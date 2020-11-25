Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government, student loan lenders and others. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.
* * *
When you’re dealing with student loans, you might think you can’t afford to volunteer. After all, you need to make money so you can keep up with your monthly payments.
But as it turns out, taking part in community service is one of the best ways to get help with student loan debt. Many organizations, from Shared Harvest Fund to Americorps and beyond, offer student loan repayment assistance in exchange for volunteer work.
As a result, you can make a difference in the lives of others while still chipping away at your student debt.
To get started, check out these five charitable organizations that encourage you to volunteer to pay off student loans.
1. Shared Harvest Fund
2. AmeriCorps
3. Teach for America
4. Peace Corps
5. National Health Service Corps
● Plus: Ways to get rewarded for giving back
1. Shared Harvest Fund
What it is: Previously, Shared Harvest Fund connected student loan borrowers with volunteer projects in exchange for student loan repayment assistance. During the coronavirus pandemic, however, this nonprofit organization pivoted exclusively to myCOVIDMD. The program rewards healthcare professional volunteers “to reach people that are uninsured, underinsured, homeless and or displaced from a medical home due to COVID-19 and nation-wide quarantine.”
Who can volunteer: Doctors, nurses, physician assistants, certified nursing assistants, emergency medical technicians, therapists, social workers, nutrition coaches and other frontline healthcare workers.
How it can help you pay down your loans: Through myCOVIDMD, Shared Harvest Fund rewards volunteers with student loan relief and emergency savings accounts.
2. AmeriCorps
What it is: AmeriCorps is a division of the Corporation for National and Community Service. It’s a government program that places young adults into intensive service positions where they learn valuable work skills, earn money for education and develop an appreciation for citizenship.
Volunteers in Service to America was founded in 1964 to fight poverty in America. It stood as an independent agency for nearly three decades before being incorporated into AmeriCorps in 1993.
Who can volunteer: Volunteers for most AmeriCorps programs must be at least 18 years old. Related programs may only require that you’re 16, 17 or older.
How it can help you pay down your loans: All AmeriCorps volunteers qualify for forbearance during service. You might also get some of your interest covered while your loans are in forbearance.
Following 12 months of full-time service, AmeriCorps volunteers receive the Segal AmeriCorps Education Award, which is tied to the maximum amount for the Pell Grant that year ($6,345 for 2020-2021).
AmeriCorps volunteers can also count time in AmeriCorps toward Public Service Loan Forgiveness.
3. Teach for America
What it is: Teach for America is designed “to enlist, develop, and mobilize as many as possible of our nation’s most promising future leaders to grow and strengthen the movement for educational equity and excellence.”
Teachers who opt to give their time to Teach for America serve in underserved districts, often in inner-city or rural areas, where they work with economically disadvantaged populations.
Who can volunteer: Participants must have an undergraduate degree from an accredited college by their first day of training; have a minimum GPA of 2.5; and be a citizen, legal permanent resident, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipient.
How it can help you pay down your loans: Teach for America positions pay a salary, typically between $30,000 and $60,000, and provide benefits. Teachers can also receive on-the-job training that can help them later in their careers. Their work also counts toward PSLF.
4. Peace Corps
What it is: The Peace Corps, inaugurated by President John F. Kennedy in 1961, sends Americans abroad to tackle the most pressing needs of people around the world.
Peace Corps volunteers work for sustainable change at the grassroots level while becoming global citizens and serving their country.
Who can volunteer: U.S. citizens who are 18 or older.
How it can help you pay down your loans: Peace Corps volunteers might get to defer their federal student loans, meaning they can pause payments. They might also be eligible for income-driven repayment and PSLF, along with a partial cancellation of Perkins Loans.
5. National Health Service Corps
What it is: The National Health Service Corps, a division of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, helps bring health care to those in impoverished, remote, or otherwise underserved areas. The program enlists medical, dental, and behavioral health professionals.
Who can volunteer: Volunteers must be primary care physicians with one of the following qualifications:
- Medicine: MD, DO, NP, CNM, PA
- Dentistry: DMD, DDS, dental hygienists
- Behavioral Health: HSP, LCSW, PNS, MFT, LPC
How it can help you pay down your loans: Primary care medical, dental, and behavioral health clinicians can get up to $50,000 to repay medical school loans in exchange for a two-year commitment at an approved NHSC site in a high-need underserved area.
What’s great is that the payment is free from federal income tax and is made at the beginning of service, so you can more quickly pay down your loans. Approved sites are located across the U.S., in both urban and rural areas.
Ways to get rewarded for giving back
Volunteering your time is a way to feel good and give back, but it can also be a great method for getting help with your student loans.
There are many organizations out there willing to reward you for doing good. So get out there and start building communities!
Besides volunteering, don’t forget about other avenues for student loan forgiveness. Our student loan forgiveness guide goes over every program that will help you unload your debt.
Andrew Pentis and Rebecca Safier contributed to this article.
Interested in refinancing student loans?Here are the top 6 lenders of 2020!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligible Degrees
|1.89% – 6.66%1
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.89% – 5.90%2
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.25% – 6.09%3
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.99% – 5.34%4
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.97% – 8.54%5
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.39% – 6.01%
|Undergrad
& Graduate
|Check out the testimonials and our in-depth reviews!
1 Important Disclosures for Splash Financial.
Splash Financial Disclosures
Terms and Conditions apply. Splash reserves the right to modify or discontinue products and benefits at any time without notice. Rates and terms are also subject to change at any time without notice. Offers are subject to credit approval. To qualify, a borrower must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident in an eligible state and meet applicable underwriting requirements. Not all borrowers receive the lowest rate. Lowest rates are reserved for the highest qualified borrowers. If approved, your actual rate will be within a range of rates and will depend on a variety of factors, including term of loan, a responsible financial history, income and other factors. Refinancing or consolidating private and federal student loans may not be the right decision for everyone. Federal loans carry special benefits not available for loans made through Splash Financial, for example, public service loan forgiveness and economic hardship programs, fee waivers and rebates on the principal, which may not be accessible to you after you refinance. The rates displayed may include a 0.25% autopay discount.
The information you provide to us is an inquiry to determine whether we or our lenders can make a loan offer that meets your needs. If we or any of our lending partners has an available loan offer for you, you will be invited to submit a loan application to the lender for its review. We do not guarantee that you will receive any loan offers or that your loan application will be approved. Offers are subject to credit approval and are available only to U.S. citizens or permanent residents who meet applicable underwriting requirements. Not all borrowers will receive the lowest rates, which are available to the most qualified borrowers. Participating lenders, rates and terms are subject to change at any time without notice.
To check the rates and terms you qualify for, Splash Financial conducts a soft credit pull that will not affect your credit score. However, if you choose a product and continue your application, the lender will request your full credit report from one or more consumer reporting agencies, which is considered a hard credit pull and may affect your credit.
Splash Financial and our lending partners reserve the right to modify or discontinue products and benefits at any time without notice. To qualify, a borrower must be a U.S. citizen and meet our lending partner’s underwriting requirements. Lowest rates are reserved for the highest qualified borrowers. This information is current as of October 1, 2020.
2 Important Disclosures for Laurel Road.
Laurel Road Disclosures
All credit products are subject to credit approval.
Laurel Road began originating student loans in 2013 and has since helped thousands of professionals with undergraduate and postgraduate degrees consolidate and refinance more than $4 billion in federal and private school loans. Laurel Road also offers a suite of online graduate school loan products and personal loans that help simplify lending through customized technology and personalized service. In April 2019, Laurel Road was acquired by KeyBank, one of the nation’s largest bank-based financial services companies. Laurel Road is a brand of KeyBank National Association offering online lending products in all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. All loans are provided by KeyBank National Association, a nationally chartered bank. Member FDIC. For more information, visit www.laurelroad.com.
As used throughout these Terms & Conditions, the term “Lender” refers to KeyBank National Association and its affiliates, agents, guaranty insurers, investors, assigns, and successors in interest.
Assumptions: Repayment examples above assume a loan amount of $10,000 with repayment beginning immediately following disbursement. Repayment examples do not include the 0.25% AutoPay Discount.
Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): This term represents the actual cost of financing to the borrower over the life of the loan expressed as a yearly rate.
Interest Rate: A simple annual rate that is applied to an unpaid balance.
Variable Rates: The current index for variable rate loans is derived from the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) and changes in the LIBOR index may cause your monthly payment to increase. Borrowers who take out a term of 5, 7, or 10 years will have a maximum interest rate of 9%, those who take out a 15 or 20-year variable loan will have a maximum interest rate of 10%.
KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MODIFY OR DISCONTINUE PRODUCTS AND BENEFITS AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE.
This information is current as of September 9, 2020. Information and rates are subject to change without notice.
3 Important Disclosures for SoFi.
SoFi Disclosures
4 Important Disclosures for Earnest.
Earnest Disclosures
To qualify, you must be a U.S. citizen or possess a 10-year (non-conditional) Permanent Resident Card, reside in a state Earnest lends in, and satisfy our minimum eligibility criteria. You may find more information on loan eligibility here: https://www.earnest.com/eligibility. Not all applicants will be approved for a loan, and not all applicants will qualify for the lowest rate. Approval and interest rate depend on the review of a complete application.
Earnest fixed rate loan rates range from 2.98% APR (with Auto Pay) to 5.49% APR (with Auto Pay). Variable rate loan rates range from 1.99% APR (with Auto Pay) to 5.34% APR (with Auto Pay). For variable rate loans, although the interest rate will vary after you are approved, the interest rate will never exceed 8.95% for loan terms 10 years or less. For loan terms of 10 years to 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 9.95%. For loan terms over 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 11.95% (the maximum rates for these loans). Earnest variable interest rate loans are based on a publicly available index, the one month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). Your rate will be calculated each month by adding a margin between 1.82% and 5.50% to the one month LIBOR. The rate will not increase more than once per month. Earnest rate ranges are current as of October 26, 2020, and are subject to change based on market conditions and borrower eligibility.
Auto Pay discount: If you make monthly principal and interest payments by an automatic, monthly deduction from a savings or checking account, your rate will be reduced by one quarter of one percent (0.25%) for so long as you continue to make automatic, electronic monthly payments. This benefit is suspended during periods of deferment and forbearance.
The information provided on this page is updated as of 10/26/2020. Earnest reserves the right to change, pause, or terminate product offerings at any time without notice. Earnest loans are originated by Earnest Operations LLC. California Finance Lender License 6054788. NMLS # 1204917. Earnest Operations LLC is located at 302 2nd Street, Suite 401N, San Francisco, CA 94107. Terms and Conditions apply. Visit https://www.earnest.com/terms-of-service, email us at [email protected], or call 888-601-2801 for more information on our student loan refinance product.
© 2020 Earnest LLC. All rights reserved. Earnest LLC and its subsidiaries, including Earnest Operations LLC, are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.
5 Important Disclosures for LendKey.
LendKey Disclosures
Refinancing via LendKey.com is only available for applicants with qualified private education loans from an eligible institution. Loans that were used for exam preparation classes, including, but not limited to, loans for LSAT, MCAT, GMAT, and GRE preparation, are not eligible for refinancing with a lender via LendKey.com. If you currently have any of these exam preparation loans, you should not include them in an application to refinance your student loans on this website. Applicants must be either U.S. citizens or Permanent Residents in an eligible state to qualify for a loan. Certain membership requirements (including the opening of a share account and any applicable association fees in connection with membership) may apply in the event that an applicant wishes to accept a loan offer from a credit union lender. Lenders participating on LendKey.com reserve the right to modify or discontinue the products, terms, and benefits offered on this website at any time without notice. LendKey Technologies, Inc. is not affiliated with, nor does it endorse, any educational institution.
Subject to floor rate and may require the automatic payments be made from a checking or savings account with the lender. The rate reduction will be removed and the rate will be increased by 0.25% upon any cancellation or failed collection attempt of the automatic payment and will be suspended during any period of deferment or forbearance. As a result, during the forbearance or suspension period, and/or if the automatic payment is canceled, any increase will take the form of higher payments. The lowest advertised variable APR is only available for loan terms of 5 years and is reserved for applicants with FICO scores of at least 810.
As of 11/13/2020 student loan refinancing rates range from 1.97% to 8.54% Variable APR with AutoPay and 2.95% to 8.77% Fixed APR with AutoPay.