How to Get or Refinance Vermont Student Loans

Rebecca Safier

Rebecca Safier

Updated on September 18, 2020
September 18, 2020September 18, 2020Featured, Paying for College, Student Loans1796Rebecca Safier
Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Logo

OUR PROMISE TO YOU: Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

Need a student loan?

Check out our top picks below or learn more about other ways to pay for college.
1.24% to 11.44% 1
VARIABLE APR

Visit Lender

1.25% to 11.15% 2
VARIABLE APR

Visit Lender

1.24% to 11.98% 3
VARIABLE APR

Visit Lender

1Important Disclosures for Earnest.

Earnest Disclosures

  1. Rates include 0.25% Auto Pay Discount
     
  2. Explanation of Rates “With Autopay” (APD)
    Rates shown include 0.25% APR discount when client agrees to make monthly principal and interest payments by automatic electronic payment. Use of autopay is not required to receive an Earnest loan.

    Available Terms
    For Cosigned loans – 5, 7, 10, 12, 15 years. 
    Primary Only – 10, 12, 15 years

    In school deferred payment is not available in AL, AZ, CA, FL, MA, MD, MI, ND, NY, PA, and WA).



2Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.

3Important Disclosures for College Ave.

College Ave Disclosures

College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.

  1. Rates shown are for the College Ave Undergraduate Loan product and include autopay discount. The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.
  2. This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a freshman borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 8.35% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $179.18 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $21,501.54. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary. This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a first year graduate student borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 7.10% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $141.66 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $16,699.21. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.

Information advertised valid as of 9/1/2020. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation. Lowest advertised rates require selection of full principal and interest payments with the shortest available loan term.



  • Variable APR
Learn more about private student loan lenders.

Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government, student loan lenders and others. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.

*          *          *

Whether you’re heading to Middlebury College, the University of Vermont or another college in the Green Mountain State, you might be thinking about how to pay for school. Once you’ve exhausted your opportunities for grants and scholarships, you might consider Vermont student loans.

To help you make the best choice for you, here’s a rundown of your options for new and refinanced student loans in Vermont:

Vermont student debt: At a glance
Average debt at graduation$31,431
Percent of students that graduate with debt63%
National ranking for amount of debt14
Info based on the Class of 2018
Source: The Institute for College Access & Success

How to get Vermont student loans

If you’re looking for student loans in Vermont, you have three main options: federal, state or private loans. Here’s what you need to know about each type.

Federal student loans

Before going into debt to pay for college, apply to as many scholarships and grants as you can. Once you’ve exhausted this gift aid, consider taking out a federal or Vermont student loan.

Any student in an eligible school can borrow direct loans from Federal Student Aid. These come with an interest rate of 2.75% for undergraduates, and you can defer repayment while you’re in school and for six months after you graduate.

Once you start repayment, you’ll go on the standard 10-year repayment plan. If your bills are too high, you could adjust them with an income-driven plan or graduated student loan repayment plan. Plus, you have options for deferment or forbearance in the case of financial hardship.

Because of their low rates and flexible repayment plans, federal student loans tend to be better options than private student loans. But they don’t always cover the full cost of college since you can only take out a certain amount in federal student loans each year.

If you’ve maxed out your borrowing limit, your parents could consider borrowing a federal parent PLUS loan, which comes with a 5.3% interest rate.

Vermont state student loans

You or your parents could also explore Vermont student loans from Vermont Student Assistance Corp. (VSAC).

VSAC was created by the Vermont Legislature in 1965 as a public nonprofit to promote access to higher education. It provides student loans for undergraduates, graduate students and parents.

The Vermont Student Advantage Loan has APRs from 3.99% to 6.58% as of Aug. 31, 2020, depending on when you start repayment. You can borrow from $500 up to the cost of attendance of your school and will need a creditworthy cosigner to qualify.

The Vermont Parent Advantage Loan has APRs from 3.99% to 6.92% as of Aug. 31, 2020, and repayment terms of 10 or 15 years. The parent must pass a credit check to qualify.

If your parent could get a 3.99% rate, this Vermont loan could be an even better option than the parent PLUS loan. Note that VSAC’s Vermont student loans are available to Vermont residents and nonresidents attending college in Vermont.

Finally, you could check with your Vermont college to see if it has a student loan program. The University of Vermont, for instance, funds loans for undergraduates that come with a relatively low interest rate of 5.00% and a nine-month grace period. This loan has even better terms than federal loans, though it wouldn’t be eligible for federal student loan repayment plans.

If you’ve exhausted your federal student loan eligibility, check with VSAC or your Vermont college for additional borrowing options.

Private student loans

After federal and VSAC student loans, you might have all the funds you need to pay for college. But if you’re still looking for extra money, you could consider taking out private student loans from a bank, credit union or online lender.

Like VSAC, private lenders have credit requirements, so you’ll likely have to apply with a cosigner to qualify. Your interest rate will depend on you or your cosigner’s creditworthiness, as well as the repayment term you choose.

Typically, you can choose a fixed or variable rate and repayment terms between five and 15 years. Choose your student loan repayment term carefully, since private student loans aren’t eligible for federal income-driven repayment plans.

Some lenders will work with you if you lose your job or otherwise run into financial hardship, but you won’t have the same protections as you would with federal student loans. Nor will your private student loans be eligible for federal forgiveness programs, such as Public Service Loan Forgiveness or Teacher Loan Forgiveness (you might still qualify for certain student loan repayment assistance programs).

Before you borrow a private student loan, make sure you’ve thought through the details of repayment. For instance, you can estimate your future bills and interest accrual with our student loan payment calculator.

Once you understand the costs of borrowing, you can choose a lender. Here are some options for finding private student loans in Vermont:

  • Vermont Federal Credit Union
    • Finances a student line of credit up to $50,000
    • Offers membership to those who live, work, worship or go to school in Chittenden, Grand Isle, Franklin, Lamoille, Washington, Caledonia, Orange, Orleans or Addison counties, as well as those related to a current member
  • NorthCountry Federal Credit Union
    • Finances a student line of credit with a variable rate
  • Members Advantage Community Credit Union
    • Provides a student line of credit of up to $75,000
  • Citizens Bank
    • Lends a maximum of $150,000 for your undergraduate degree (and higher amounts for a graduate degree)
    • Offers variable APRs between 1.24% and 11.39% and fixed APRs between 4.25% and 11.95%
  • College Ave Student Loans
    • Finances loans starting at $1,000 and up to your school’s cost of attendance
    • Offers terms of five, eight, 10 or 15 years
    • Offers variable APRs between 1.24% and 11.98% and fixed APRs between 3.54% and 12.99%
  • Ascent
    • Offers student loan repayment terms of five, 10 or 15 years
    • Offers 1% cashback award when you graduate if you meet certain terms and conditions
    • Offers variable APRs between 2.71% and 12.99% and fixed APRs between 3.53% and 14.50%

Each private lender sets its own APRs, so make sure to shop around for a student loan with your best terms.

How to refinance Vermont loans

The average Vermont student graduated college owing $31,431 in 2018. If you left school with loans, you’re probably thinking about how to get rid of them ASAP. One strategy for conquering debt is to refinance your student loans.

When you refinance student loans, you can qualify for a lower interest rate than your current one. You can also restructure your debt by choosing a longer or shorter term. A longer term could mean lower monthly bills, while a shorter one will save you money on interest and get you out of debt faster.

Refinancing could also involve consolidating multiple loans, whether federal or private, into one. Instead of tracking several payments and due dates, you’ll only have to pay a single bill each month. Note that refinancing is different than direct loan consolidation, which only consolidates federal loans and doesn’t result in a lower interest rate.

Along with its benefits, though, refinancing student loans could come with downsides. For one, you might not qualify for low rates if you or your cosigner don’t have strong credit or a steady income.

And second, if you refinance federal student loans into a private one, you lose eligibility for federal programs. In effect, you’ll no longer be able to apply for income-driven plans or qualify for federal forgiveness programs.

This loss might not matter if your goal is to pay off your student loans ahead of schedule. But if you’re struggling to pay your bills, you might want to think twice before you refinance student loans with a private lender.

If you’ve thought through the pros and cons of student loan refinancing and decided it’s the right move for your finances, consider these providers for refinancing student loans in Vermont.

  • Vermont Federal Credit Union
    • Refinances up to $50,000 in private or federal student loans
    • Offers repayment terms of five, 10 or 15 years if you choose a variable rate, and five or 10 years if you go with a fixed rate
  • NorthCountry Federal Credit Union
    • Refinances federal or private student loans between $5,000 and $100,000
    • Offers a 15-year repayment term and variable APRs
  • Earnest
    • Refinances student loans between $5,000 and $500,000
    • Offers variable APRs between 1.99% and 5.64% and fixed APRs between 2.98% and 5.79%
  • SoFi
    • Refinances student loans starting at $5,000
    • Offers variable APRs between 2.25% and 6.28% and fixed APRs between 2.99% and 6.28%
  • Citizens Bank
    • Refinances student loans starting at $10,000
    • Offers student loan repayment terms of five, seven, 10, 15 or 20 years
    • Offers variable APRs between 1.99% and 8.24% and fixed APRs between 2.99% and 8.49%

As with borrowing a private student loan, make sure to get offers from multiple lenders before you refinance. By comparing offers, you can find one that will save you the most amount of money on your student debt.

Final thoughts on finding your best student loans in Vermont

Vermont is home to some picture-perfect New England college campuses, but you might have to take out student loans to earn your degree at one. According to The Institute for College Access and Success, 63% of Vermont students left school with student debt.

As long as you’re strategic about borrowing, that debt doesn’t have to be a burden. Research your options before you borrow, and take time to estimate your future monthly payments and interest accrual.

By crunching the numbers now, you’ll be better prepared to handle your bills when repayment kicks in. After a few years, you might even be able to refinance your student loans for a lower rate and get out of debt ahead of schedule.

Need a student loan?

Check out our top picks below or learn more about other ways to pay for college.
Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Variable APRDegrees That QualifyMore Info
1.24% – 11.44%1 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit Earnest

1.25% – 11.15%2 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit SallieMae

1.24% – 11.98%3 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit College Ave

1.24% – 12.49%4 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit Discover

1.80% – 11.89%5 Undergrad & Graduate

Visit SoFi

2.71% – 12.99%6 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit Ascent

3.52% – 9.50%7 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit CommonBond

Learn more about private student loan lenders.
Learn more about private student loan lenders.
1Important Disclosures for Earnest.

Earnest Disclosures

  1. Rates include 0.25% Auto Pay Discount
     
  2. Explanation of Rates “With Autopay” (APD)
    Rates shown include 0.25% APR discount when client agrees to make monthly principal and interest payments by automatic electronic payment. Use of autopay is not required to receive an Earnest loan.

    Available Terms
    For Cosigned loans – 5, 7, 10, 12, 15 years. 
    Primary Only – 10, 12, 15 years

    In school deferred payment is not available in AL, AZ, CA, FL, MA, MD, MI, ND, NY, PA, and WA).



2Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.

3Important Disclosures for College Ave.

College Ave Disclosures

College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.

  1. Rates shown are for the College Ave Undergraduate Loan product and include autopay discount. The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.
  2. This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a freshman borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 8.35% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $179.18 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $21,501.54. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary. This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a first year graduate student borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 7.10% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $141.66 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $16,699.21. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.

Information advertised valid as of 9/1/2020. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation. Lowest advertised rates require selection of full principal and interest payments with the shortest available loan term.



4Important Disclosures for Discover.

Discover Disclosures

  1. Aggregate loan limits apply.
  2. Students who get at least a 3.0 GPA (or equivalent) qualify for a one-time cash reward on each new Discover undergraduate and graduate student loan. Reward redemption period is limited. Please visit DiscoverStudentLoans.com/Reward for any applicable reward terms and conditions.
  3. Lowest APRs shown are available for the most creditworthy applicants and include an interest-only repayment discount and Auto Debit Reward. The interest rate ranges represent the lowest and highest interest rates offered on Discover student loans, including undergraduate and graduate loans. The fixed interest rate is set at the time of application and does not change during the life of the loan. The variable interest rate is calculated based on the 3-Month LIBOR index plus the applicable margin percentage. For variable interest rate loans, the 3-Month LIBOR is 0.375% as of July 1, 2020. Discover Student Loans may adjust the rate quarterly on each January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 (the “interest rate change date”), based on the 3-Month LIBOR Index, published in the Money Rates section of the Wall Street Journal 15 days prior to the interest rate change date, rounded up to the nearest one-eighth of one percent (0.125% or 0.00125). This may cause the monthly payments to increase, the number of payments to increase or both. Our lowest APR is only available to customers with the best credit and other factors. Your APR will be determined after you apply. It will be based on your credit history, which repayment option you choose and other factors, including your cosigner’s credit history (if applicable). Learn more about Discover Student Loans interest rates.
  4. Lowest APRs shown for Discover Student Loans are available for the most creditworthy applicants for the Discover Private Consolidation Loan and include an Auto Debit Reward. The fixed interest rate is set at the time of application and does not change during the life of the loan. The variable interest rate is calculated based on the 3-Month LIBOR index plus the applicable margin percentage. For variable interest rate loans, the 3-Month LIBOR is 0.375% as of July 1, 2020. Discover Student Loans may adjust the rate quarterly on each January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 (the “interest rate change date”), based on the 3-Month LIBOR Index, published in the Money Rates section of the Wall Street Journal 15 days prior to the interest rate change date, rounded up to the nearest one-eighth of one percent (0.125% or 0.00125). This may cause the monthly payments to increase, the number of payments to increase or both. Our lowest APR is only available to customers with the best credit and other factors. Your APR will be determined after you apply. It will be based on your credit history, which repayment option you choose and other factors, including your cosigner’s credit history (if applicable). Learn more about Discover Student Loans interest rates.
Lowest APRs shown for Discover Student Loans are available for the most creditworthy applicants for undergraduate loans, and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments.

5Important Disclosures for Sofi.

Sofi Disclosures

UNDERGRADUATE LOANS: Fixed rates from 4.23% to 11.76% annual percentage rate (“APR”) (with autopay), variable rates from 1.90% to 11.66% APR (with autopay). GRADUATE LOANS: Fixed rates from 4.13% to 11.83% APR (with autopay), variable rates from 1.80% to 11.73% APR (with autopay). MBA AND LAW SCHOOL LOANS: Fixed rates from 4.30% to 11.98% APR (with autopay), variable rates from 1.97% to 11.89% APR (with autopay). PARENT LOANS: Fixed rates from 4.60% to 11.26% APR (with autopay), variable rates from 1.90% to 11.16% APR (with autopay). For variable rate loans, the variable interest rate is derived from the one-month LIBOR rate plus a margin and your APR may increase after origination if the LIBOR increases. Changes in the one-month LIBOR rate may cause your monthly payment to increase or decrease. Interest rates for variable rate loans are capped at 13.95%, unless required to be lower to comply with applicable law. Lowest rates are reserved for the most creditworthy borrowers. If approved for a loan, the interest rate offered will depend on your creditworthiness, the repayment option you select, the term and amount of the loan and other factors, and will be within the ranges of rates listed above. The SoFi 0.25% autopay interest rate reduction requires you to agree to make monthly principal and interest payments by an automatic monthly deduction from a savings or checking account. The benefit will discontinue and be lost for periods in which you do not pay by automatic deduction from a savings or checking account. Information current as of 07/10/2020. Enrolling in autopay is not required to receive a loan from SoFi. SoFi Lending Corp., licensed by the Department of Business Oversight under the California Financing Law License No. 6054612. NMLS #1121636 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org).



6Important Disclosures for Ascent Student Loans.

Ascent Student Loans Disclosures

Before taking out private student loans, you should explore and compare all financial aid alternatives, including grants, scholarships, and federal student loans and consider your future monthly payments and income. Applying with a cosigner may improve your chance of getting approved and could help you qualify for a lower interest rate. Ascent Student Loans may be funded by Richland State Bank (RSB). Ascent Student Loan products are subject to credit qualification, completion of a loan application, verification of application information and certification of loan amount by a participating school. Loan products may not be available in certain jurisdictions, and certain restrictions, limitations; and terms and conditions may apply. Ascent is a federally registered trademark of Turnstile Capital Management (TCM) and may be used by RSB under limited license. Richland State Bank is a federally registered service mark of Richland State Bank.

  1. Competitive variable rates calculated monthly at the time of loan approval based on a margin plus the 1-Month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) rounded to the nearest 1/100th of a percent. The current LIBOR is 0.176%, which may adjust monthly. Your interest rate may increase or decrease, based on LIBOR monthly changes. Rates are effective as of 09/01/2020 and reflect an Automatic Payment Discount. Automatic Payment Discount is available if the borrower is enrolled in automatic payments from their personal checking account and the amount is successfully withdrawn from the authorized bank account each month. (See Automatic Payment Discount Terms & Conditions.)
    1. Undergraduate Loans: Your variable interest rate may increase or decrease, based on LIBOR monthly changes, resulting in an APR range between 2.71% and 12.99%.  Fixed rate loans will not increase or decrease over the life of the loan and have an APR range between 3.53% and 14.50%. Rates reflect an Automatic Payment Discount of 0.25% on the lowest offered rate and a 2.00% discount on the highest offered rate. The following table shows a 48 month in-school period plus 9 months of grace prior to a full repayment term of either: 60-months (lowest fixed/variable rate), 144-months (highest fixed rate) or 180-months (highest variable rate) with examples of (i) Interest Only payments, (ii) $25 Minimum payments, and (iii) Deferred repayment options. (See Undergraduate Loan repayment examples.)
  2. Payments may be deferred. Subject to lender discretion, forbearance and/or deferment options may be available for borrowers who are encountering financial distress.
  3. Making interest only or partial interest payments while in school will not reduce the principal balance of the loan. There are three (3) flexible in-school repayment options that include fully deferred, interest only and $25 minimum repayment. (See Undergraduate Loan repayment examples.)
  4. Flexible repayment plans may be offered up to a fifteen (15) year repayment term for a variable rate loan and ten (10) year repayment term for a fixed rate loan. Students must be enrolled at least half-time at an eligible school. Minimum loan amount is $2,000.
  5. Interest rate reduction of either 0.25% (for Credit-Based Loans) or 2.00% (for Undergraduate Future Income-Based Loans) applies only when the borrower and/or cosigner sign up for automatic payments and the payment amount is successfully deducted from the designated bank account each month. The amount of the discount is dependent upon the loan product and credit history of the borrower at the time of application. Interest rate reduction(s) will not apply during periods when no payment is due, including periods of in-school, deferment, grace or forbearance, unless a regular payment amount has been arranged with the servicer. If you have two (2) consecutive returned payments for Nonsufficient Funds, we may cancel your automatic debit enrollment and you will lose the interest rate reduction. You will then need to re-qualify and re-enroll in automatic debit payments to receive the interest rate reduction.(See Automatic Payment Discount Terms & Conditions.)
  6. All applicants (individual and cosigner) are required to complete a brief online financial literacy course as part of the application process to be eligible for funding.
  7. Eligibility, loan amount and other loan terms are dependent on several factors, which may include: loan product, other financial aid, creditworthiness, school, program, graduation date, major, cost of attendance and other factors. Aggregate loan limits may apply. The cost of attendance is determined and certified by the educational institution.
  8. The legal age for entering into contracts is eighteen (18) years of age in every state except Alabama where it is nineteen (19) years old, Nebraska where it is nineteen (19) years old (only for wards of the state), and Mississippi and Puerto Rico where it is twenty-one (21) years old.
  9. 1% Cash Back Graduation Reward subject to terms and conditions. Click here for details. In order to be eligible for the 1% Cash Back Graduation Reward, borrower must meet the following criteria after graduation:
    • The student borrower has graduated from the degree program that the loan was used to fund.
    • The student borrower may change majors and/or transfer to a different school, but must obtain the same level of degree (e.g. – undergraduate or graduate)
    • The graduation date is more than 90 days and less than five (5) years after the date of the loan’s first disbursement.
    • Any loan that the student has borrowed under the Ascent loan is not more than 30-days delinquent or in a default status as of the graduation date and until any Graduation Reward is paid.
  10. Students can apply to release their cosigner and continue with the loan in only their name after making the first 24 consecutive regularly scheduled full principal and interest payments on-time and meeting the other eligibility criteria to qualify for the loan without a cosigner.

* Application times vary depending on the applicant’s ability to supply the necessary information for submission.



7Important Disclosures for CommonBond.

CommonBond Disclosures

Offered terms are subject to change and state law restriction. Loans are offered by CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS # 1175900), NMLS Consumer Access. If you are approved for a loan, the interest rate offered will depend on your credit profile, your application, the loan term selected and will be within the ranges of rates shown. All Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) displayed assume borrowers enroll in auto pay and account for the 0.25% reduction in interest rate. All variable rates are based on a 1-month LIBOR assumption of 0.17% effective Sep 1, 2020 and may increase after consummation.