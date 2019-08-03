Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

With life’s busy schedule, it’s hard for most of us to dig through all of the information thrown our way. Each week we scour the media universe to find the most interesting and helpful articles, so you don’t have to. Take a look at what we’re reading this week.

32 basic financial terms every grown-up should know We can all continue to rage against our educational system for failing to teach basic financial skills in schools. But a better way to address financial illiteracy in the meantime is to educate yourself. Start with a basic list of terms like this to get acquainted with the world of personal finance. (Style Salute) Your August financial to-do list Once you’ve learned the basics of personal finance, start taking action! This checklist can help you start to get your finances on track, save money, get out of debt and build your wealth. (Consumer Reports) 36 things that will soon be obsolete We can thank the technology wizards for making something like listening to music much easier. Before, you had to go to a store, purchase a record or tape or CD, and then bring it home to play it on a boombox or Walkman. Now CDs, tapes, and several kinds of players are pretty much obsolete. These 36 other items may join them soon. (MoneyTalksNews)

How to avoid vacation burnout, according to travel experts

Summer is winding down, and for many, that means vacation time is winding down too. Traveling can be a relaxing way to get away from the day-to-day tasks that drain you. But the planning and logistics, along with any unfortunate things that pop up, can be just as stressful as the work you left at the office. Here’s how to avoid feeling drained after your rejuvenating getaway. (Bustle)

8 tips for renting an apartment

While millennials are often criticized for their characteristic renting habits, many people find that renting is the only feasible option for having a home. And renting doesn’t have to be all bad: Check out these tips to get the most out of your rental experience. (Fox Business)

What’s a ‘good’ savings account interest rate, and where can I get one?

If you have a savings account, great! But if you’re not getting the best interest rate you can on that savings account, you may be leaving money on the table. Learn what you can do about it here. (Money)

4 things you forgot to include on your resume

Your resume is your place to brag about all the amazing things you’ve done and are capable of doing. Leaving out notable details could end up costing you a job you deserve. Here are four things jobseekers often leave off their resume but shouldn’t. (The Everygirl)

Interested in refinancing student loans?

Here are the top 6 lenders of 2019!