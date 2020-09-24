When you borrow a private student loan, you often have the choice between fixed and variable rate student loans. Variable rates often start lower than fixed ones, but they run the risk of rising over time. Before opting for a lower variable rate, consider these risks first.
3 reasons to watch out for variable rate student loans
There were variable interest rates on some federal loans as recently as 2006. But nowadays, only private lenders offer variable rates, which are sometimes referred to as “floating” rates.
Unlike a fixed interest rate, which remains the same during your repayment, a variable interest rate could go up or down – or float – based on market changes.
Review your potential lenders’ policies on rate changes before making a decision, and watch out for these three potential downsides, too:
1. Advertised rates might be misleading
2. Repayment options might be more limited
3. Rates might increase at a bad time
1. Advertised rates might be misleading
When shopping around with private lenders for a fixed or variable interest rate student loan, you’ll notice that the variable rate ranges are sometimes significantly lower than the fixed ranges. That’s because with a variable rate you’re taking on some risk that the rate might increase over the life of your loan.
But it’s important to remember that the rate you’ll qualify for is determined by your credit score and other factors.
Also, no two lenders have the same criteria for awarding interest rates. It’s possible, if unlikely, that you could receive a lower fixed rate offer from one lender than the variable rate you receive from another lender.
If you’re on the fence about which rate type to select, ask the lenders you’re considering to quote you both fixed and variable rates. Compare these numbers, not the advertised ranges you might or might not qualify for.
2. Repayment options might be more limited
A variable interest rate student loan might be especially beneficial if you have a shorter repayment term. If you pay off your loan over five years instead of 10, there’s less time for your rates to dramatically change.
Many lenders will award lower variable rates for shorter terms. At CommonBond, you could score a variable rate ranging from 3.52% to 9.50%, t he lowest rate reflecting a five-year repayment term.
Citizens Bank also reserves the bottom of its variable rate range for borrowers repaying their loans on a five-year term. Before signing on for a variable rate, be aware of the repayment plans available to you.
You might find that your credit history (or your cosigner’s) qualifies you for the lowest possible variable rate. But if you’re looking for more time to repay your loan, make sure that the lender meets those needs, too.
3. Rates might increase at a bad time
When your variable rate changes, your payments change. That’s because you’re making payments on both your loan’s principal amount and its accruing interest. That’s how student loan interest works.
To ensure you can afford to repay your variable interest student loan, you might prepare yourself for the worst. To do that, ask lenders about their rate cap. That’s the maximum amount that a lender can increase the rate based on market changes.
Depending on the lender, your rate could change monthly, quarterly or annually. Because Discover bases its variable rates on three-month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) changes, for example, your payment amount could change every three months.
The bank adds a margin based on your credit evaluation to the three-month LIBOR rate to come up with your variable rate.
Increasing rates could become problematic, particularly if your lender considers the LIBOR monthly. It’s possible that your rate could increase every month for a handful of months or more. But it’s unlikely that month-to-month increases would break the bank.
You can check out decades’ worth of student loan variable interest rate history – specifically the LIBOR before any margin has been added – on Macrotrends. To prepare for an increased rate, see if you could afford your monthly payments at a higher rate using Student Loan Hero’s student loan payment calculator.
Student Loan Payment Calculator
AccessDenied
Not having enough regular income or savings might make even incremental increases difficult to cover. That’s why many borrowers opt for fixed-rate loans. A monthly payment that never changes is easier to plan for.
Make a wise choice when reviewing student loan interest rates
If you’re considering a variable interest rate student loan from top recommended private lenders, it won’t hurt to do some homework. There’s more than meets the eye when it comes to variable rates. So before you claim the reward of a lower rate now, learn about how your rate could rise later.
If you forecast having no problem repaying your loan if it rises right along with LIBOR, a variable rate might be perfect for you. But if you’re not sure, you might take some time to reconsider the safer bet of a fixed rate.
Review more tips here to figure out if variable rate student loans are right for you.
Rebecca Safier contributed to this report.
Need a student loan?Here are our top student loan lenders of 2020!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligibility
|1.24% – 11.44%1
|Undergraduate, Graduate, and Parents
|1.25% – 11.15%*,2
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|1.24% – 11.98%3
|Undergraduate, Graduate, and Parents
|1.24% – 12.49%4
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|1.80% – 11.89%5
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|2.71% – 12.99%6
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|3.52% – 9.50%7
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|* The Sallie Mae partner referenced is not the creditor for these loans and is compensated by Sallie Mae for the referral of Smart Option Student Loan customers.
1 Important Disclosures for Earnest.
Earnest Disclosures
2 Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.
3 Important Disclosures for College Ave.
CollegeAve Disclosures
College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.
Information advertised valid as of 9/24/2020. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation. Lowest advertised rates require selection of full principal and interest payments with the shortest available loan term.
4 Important Disclosures for Discover.
Lowest APRs shown for Discover Student Loans are available for the most creditworthy applicants for undergraduate loans, and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments.
Discover Disclosures
5 Important Disclosures for SoFi.
sofiDisclosures
UNDERGRADUATE LOANS: Fixed rates from 4.23% to 11.76% annual percentage rate (“APR”) (with autopay), variable rates from 1.90% to 11.66% APR (with autopay). GRADUATE LOANS: Fixed rates from 4.13% to 11.83% APR (with autopay), variable rates from 1.80% to 11.73% APR (with autopay). MBA AND LAW SCHOOL LOANS: Fixed rates from 4.30% to 11.98% APR (with autopay), variable rates from 1.97% to 11.89% APR (with autopay). PARENT LOANS: Fixed rates from 4.60% to 11.26% APR (with autopay), variable rates from 1.90% to 11.16% APR (with autopay). For variable rate loans, the variable interest rate is derived from the one-month LIBOR rate plus a margin and your APR may increase after origination if the LIBOR increases. Changes in the one-month LIBOR rate may cause your monthly payment to increase or decrease. Interest rates for variable rate loans are capped at 13.95%, unless required to be lower to comply with applicable law. Lowest rates are reserved for the most creditworthy borrowers. If approved for a loan, the interest rate offered will depend on your creditworthiness, the repayment option you select, the term and amount of the loan and other factors, and will be within the ranges of rates listed above. The SoFi 0.25% autopay interest rate reduction requires you to agree to make monthly principal and interest payments by an automatic monthly deduction from a savings or checking account. The benefit will discontinue and be lost for periods in which you do not pay by automatic deduction from a savings or checking account. Information current as of 07/10/2020. Enrolling in autopay is not required to receive a loan from SoFi. SoFi Lending Corp., licensed by the Department of Business Oversight under the California Financing Law License No. 6054612. NMLS #1121636 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org).
6 Important Disclosures for Ascent.
Ascent Disclosures
Before taking out private student loans, you should explore and compare all financial aid alternatives, including grants, scholarships, and federal student loans and consider your future monthly payments and income. Applying with a cosigner may improve your chance of getting approved and could help you qualify for a lower interest rate. Ascent Student Loans may be funded by Richland State Bank (RSB). Ascent Student Loan products are subject to credit qualification, completion of a loan application, verification of application information and certification of loan amount by a participating school. Loan products may not be available in certain jurisdictions, and certain restrictions, limitations; and terms and conditions may apply. Ascent is a federally registered trademark of Turnstile Capital Management (TCM) and may be used by RSB under limited license. Richland State Bank is a federally registered service mark of Richland State Bank.
* Application times vary depending on the applicant’s ability to supply the necessary information for submission.
7 Important Disclosures for CommonBond.
CommonBond Disclosures
Offered terms are subject to change and state law restriction. Loans are offered by CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS # 1175900), NMLS Consumer Access. If you are approved for a loan, the interest rate offered will depend on your credit profile, your application, the loan term selected and will be within the ranges of rates shown. All Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) displayed assume borrowers enroll in auto pay and account for the 0.25% reduction in interest rate. All variable rates are based on a 1-month LIBOR assumption of 0.17% effective Sep 1, 2020 and may increase after consummation.