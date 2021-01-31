Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

Refinancing with Laurel Road Refinancing APRs starting at 1.89%. Checking your rates won’t affect your score. Check out Laurel road

Virginia students have an average federal and private student loan debt of $37,098, compared with the national U.S. average of $36,689. Although the 1% difference might seem inconsequential, the commonwealth ranks fourth-highest in the nation for average student loan debt.

Virginia offers different need-based financial aid programs, like the Virginia Guaranteed Assistance Program and Virginia Commonwealth Award, to help undergraduate residents attend college. But despite the handful of grant opportunities available to college-bound residents, as many as 1.2 million borrowers also rely on federal and private student loans to fill the gap.

Here’s what you need to know about Virginia student loans and your available repayment options.

Virginia student loans: Borrowers owe average of $37,098 in federal, private debt — and more facts

Students interested in higher education in the Old Dominion can choose from a list of public and private institutions. The state’s 23 community colleges offer 40 campus locations for its 375,000 students. Virginians can also apply for admission at one of 15 public, four-year institutions, including:

University of Virginia

Virginia Tech

James Madison University

College of William and Mary

To help Virginia residents pay for college costs, the state offers grants to students who demonstrate financial need. The Virginia Commonwealth Award is a renewable grant that’s available to Virginia students who are enrolled in a public two- or four-year institution in the state. Similarly, the Virginia Guaranteed Assistance Program offers financial aid to Virginia high school graduates. Recipients must be admitted to a public institution in Virginia and enrolled full time toward their degree, diploma or certification program. Award amounts for both programs vary.

The state is also home to 27 private, nonprofit four-year institutions, including:

Hampton University

Shenandoah University

University of Richmond

Students interested in attending a private college or university can apply for a Virginia grant to help lighten the financial burden. The state’s Tuition Assistance Grant Program is available to Virginians who’ve been admitted to one of the commonwealth’s accredited private colleges. For the 2020-21 academic year, the undergraduate award was $3,520, while graduate students were eligible for a $1,760 award.

Although these Virginia educational grants are helpful, they only cover a portion of the total cost. In this case, students often turn to federal and private student loans as a last resort.

Student loan debt in Virginia’s largest counties, from Chesterfield to Prince William

Student loan debt by ZIP code in Virginia’s 4 largest cities: Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk and Richmond

Loan repayment programs for Virginia residents

Eligible Virginia borrowers who are looking for ways to manage their student debt have another option. Several federal and Virginia loan repayment programs offer practicing professionals repayment assistance.

Income-driven repayment (IDR) loan forgiveness

Federal student loan borrowers who are on an income-driven repayment plan can be eligible for loan forgiveness at the end of their repayment term. Term durations for IDR plans are between 20 and 25 years. The remaining balance after that time is forgiven, but borrowers may be taxed on the forgiven amount.

Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF)

Public service professionals can explore the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. The program forgives the remaining balance on eligible federal loans after 120 qualifying payments made while working for a government or nonprofit organization. Unlike IDR loan forgiveness, the amount that’s forgiven through PSLF is tax-free.

Teacher Loan Forgiveness Program

Virginia educators with eligible federal loans can apply for the Teacher Loan Forgiveness Program. Teachers must serve full time for five consecutive years in a low-income elementary or secondary school, or an educational service agency in the state. The forgiveness amount depends on the subject taught and is either $17,500 or $5,000.

Virginia State Loan Repayment Program (VA-SLRP)

To attract health workers to Virginia’s health professional shortage areas (HPSAs), Virginians can apply for the VA-SLRP. It offers a maximum repayment assistance award of $100,000 for a minimum service commitment of two years. Recipients can renew for an additional two years with a lifetime total award of $140,000.

Virginia federal student loan borrowers younger than 25 owe more than national average — and more comparisons

How to refinance Virginia student loans

As many as 8% of Virginia student loan borrowers have $100,000 or more in outstanding student debt. Refinancing student loans can help six-figure borrowers save thousands of dollars.

Student loan refinancing — whether for federal or private Virgina student loans — offers a handful of benefits. These advantages include a potentially lower interest rate that saves money over time, as well as the possibility of getting out of student loan debt faster. It also consolidates multiple loans into one, easy-to-manage loan.

However, refinancing has its downsides. Since student loan refinancing takes place with a private lender, it has stringent credit and eligibility requirements. In addition, not all lenders offer flexible repayment, so Virginia borrowers are locked into their original repayment plan.

Borrowers who are thinking about refinancing federal student loans should seriously consider the consequences of losing government benefits. For example, refinancing means losing access to IDR plans and many of the loan forgiveness programs mentioned above. And although private lenders might offer deferment or forbearance options, they’re often not as favorable as federal deferment or forbearance assistance.

Sources

U.S. Department of Education data as of June 30, 2020

Anonymized My LendingTree June 2020 credit reports

Federal Reserve Bank of New York Consumer Credit Panel/Equifax as of June 2020

mappingstudentdebt.org

Because the latter data is from 2015, researchers estimated the increase in student loan debt per borrower in the state using statewide data from anonymized credit reports.

Interested in refinancing student loans?