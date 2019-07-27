Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

With life’s busy schedule, it’s hard for most of us to dig through all of the information thrown our way. Each week we scour the media universe to find the most interesting and helpful articles, so you don’t have to. Take a look at what we’re reading this week.

Think twice before you freeze these 9 foods With summer produce at the lowest prices of the year, it can be tempting to stock up and freeze goods for the colder months. But not all foods keep well in the freezer. Save yourself the money and effort by learning what foods you should just eat fresh. (MoneyTalksNews)

3 steps to achieving financial independence

You are a boss! And that means that you should be at or making your way towards financial independence. If you’re not quite there yet, check out these three steps to make your way to success. (Fox Business)

Best gift ideas for your friends for Friendship Day 2019

Friendship Day is coming up, and what better way to show your chosen family how much you appreciate them than with a nice little surprise? Check out these ideas and shower your friends with love this Friendship Day. (The Street)

How women can get what they want in a negotiation

Women have been told by society for generations that they deserve less because they are capable of less. But we know that’s not true! Still, it can be difficult for women to un-learn these stereotypes and ask for what they want. Here is how women can go into a negotiation with confidence and get what they deserve. (Style Salute)

10 sleep myths people actually believe (and why they’re wrong)

Too many adults aren’t getting enough sleep. That deprivation can lead to health complications along with added stress and grogginess. The key to getting the right amount of sleep is understanding how our bodies function when it comes to catching Z’s. If you’re not a perfect sleeper, you’ve probably fallen for one of these sleep myths. (My Domaine)

Am I keeping too little in my checking account? Here’s what experts say

Your checking account is where you’ll likely pull from to make everyday purchases, from groceries to clothes to household necessities. But if you’re constantly spending out of that account, eventually the funds are going to run low. Here’s what some experts advise about how much you should have in your checking account. (Money)

4 pieces of retirement advice you should avoid

Two things are true of retirement planning: Not enough people know how to prepare, and not all advice out there is solid. As you’re beginning to shape your plans for a happy and secure retirement, make sure you’re getting the best information. Avoid these common tips. (The Washington Post)

