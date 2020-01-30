Advantages and Disadvantages of Debit Cards if You’re a Student

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

A debit card doesn’t help you build credit, so students shouldn’t solely rely on one even if it feels like the safe choice.

Your method of payment, whether it’s a debit card, credit card, cash or an electronic transfer, is more important than you think.

We’ll discuss the advantages of a debit card — and the disadvantages of a debit card — and look closer at other types of payments methods for students.

Advantages of debit cards

Disadvantage of debit cards

Debit cards vs. credit cards

Debit cards vs. cash

Debit cards vs. electronic transfers

Which students should — and shouldn’t — use debit cards?

Advantages of debit cards for students

Debit card payments prevent students from racking up debt because they’re spending their own money. Because you can only spend what you already have in your bank account, debit cards teach financial prudence and help you to avoid debt. (Watch out for overdrafts, though.)

They’re also a great option when you need cash. Debit cards can be used at in-network ATMs to withdraw cash without fees, making them more convenient and affordable than most other methods for withdrawing cash. Make sure to look for the best banks for college students listed on our site that offer fee-free ATM withdrawals in your college town.

Finally, debit cards are easy to obtain. You don’t need good credit, or any credit at all, to open a checking account that comes with a debit card — and many banks offer student checking accounts with waived monthly fees. If you’re not yet 18, you’ll almost always need a parent or guardian to be a co-owner of the account.

Disadvantage of debit cards for students

Debit card payments don’t help you build credit. Boosting your credit can give you better access to student loan refinancing, which could help you save money on your student loans and pay them off faster after you graduate.

Debit cards also offer little fraud protection. If someone gets access to your debit card or account information, you can be held liable for up to $500 — or more if you don’t make a report within 60 days — in fraudulent purchases. Losing $500 could put a student at risk of not being able to afford books or supplies needed for school.

When your debit card is stolen or a merchant charges you in error, that money can leave you overdrawn or without access to cash. Again, with all the costs related to attending college, a student would be at a severe disadvantage.

Debit cards vs. credit cards

Advantages Disadvantages Debit cards ● Avoid debt

● Easier access to cash

● Easy to obtain ● Doesn’t build credit

● Less fraud protection

● Risk of theft

● Generally no rewards Credit cards ● Builds credit

● More fraud protection

● Can earns rewards

● Purchase protection

● Insurance ● Risk of debt

● Harder to receive approval

● Interest

Debt and credit

The risks of accumulating credit card debt cannot be overstated, especially for students. Credit cards can come with extremely high interest rates, which could leave you chipping away at a costly balance for years. Students, who typically don’t have much of a credit history, are probably paying pretty high interest rates as a result.

As long as you pay off your credit card balance in full every month, you won’t have to pay interest. However, if you can’t use a credit card without going overboard and charging more than you can afford, a debit card would be a wiser choice.

Bumping up against your credit limit or missing credit card payments can also destroy your credit score. When used responsibly, credit cards can be an excellent way to build credit, especially for students who are starting from scratch. Debit card activity doesn’t contribute to your credit history.

Protections and insurance

While debit cards offer little fraud protection, you’re only liable for a maximum of $50 with credit cards. Most major credit cards have zero liability protection, so you don’t have to worry about theft and fraud.

Separately, many credit cards offer additional perks such as purchase protection. This provides you coverage for items that were purchased on your credit card if they’re accidentally damaged or stolen in a certain time frame.

Some premium credit cards offer further benefits such as trip cancellation insurance, lost or delayed baggage insurance and rental car insurance. This makes them a smart payment option for purchases, such as a flight to visit family and friends for the holidays. While many students won’t have the ability to own premium credit cards, explore these benefits if they’re important to you. Both purchase protection and trip-related insurance are rarely found on debit cards.

Rewards

Credit cards can come with lucrative rewards. Some earn cash back, while others earn points that can be redeemed for flights or hotel stays. Either way, if you choose a credit card that matches your spending habits, it’s possible to earn hundreds of dollars in rewards each year.

For example, you could be a student at a West Coast college but live on the East Coast. If you’re looking to travel home and you’re able to pay off your flight in full after putting it on your credit card, you could get a serious rewards boost.

Very few debit cards come with rewards programs, and those that do aren’t as generous as credit card rewards programs.

Debit cards vs. cash

Advantages Disadvantages Cash ● Available to everyone (if you have it)

● Accepted almost everywhere

● Avoid merchant fees ● Risk of theft

● Doesn’t build credit

Debit cards and cash function similarly, but — nowadays — one big advantage of debit cards is convenience. Swiping a card cuts down on trips to the ATM, and theft is a bigger risk when carrying around lots of cash.

Of course, there are some benefits to paying in cash. While debit card acceptance is fairly common, there are still some merchants, particularly small local businesses, that only accept cash. Other merchants, such as gas stations, might offer a discount for paying in cash or apply a surcharge to debit card payments.

Finally, while it’s rare, banks can deny consumers for checking accounts and debit cards. For example, those with negative marks on their banking history might find it difficult to qualify for a debit card, as will consumers younger than 18 without a cosigner. Cash, on the other hand, is accessible to all, as long as you have it.

Debit cards vs. electronic transfers

Advantages Disadvantages Electronic transfers ● Avoid debt

● Convenient ● Fees can be incurred

● Not as widely accepted

● Often requires app

Electronic transfers with apps such as Venmo and Paypal are increasingly common forms of payment, especially among students, although they’re not as widely accepted as debit cards.

These apps allow you to send money from a linked bank account or credit card to a friend or merchant’s mobile app with the touch or click of a few buttons. This makes them more convenient for on-the-go transfers to family and friends than a debit card, which typically necessitates a trip to an ATM if you want to give money to someone. These apps are also useful for paying in groups, such as splitting a check at dinner or going to the movies.

They’re not ideal for everyday use, though. For one, electronic transfers can incur fees on certain transactions, particularly if you’re linking them to a credit card rather than a checking account. They’re also not as widely accepted by merchants as cash, debit cards and credit cards.

What are financial aid debit cards?

Federal Student Aid recently launched a financial aid debit card pilot program at four universities that will help cover secondary educational expenses. Students at the following colleges will be able to use the debit cards:

Jackson State University

Purdue University

University of California, Riverside

University of Georgia

The cards will be loaded with leftover federal loan funds after paying tuition and fees to cover expenses such as textbooks and meal plans.

One possible disadvantage of this debit card is a restriction on how the funds can be spent, but the details of how this plan will pan out remain to be seen.

Which students should — and shouldn’t — use debit cards?

Students should be using debit cards until they’ve gained more experience managing money. While credit cards offer perks and benefits, none of them outweigh the cost of unmanageable credit card debt.

Students shouldn’t be using debit cards (not solely, at least) if they won’t be tempted to overspend and could benefit from credit cards rewards, protections or the opportunity to build credit.

By graduating with a solid credit history, you’ll have better access to affordable home loans and could save money through student loan refinancing.

Melanie Lockert contributed to this report.

