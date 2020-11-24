Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government, student loan lenders and others. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.
* * *
As a parent, it can be disheartening to see your children mired in student loan debt. They’ve successfully completed their degrees and are just starting out, but the financial cards are already stacked against them. More than half of parents plan to help their children repay all or some of their federal or private student loans, according to a 2019 survey from College Ave Student Loans.
You may wonder about some of the best ways for parents to pay off student loans. On one hand, you want to help and do what you can, but on the other, you have to look out for yourself and your own financial well-being, especially as you near retirement age. You’re not alone in this debate.
Luckily, there are small ways you can contribute and help your kids pay off student loans without sacrificing your own financial stability.
1. Forget the gifts — do this instead
2. Match their student loan payments
3. Help out their bottom line
4. Sign up for Upromise
5. Refer your children for gigs
6. Encourage — even cosign for — student loan refinancing
● Plus: Consider ways for parents to pay off student loans
1. Forget the gifts — do this instead
Consider how much you spend each year on Christmas gifts, birthdays and other special occasions. While everyone loves gifts, many student loan borrowers probably prefer to have that money you spent go toward their student loan payments instead.
Rather than giving cash, you can typically become an authorized payer on your child’s student debt through their loan servicer. That way, you can go directly to the source and make payments.
An alternative method is to help your child with student loan payments using Gift of College gift cards.
The payment amount doesn’t have to be a lot. Let’s say you typically spend $20 on a gift. Instead of buying something your children may not need or even like, you can help them financially by putting that $20 toward their student loans.
That money could eventually lower their outstanding balance by thousands of dollars over time. You don’t have to wait until your child graduates to chip in. Parents can start making small contributions while the student is still in school. In-school loan payments can make a big dent in debt.
|Ways for parents to pay off student loans: Keep taxes in mind
|● If you contribute more than $15,000 to your child’s education debt in any one year in 2018 through 2021, you may need to fork over a gift tax to the IRS.
● Tuition is excluded from this provision, but student loan payments are not, as of November 2020.
2. Match their student loan payments
If you want to support your kids year-round, rather than putting money toward loans once or twice a year for holidays, consider matching your child’s student loan payments.
By matching their payments, you can motivate them to get out of debt even sooner and help make significant financial progress. You also can set up automatic payments to send money straight from your bank account to the loan servicer on a regular basis.
“If parents can afford to double down on payments with their children at least every other month, it’s extremely helpful,” said Tonya Rapley, founder of the personal finance site My Fab Finance and the Banish the Balance Challenge, which helps people get out of debt.
“By doubling down, I mean matching their payment,” Rapley said. “So instead of a $400 payment, they are making payments of $800 at least six times a year. This nudge can significantly speed up the repayment process.”
You and your child could alternate payments twice a month, as bi-weekly student loan payments can be especially impactful to cut down on interest charges.
To gauge the significance of your help, check out our student loan prepayment calculator:
3. Help out their bottom line
Recent college graduates reported that their education debt caused them to give up traveling (44%) and going out with friends (30%), among other activities, according to our 2019 financial milestones survey.
Instead of helping out directly with student loan payments, you can contribute in other small, yet effective, ways to boost your kids’ bottom line. This frees up some cash, which they can then put toward their student loans.
Consider the following ways for parents to pay off student loans — by paying for other expenses:
- Getting them a gift card to a grocery store
- Helping them buy toiletries
- Purchasing new clothes they need
- Paying their medical bills
- Covering regular expenses, like cellphone bills or utilities
- Treating them to dinner and a movie
A small gesture can go a long way. Buying necessities or treating your children to an occasional night out can help them get what they need while they focus on their debt repayment. It can also help them stave off debt fatigue.
|Can parents pay off student loans for their children?
|● Practically, yes, any parent (or anyone) can informally make student loan payments on their borrower’s behalf. If you plan to make recurring payments, you could even ask your child’s loan servicer to become an authorized user on the account — this way, you can log in and make payments at your convenience.
● Realistically, however, paying off student loans for your son or daughter might not be in your family’s best interest. If your finances are on shaky ground — perhaps you’re behind on retirement saving goals, for instance — you could be better off encouraging your child in their repayment without opening your pocketbook. You could help them evaluate income-driven repayment (IDR) plans to keep their federal loan payments low, for example.
● Remember, there are many helpful ways for parents to pay off student loans without making payments directly (see Nos. 4, 5 and 6).
4. Sign up for Upromise
One way you can make money from your day-to-day spending and help your kids pay off student loans is through Upromise.
Owned by loan provider Sallie Mae, Upromise allows you to sign up for its free rewards program by linking your credit and/or debit card. You’ll earn cash back on various purchases, including travel, restaurants, groceries and online shopping. You can either cash out your rewards by transferring to your account or use them to pay down an eligible student loan directly.
In other words, you could earn cash back for the spending that you are going to do anyway. Signing up for Upromise is a hassle-free way to help you earn more specifically to help pay off student loans for your child.
5. Refer your children for gigs
One way you can help your kids pay off student loans without spending a dime is by referring them for career opportunities or a side hustle that will help them earn extra income.
When it comes to getting gigs, it’s often about who you know, rather than what you know. As a parent, you can mine your professional and personal contacts to help your child make connections to advance their job search. When your son or daughter picks a target job or industry, you can introduce them to people you know who could be a potential employer or a mentor.
Networking will help them learn valuable communication and interview skills. And if it leads to a job, they’ll start earning income to contribute to their outstanding loans.
Another option is for your child to develop a side hustle, which is any gig outside of a traditional day job to make extra money.
Hopefully, your kids have steady employment, but even if they don’t, having a gig on the side can be helpful. They can consider jobs like freelance writing, design services, pet sitting, house cleaning, landscaping and more. You may be able to refer your child to friends, neighbors or coworkers who need these services.
Of course, speak to your kids first before recommending them for something and make sure you are both on the same page. Once you both have an understanding of what you and they are willing to do, you can refer them to potential employers or side hustles (or both) that can help them earn more money and pay off student loans faster.
6. Encourage — even cosign for — student loan refinancing
If your college grad needs help with corralling the high interest rates or monthly payments on their private loans, student loan refinancing could be the ticket. Refinancing private and/or federal student loans with a bank, credit union or online lender also consolidates the loans into one new loan, making for a simpler repayment.
To qualify for refinancing, however, your child might need help. Refinancing companies often require borrowers to have stable income and strong credit. Without one or both, a cosigner like you could make the difference.
By cosigning a student loan refinancing application, however, you agree to put your own credit on the line. You’ll become as legally responsible for repayment as the primary borrower.
Weigh that risk — plus the fallout of refinancing federal loans — when discussing this option with your family. After all, refinancing is irreversible and, though it’s a no-brainer solution for high-interest private loans, it would strip federal loans of safeguards like IDR.
Consider ways for parents to pay off student loans
If you’re one of the many parents who plan to help their kids pay off some or all of their student loans, there are a variety of ways you can contribute from a monetary standpoint and otherwise.
Of course, you want to keep your own financial progress on track first. Using these tips, you can continue to support yourself while helping your kids pay off their student loan debt. Just be sure to never put your own financial life in jeopardy to help your children, as they still have many working years ahead of them while you need to plan for your hard-earned retirement.
Andrew Pentis and Alli Romano contributed to this report.
