With life’s busy schedule, it’s hard for most of us to dig through all of the information thrown our way. Each week we scour the media universe to find the most interesting and helpful articles, so you don’t have to. Take a look at what we’re reading this week.

This map shows the best and worst states for retirement Dreaming about retirement may evoke longings for sandy beaches and endless vacations. But planning for retirement means figuring out how you’re going to afford that lifestyle once you’re ready to leave the workforce. Finding a state that’s more affordable while still meeting your preferences can help you stay financially secure. Use this map for inspiration. (HuffPost)

6 ways to challenge yourself to be better with money

Fiscal responsibility can be difficult to attain without adopting good money habits in your life. If you’ve always been bad with money, you will simply continue to be bad with money until you make a conscious effort to get better. These challenges can help you train yourself to be good with money. (The Everygirl).

How much should you spend on an engagement ring?

Summer means wedding season, and for many couples, it also means engagement season. If you’re head over heels and ready to take the next step with your partner, you should get an idea of how much you’ll need and want to spend on an engagement ring. Here are some tips to consider. (The Street)

How to travel with a chronic illness according to 18 people who do it regularly

While a vacation is supposed to be fun and relaxing, traveling for people with a chronic illness can mean dealing with stressful flare-ups of symptoms like pain, anxiety or fatigue. Living with a chronic illness shouldn’t prevent you from seeing the world. Check out this advice on how to do it. (Bustle)

Tricking myself into paying my student loans

Student loans can be a hassle for anyone — even those who aren’t necessarily struggling to make payments. Changing the way you think about your loans can help you stay on top of payments and even get out of debt faster. Listen to this theory. (NPR: Planet Money)

Don’t be embarrassed about going to community college. Put it on your resume.

Stigma has often made going to community college seem like a less valuable experience than attending a “traditional” four-year college or university. But community college is often a much lower-cost option for students looking to further their education without amassing mountains of debt. Here’s why you should be proud to attend community college. (Washington Post)

How to financially prepare for a family

Starting a family can be an exciting time, but it also means completely restructuring your life’s budget. Preparing for this change can be the difference between struggling and thriving. Read this guide on what it takes to get your budget in order when you want to start a family. (Fox Business)

