With life’s busy schedule, it’s hard for most of us to dig through all of the information thrown our way. Each week we scour the media universe to find the most interesting and helpful articles, so you don’t have to. Take a look at what we’re reading this week.

MLMs are a nightmare for women and everyone they know Multilevel marketing companies are nothing new. While sales of LuLaRoe leggings and Young Living essential oils have joined the likes of Tupperware and Avon in recent years, the business model has stayed roughly the same for generations. Here’s how these companies are creating huge problems, for women especially. (HuffPost)

How do you treat brain fog? If you’re feeling super out of it, these 7 tips may help.

We all have those days. You can’t seem to get any work done, you find yourself daydreaming more than usual and you forget things peers just said to you. Turns out, brain fog is a real problem that in some cases could be symptomatic of bigger issues. Check out these tips for dealing with brain fog. (Bustle)

Borrowing for college just got a little less expensive

There’s seldom a day you can get through without hearing about the student debt problem — and the news you hear is usually kind of bad. But there was some good news this week for those looking to borrow for school, as interest rates on federal loans just dropped. As always though, you still need to borrow with caution. (Consumer Reports)

The reality of living in the back of a van

The trend of tiny houses or living in revamped buses and vans has been enticing minimalists and those who can’t afford a traditional house for some time now. A lot of the viral stories and images from these unconventional dwellers make it look like a perfect hippie dream, but for this person, it wasn’t all it’s cracked up to be. (Vice)

5 online communities where women are having the best conversations

In a time where you can do just about anything online, networking is something like old news. But if you’re tired of the traditional social media sites and are looking for a community to learn and grow while meeting like-minded women, check out these groups. (Girlboss)

9 real moms on their best tips for grocery shopping on a budget

Shopping for your family can be a nightmare on a budget. You want to feed them healthy and delicious meals, but you also need to put a roof over their heads and clothes on their backs. These are tips moms swear by to save at the grocery store. (PureWow)

How two millennials created an apparel brand to fight pediatric cancer

Many of our favorite brands and companies started with one or a group of college kids trying to solve a problem. These entrepreneurs are among those founders, but the problem they set out to solve is well beyond their own community. (Fox Business)

