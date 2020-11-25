Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government, student loan lenders and others. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.

* * *

When you’re dealing with student loans, you might think you can’t afford to volunteer. After all, you need to make money so you can keep up with your monthly payments.

But as it turns out, taking part in community service is one of the best ways to get help with student loan debt. Many organizations, from Shared Harvest Fund to Americorps and beyond, offer student loan repayment assistance in exchange for volunteer work.

As a result, you can make a difference in the lives of others while still chipping away at your student debt.

To get started, check out these five charitable organizations that encourage you to volunteer to pay off student loans.

1. Shared Harvest Fund

2. AmeriCorps

3. Teach for America

4. Peace Corps

5. National Health Service Corps

● Plus: Ways to get rewarded for giving back

1. Shared Harvest Fund

What it is: Previously, Shared Harvest Fund connected student loan borrowers with volunteer projects in exchange for student loan repayment assistance. During the coronavirus pandemic, however, this nonprofit organization pivoted exclusively to myCOVIDMD. The program rewards healthcare professional volunteers “to reach people that are uninsured, underinsured, homeless and or displaced from a medical home due to COVID-19 and nation-wide quarantine.”

Who can volunteer: Doctors, nurses, physician assistants, certified nursing assistants, emergency medical technicians, therapists, social workers, nutrition coaches and other frontline healthcare workers.

How it can help you pay down your loans: Through myCOVIDMD, Shared Harvest Fund rewards volunteers with student loan relief and emergency savings accounts.

2. AmeriCorps

What it is: AmeriCorps is a division of the Corporation for National and Community Service. It’s a government program that places young adults into intensive service positions where they learn valuable work skills, earn money for education and develop an appreciation for citizenship.

Volunteers in Service to America was founded in 1964 to fight poverty in America. It stood as an independent agency for nearly three decades before being incorporated into AmeriCorps in 1993.

Who can volunteer: Volunteers for most AmeriCorps programs must be at least 18 years old. Related programs may only require that you’re 16, 17 or older.

How it can help you pay down your loans: All AmeriCorps volunteers qualify for forbearance during service. You might also get some of your interest covered while your loans are in forbearance.

Following 12 months of full-time service, AmeriCorps volunteers receive the Segal AmeriCorps Education Award, which is tied to the maximum amount for the Pell Grant that year ($6,345 for 2020-2021).

AmeriCorps volunteers can also count time in AmeriCorps toward Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

3. Teach for America

What it is: Teach for America is designed “to enlist, develop, and mobilize as many as possible of our nation’s most promising future leaders to grow and strengthen the movement for educational equity and excellence.”

Teachers who opt to give their time to Teach for America serve in underserved districts, often in inner-city or rural areas, where they work with economically disadvantaged populations.

Who can volunteer: Participants must have an undergraduate degree from an accredited college by their first day of training; have a minimum GPA of 2.5; and be a citizen, legal permanent resident, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipient.

How it can help you pay down your loans: Teach for America positions pay a salary, typically between $30,000 and $60,000, and provide benefits. Teachers can also receive on-the-job training that can help them later in their careers. Their work also counts toward PSLF.

4. Peace Corps

What it is: The Peace Corps, inaugurated by President John F. Kennedy in 1961, sends Americans abroad to tackle the most pressing needs of people around the world.

Peace Corps volunteers work for sustainable change at the grassroots level while becoming global citizens and serving their country.

Who can volunteer: U.S. citizens who are 18 or older.

How it can help you pay down your loans: Peace Corps volunteers might get to defer their federal student loans, meaning they can pause payments. They might also be eligible for income-driven repayment and PSLF, along with a partial cancellation of Perkins Loans.

5. National Health Service Corps

What it is: The National Health Service Corps, a division of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, helps bring health care to those in impoverished, remote, or otherwise underserved areas. The program enlists medical, dental, and behavioral health professionals.

Who can volunteer: Volunteers must be primary care physicians with one of the following qualifications:

Medicine: MD, DO, NP, CNM, PA

Dentistry: DMD, DDS, dental hygienists

Behavioral Health: HSP, LCSW, PNS, MFT, LPC

How it can help you pay down your loans: Primary care medical, dental, and behavioral health clinicians can get up to $50,000 to repay medical school loans in exchange for a two-year commitment at an approved NHSC site in a high-need underserved area.

What’s great is that the payment is free from federal income tax and is made at the beginning of service, so you can more quickly pay down your loans. Approved sites are located across the U.S., in both urban and rural areas.

Ways to get rewarded for giving back

Volunteering your time is a way to feel good and give back, but it can also be a great method for getting help with your student loans.

There are many organizations out there willing to reward you for doing good. So get out there and start building communities!

Besides volunteering, don’t forget about other avenues for student loan forgiveness. Our student loan forgiveness guide goes over every program that will help you unload your debt.

Andrew Pentis and Rebecca Safier contributed to this article.

Interested in refinancing student loans?