With life’s busy schedule, it’s hard for most of us to dig through all the information thrown our way. Each week we scour the media universe to find the most interesting and helpful articles, so you don’t have to. Take a look at what we’re reading this week.
The cost of getting your money back
If you use Venmo to send payments, you’ve probably heard about issues that users have raised with the app concerning privacy and security. In addition to these problems, some users have shared the experience of sending money to the wrong person on Venmo — and getting it back might be harder than you may think. (NPR: Planet Money)
7 common online shopping mistakes that cost you money
Who doesn’t love to shop online? With a little bit of patience and a little piece of plastic, you can have just about anything you want delivered to your door. But such a convenient tool can make it easy to get excessive. Use these ideas to save money while you’re shopping online. (MoneyTalksNews)
Top 10 riskiest scams and how to protect yourself
Scammers are getting more and more creative. And with so many different outlets to use — email, phone calls, texts — it’s becoming increasingly difficult to spot a scam. These are the super common scams that you should look out for. (Fox Business)
How to save money when you live paycheck to paycheck
Living paycheck to paycheck means money is probably tight. Once all of your bills are paid and necessities purchased, it can be difficult to look at a skimpy bank account and think about building up a savings fund. But that savings could be lifesaving in the event of a financial emergency. Check out these tips for saving when it feels like you can’t. (The Everygirl)
The 18 cheapest places to travel in 2019
Still scouting the perfect spot for a summer vacation or looking ahead to a fall getaway? Finding an affordable destination can help you book with confidence that your trip won’t derail your finances. Here are the locations that won’t break your budget. (The Street)
The brave new world of grocery shopping
Regardless of how you feel about grocery shopping, it is both a necessity for survival and an ever-changing landscape. The integration of technology has revolutionized the age-old errand, but what does that mean for shoppers? (Consumer Reports)
7 things that always go on sale over Fourth of July
Celebrate America with a little star-spangled spending. If you’ve been shopping for a new mattress or some of these other items, look for big sales in the coming week. (PureWow)
Interested in refinancing student loans?Here are the top 6 lenders of 2019!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligible Degrees
|Check out the testimonials and our in-depth reviews!
|2.43% – 7.21%1
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.43% – 6.59%2
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.43% – 6.65%3
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.44% – 6.87%4
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.43% – 6.59%5
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.63% – 9.67%6
|Undergrad & Graduate