher. But grad school has become especially expensive, with the cost of doctorate degrees doubling since 2000. Listen to this podcast to learn what that means for students and the economy at large. (NPR: Planet Money)

Lawyers in the Equifax settlement could get up to $77.5 million. Is that fair?

You may have heard about a large number of consumers finding eligibility for a $125 payout from the massive Equifax data breach settlement. But they were soon dismayed to find out individual payouts will likely be much less. Their lawyers, however, could walk away with a hefty payday. (Washington Post)

The sneaky ways hotels are hiding their resort fees

If you’ve booked a hotel room expecting to pay one price, and were later hit with an unexpected charge known as a “resort fee,” you’re not alone. Make sure you know about how hotels are imposing these fees (and how to get out of paying them). (Consumer Reports)

How do you know you’re the victim of gaslighting at work?

Gaslighting is a term describing a form of manipulation that has recently started popping up more and more frequently in pop culture and on social media. Real gaslighting can put someone in serious danger, and should absolutely not happen to you at your place of work. Here are some signs you should take into consideration if you think someone is gaslighting you at work. (Girlboss)

6 secrets of moms who win back-to-school season

Back-to-school season is upon us, as families storm the local office supply store to stock up for a new school year. But all that preparation can come with overspending that can derail your budget. Check out these tips from back-to-school pros. (PureWow)

