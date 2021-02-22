Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Student borrowers in Utah graduate with an average federal and private student loan balance of $31,046, 38th in the nation and 18% less than the U.S. average of $36,689.

To help make higher education accessible, the Beehive State offers state-based financial aid like the Higher Education Success Stipend Program and the Utah Promise Scholarship. In addition, the state passed legislation in February 2021 making tuition-free higher education courses accessible for Utah veterans.

However, despite these scholarships and grants, 300,000 state residents still rely on federal and Utah student loans to fund their education.

The amount of student loan debt that Utah residents might take on depends on the institution they plan to attend (for example, public versus private). Fortunately, the state offers different options.

Within the Utah System of Higher Education (USHE), students can explore nine schools, including:

University of Utah

Southern Utah University

Weber State University

The USHE also includes Salt Lake Community College for residents looking to pursue a two-year degree or certification. In addition, the state is home to a handful of private institutions, such as Brigham Young University and Westminster College.

Students who demonstrate financial need can apply to one of Utah’s many scholarships and grants, including:

The Higher Education Success Stipend Program is available to eligible state residents attending a public or private nonprofit school. Award amounts vary, but recipients can receive at least $300 and up to $5,000 in aid each year.

The Utah Promise Scholarship is available to students attending a public institution in the state. Eligible recipients can receive financial aid up to the cost of tuition and fees for up to two years.

If Utah students are ineligible for state-sponsored programs or still have a financial gap after scholarship and grant awards, federal and private student loans might be a necessary alternative.

Student loan debt in Utah’s largest counties, from Davis to Utah

Student loan debt by ZIP code in Utah’s largest city: Salt Lake City

Loan repayment programs for Utah residents

Student loan borrowers in the state have a few more options to pay down student loans quickly. Below are a few Utah student loan forgiveness and assistance programs that can help.

Public Safety Officer Career Advancement Reimbursement (PSOCAR) Program

The PSOCAR Program was reinstated in 2020. Eligible applicants — “certified peace officer[s], currently employed by a law enforcement agency” within the state — working toward a postsecondary degree in criminal justice at a USHE school can receive tuition and fee reimbursement. Awards have a maximum of $5,000, available for up to eight academic years.

Rural Physician Loan Repayment Program (RPLRP)

For a minimum two-year service contract, eligible physicians can receive repayment assistance through the RPLRP. Award recipients can receive up to $15,000 per contract year, and must commit to serving a minimum of two years in an approved rural hospital.

Talent Development Incentive Loan Program

Utah students who plan on working a qualifying job in the state can consider the Talent Development Incentive Loan Program. On a rolling basis, the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development determines which five occupations are deemed “qualifying jobs” — these are high-demand, high-wage jobs.

Eligible recipients must have a qualified job within a year of completing their degree and must work there for at least the same amount of years as they received loan disbursements, or else they’d be required to repay the full amount loaned. Recipients can receive a loan amount up to the cost of resident tuition, fees and books for up to six semesters.

Teacher Loan Forgiveness

Borrowers interested in Teacher Loan Forgiveness must teach at a low-income elementary or secondary school, or with an education service agency. Math, science or special education educators can receive up to $17,500 in loan forgiveness, while eligible teachers in other subjects can receive a forgiveness award of up to $5,000.

Utah federal student loan borrowers younger than 25 owe less than national average — and more comparisons

How to refinance Utah student loans

Although a third of Utah borrowers (33.6%) have less than $10,000 in federal student debt, 6.4% of state residents have $100,000 or more in federal loans. Student loan refinancing can potentially shed thousands of dollars off their student debt journey for the latter population.

The biggest benefit of refinancing is potentially qualifying for a lower interest rate than the original student loan. During this process, Utah borrowers can use a private refinancing loan to pay off existing federal or private student loans. Once the old loans are paid in full, borrowers pay the new refinance student loan — ideally at a lower rate and more favorable terms. Student loan refinancing can also simplify the repayment process by consolidating multiple loans into one so that borrowers have one payment and one due date to remember.

However, refinancing federal loans has its disadvantages.

Federal loan borrowers have benefits, like generous deferment and forbearance options during financial hardship. They also have access to federal forgiveness programs, and multiple flexible repayment plans if desired. When converting federal loans into private refinance loans, Utah borrowers lose all these perks, so it’s important to tread carefully.

Sources

U.S. Department of Education data as of June 30, 2020

Anonymized My LendingTree June 2020 credit reports

Federal Reserve Bank of New York Consumer Credit Panel/Equifax as of June 2020

mappingstudentdebt.org

Because the latter data is from 2015, researchers estimated the increase in student loan debt per borrower in the state using statewide data from anonymized credit reports.

