Using 401(k) to Pay Off Debt: Is It a Good Idea?

If you’re wondering whether using your 401(k) to pay off debt is good for you, it depends. You could use your 401(k) to pay off student loan or credit card debt more quickly, but you’re reducing retirement savings while potentially paying penalties. There’s also a chance your 401(k) plan may not even allow the withdrawal.

You need to consider the pros and cons of using your retirement funds to pay off debt. As you think about what’s best for you, remember that an advantage now could be a disadvantage later in life. Our pros and cons generally focus on your current situation.

Pros

You could stop adding to your credit card debt. As of February 2020, the average APR on current credit card accounts that accrue interest is 16.88%, according to CompareCards. By taking money from your 401(k), you limit interest charges on your credit card as long as you stop swiping it regularly.

As of February 2020, the average APR on current credit card accounts that accrue interest is 16.88%, according to CompareCards. By taking money from your 401(k), you limit interest charges on your credit card as long as you stop swiping it regularly. You limit your current expenses. When you no longer have to make credit card or student loan payments, your expenses shrink. Withdrawing from your 401(k) to pay off debt could allow you to manage your budget better.

When you no longer have to make credit card or student loan payments, your expenses shrink. Withdrawing from your 401(k) to pay off debt could allow you to manage your budget better. You get the money now. Some people may not be as worried about how much they’ll receive in retirement if they’re going through an urgent financial situation now.

Some people may not be as worried about how much they’ll receive in retirement if they’re going through an urgent financial situation now. You may not have to pay as much income tax in retirement. Your 401(k) contributions are made pre-tax, so you must pay income taxes when you withdraw. If you withdraw early, you could owe less taxes come retirement.

Cons

You could owe a 10% penalty. I f you’re withdrawing from your 401(k) before your plan’s normal retirement age or you don’t qualify for a hardship distribution, you’ll likely owe an additional 10% on top of what you need.

f you’re withdrawing from your 401(k) before your plan’s normal retirement age or you don’t qualify for a hardship distribution, you’ll likely owe an additional 10% on top of what you need. You may start a trend of using your retirement savings as a bank account. Even if paying off debt with your retirement account makes sense now, it starts a slippery slope of withdrawing funds instead of potentially fixing budget issues. The result would be declining retirement savings.

Even if paying off debt with your retirement account makes sense now, it starts a slippery slope of withdrawing funds instead of potentially fixing budget issues. The result would be declining retirement savings. You could pay income taxes now. Your tax rate is generally higher during your working years. If you don’t absolutely need the money, you’re likely better off avoiding 401(k) withdrawals to pay off debt.

Your tax rate is generally higher during your working years. If you don’t absolutely need the money, you’re likely better off avoiding 401(k) withdrawals to pay off debt. You could instead transfer your credit card debt to a low-interest or no-interest introductory credit card offer if you have good credit and qualify. Ask your issuer about a lower rate or look for introductory balance transfer offers. Introductory offers on these types of cards could extend up to 21 months.

Ask your issuer about a lower rate or look for introductory balance transfer offers. Introductory offers on these types of cards could extend up to 21 months. You’ll lose the power of compounding interest. One of the purposes of investing long term is that your money and the interest you’ve earned both earn interest. Taking out money from your retirement reduces this power.

Cashing out your 401(k): What you need to know

The first part of cashing out your 401(k) to pay off debt is figuring out how much you have available to withdraw, said Jason Washo, a certified public accountant with Washo Financial in Scottsdale, Ariz. The answer depends on the rules of your 401(k) plan.

For instance, one plan may allow only withdrawals of the money you contributed, while another may allow you to withdraw earnings, Washo said.

No matter which funds your plan allows you to withdraw, there are additional rules. General circumstances where you won’t pay penalties on early withdrawals include, according to Washo:

Medical expenses from the same year that are more than 10% of the individual’s adjusted gross income

Levies initiated by the IRS

Thoroughly documented disabilities that are permanent or life-threatening

Divorce orders

Adoptions or birth

For adoption or the birth of a child, the withdrawal limit is $5,000 before the 10% penalty applies.

If you’re withdrawing from your 401(k) to pay off debt, you may qualify for a hardship distribution. To do so, the IRS states you need to be in “immediate and heavy financial need.” The exact level of financial difficulty can vary among employers and 401(k) plans. If approved, you still have to pay the 10% early withdrawal penalty, plus income taxes.

Other circumstances for withdrawing funds from your 401(k) with the 10% penalty plus income taxes can include, according to Washo:

Medical care expenses

Homebuying costs on primary residence

Expenses related to higher education, including tuition and room and board

Payments to avoid eviction

Home repair costs

Funeral expenses

For hardship distribution withdrawals, the limit is based on the amount of the expense.

How long does it take to cash out your 401(k)?

“The exact amount of time depends on the individual plan and whether the request is a bank transfer or a check,” Washo said. “Some investments may have minimum holding period requirements, but this would probably be a rare and limited circumstance.”

Borrowing from 401(k) to pay off debt

Getting a 401(k) loan to pay off debt doesn’t require the same approval or have the same penalties as withdrawing funds.

Pros Cons ● You replenish your 401(k) through interest charges.

● You have up to 5 years to repay the loan.

● You won’t pay penalties for early withdrawal.

● You have fewer restrictions when using a 401(k) loan to pay debt than cashing out your 401(k). ● You move debt rather than delete it.

● You may have to pay yourself back faster than with other loans.

● You have to come up with money to repay the debt that you may not have.

● You may owe origination and processing fees.

Pros

You replenish your 401(k) through interest charges. Your 401(k) loan payments are designed to recharge your 401(k). You pay interest to lessen the impact of your loan on your retirement savings. You also aren’t subjected to a credit check since you are borrowing from yourself.

Your 401(k) loan payments are designed to recharge your 401(k). You pay interest to lessen the impact of your loan on your retirement savings. You also aren’t subjected to a credit check since you are borrowing from yourself. You have up to five years to repay the loan. This is years longer than you could receive through an introductory balance transfer offer (60 months versus up to 21 months). The exception is if you’re borrowing from your 401(k).

This is years longer than you could receive through an introductory balance transfer offer (60 months versus up to 21 months). The exception is if you’re borrowing from your 401(k). You won’t pay penalties for early withdrawal. 401(k) loans are a tax-free withdrawal option.

401(k) loans are a tax-free withdrawal option. You have fewer restrictions when using a 401(k) loan to pay debt than cashing out your 401(k). You can take out a loan on up to 50% of vested retirement savings or $50,000, whichever is less.

Cons

You move debt rather than delete it. Often, working on a plan to pay off debt is smarter, such as by reducing your budget to allow more room for payments, negotiating lower payments or interest rates with your credit card company or getting a forbearance on your federal student loans.

Often, working on a plan to pay off debt is smarter, such as by reducing your budget to allow more room for payments, negotiating lower payments or interest rates with your credit card company or getting a forbearance on your federal student loans. You may have to pay yourself back faster than with other loans. Student loans or mortgages may give you up to 30 years to repay debt.

Student loans or mortgages may give you up to 30 years to repay debt. You have to come up with money to repay the debt that you may not have. Pay close attention to payment amounts first. You may be better off working with a consolidation company if you can’t afford debt payments.

Pay close attention to payment amounts first. You may be better off working with a consolidation company if you can’t afford debt payments. You may owe origination and processing fees. For example, the New York City Deferred Compensation Plan’s 401(k) loan program charges a $50 origination fee and quarterly maintenance fee of $8.75.

Taking money out of retirement for student loan, credit card debt

Student loan debt

If you’re thinking about withdrawing or borrowing from your 401(k) to pay off student loans, you need to carefully analyze various factors.

You lose federal student loan protections. Income-driven repayment options can allow you to qualify for a monthly payment of as low as $0.

Income-driven repayment options can allow you to qualify for a monthly payment of as low as $0. You give up the potential for student loan forgiveness. If you were working toward qualifying for Public Service Loan Forgiveness — 10 years of on-time payments with a public service employer — you’d lose this option if you paid off your student loans with your 401(k) plan.

If you were working toward qualifying for Public Service Loan Forgiveness — 10 years of on-time payments with a public service employer — you’d lose this option if you paid off your student loans with your 401(k) plan. You may qualify for a student loan interest deduction. If you continue paying your student loans as normal, you may be able to deduct interest you paid during the year.

If you continue paying your student loans as normal, you may be able to deduct interest you paid during the year. You may solve affordability issues. If you’re having trouble making payments because your variable interest rate rose on a private student loan, a 401(k) withdrawal or a 401(k) loan with a lower interest interest rate may give you a boost.

If you’re having trouble making payments because your variable interest rate rose on a private student loan, a 401(k) withdrawal or a 401(k) loan with a lower interest interest rate may give you a boost. You generally can’t discharge students loans in bankruptcy. You would be required to prove your federal or private student loans are causing extreme undue hardship, which is almost impossible to do.

You may decide that you want to pay off your student loans with your retirement plan because you didn’t qualify to refinance your student loans to get a lower interest rate.

Credit card debt

Withdrawing from your 401(k) or using a 401(k) to pay off credit card debt is a completely different decision than whether to use your retirement plan funds to pay off student loans since credit card debt can continuously grow.

According to a 2019 study from Merrill Lynch, 25% of adults ages 18 to 34 have already made a 401(k) withdrawal, with the top reason being to pay credit card debt.

Borrowing from your 401(k): You’ll have to repay the money in five years. The new payment could be much higher than a credit card minimum payment, but it could be at a lower interest rate.

You’ll have to repay the money in five years. The new payment could be much higher than a credit card minimum payment, but it could be at a lower interest rate. Withdrawing from your 401(k): This could be a good option in extreme financial circumstances, though it often involves a 10% penalty on top of income taxes.

No matter which route you choose, you could boost your credit score by diligently paying your credit cards on time and lowering credit card balances.

Michelle Argento contributed to this report.

