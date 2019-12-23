Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

When something is stressful or scary like student debt can be, your natural instinct may be to void it. But experts say that’s a mistake.

“Just by ignoring debt, it won’t go away,” said Joshua Harris, a certified financial planner and finance lecturer at Clemson University’s College of Business. “It’ll only get worse with penalties, excess interest, and other ramifications.”

Still, facing student loan struggles head-on can feel daunting for many borrowers. If you feel like saying “student loans are ruining my life”, consider some of these strategies to feel more in control of your situation:

1. Review your student debt

The first step in coming to terms with your student debt is to shine a light on it. Be willing to face the truth, no matter how ugly.

Start by figuring out exactly how much you owe:

Check the National Student Loan Data System (NSLDS) to find a full list of federal student loans in your name.

Review your credit report to verify that it lists your NSLDS accounts accurately. Your credit report should also list your private student loan amounts, as well as the federal ones.

Once you know how much you owe, it’s time to own your debt. Know that even a big student loan bill can be conquered — it’s just a question of finding a solution that fits your situation.

2. Use your debt stress to fuel action

Student loans sometimes can feel so scary that even the thought of them can trigger a fight-or-flight response. In fact, a previous student debt stress survey conducted by Student Loan Hero found more than 67% of respondents suffered from physical symptoms as a result of their student debt stress, including headaches, sleep loss, muscle tension and stomachaches.

If you’re experiencing these symptoms, treat them as important feedback from your nervous system. Consider ways to relieve your stress as you tackle repayment.

At the same time, you can use these feelings to make yourself take action. Knowing that this debt is weighing on you can help motivate you to work toward a solution for your student loan debt.

3. Don’t let your student debt define you

Unfortunately, student loans can affect more than your emotions and mood. “Borrowers will carry a lot of mixed feelings about their debt, and it’s important to recognize those feelings before you make a plan to get out of debt,” Harris said.

Student debt can reinforce negative beliefs you might harbor about debt, money, and even yourself. Instead of being one issue you have to deal with, your student debt can — unfortunately — become part of how you view yourself.

Pay attention to how you think about yourself and your debt. Notice if it brings on negative self-talk. You might call yourself stupid, for instance, or berate yourself for taking out the loans.

If that happens, take a step back and challenge those negative beliefs. “What’s … important to remember is that numbers on a spreadsheet don’t make you you,” Harris said.

Remind yourself that your value and worth as a person could never be measured by your assets or debt. Try to view yourself and your student debt with more compassion and less judgment.

4. Recognize the progress you’ve made

Have you ever made a student loan mistake? If something comes to mind right away, try to think of something you did right with your student debt. It might not be as easy to come up with an example.

That’s because the mind has a tendency to overlook successes. Instead, it might catalog and dwell on every misstep. This process is called mental filtering. Since your mind might more naturally recall student debt mistakes, try being your own mental champion.

“Student loans are scary and overwhelming — but remember that, with each payment, you’re closer to being completely independent of that debt,” Harris said.

Celebrate every student loan win, even the small steps forward. Give yourself credit for the work you’ve done and are doing on your debt.

5. Talk about your student debt

Another way to come to terms with your student debt is to talk about it with others. That might go against your natural instincts. Borrowers often shut other people out of their lives in response to student debt stress, feeling embarrassed and ashamed of their student debt.

But if you start opening up about this struggle with people you trust, you’ll likely find that others in your social circle are facing similar situations with student loan debt. Maybe they can even offer support as you work to pay off your student loans.

“Don’t be afraid to be proud of each payment you’re making, as it’s bringing you that much closer to being free of the debt,” Harris said of sharing student loan struggles with others. “You’d be surprised how much support you’ll receive from friends who are experiencing the same thing.”

6. Take a break from student debt when needed

Sometimes you need a break from your student loans. While many get-out-of-debt gurus suggest tackling debt with a laser-like focus, the truth is life might not always cooperate with your efforts.

For instance, you might need to defer your student loan payments after a job loss. And if you’re having trouble keeping up with your monthly loan payments in general, an income-driven repayment plan could be an excellent solution, capping your bills at a set percentage of your disposable income in order to give you some breathing room in your budget.

At times, the most responsible way to manage student debt might be to take a break from it. “Explore the repayment options available to you and determine what time frame, monthly payment, and overall interest works best with your own financial plan,” Harris said.

7. Seek professional help if needed

A professional can provide invaluable advice and support while you manage your student debt and financial stress. “If that still feels overwhelming, working with a certified financial planner who specializes in student loans can help you make a plan to eliminate the debt,” Harris said.

In some cases, borrowers might also benefit from therapy with a licensed professional who can give personalized support and treatment.

Most of all, remember to keep it all in perspective.

“Right now, your life is not defined by how much debt you have,” Harris said. “You define your own life and how you want to live it.”

Michael Kitchen contributed to this report.

