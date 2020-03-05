Using 401(k) to Pay Off Debt: Is It a Good Idea?

If you’re wondering whether using your 401(k) to pay off debt is good for you, it depends. You could use your 401(k) to pay off student loan or credit card debt more quickly, but you’re reducing retirement savings while potentially paying penalties. There’s also a chance your 401(k) plan may not even allow the withdrawal.
Using 401(k) to pay off debt: Pros and cons
Cashing out your 401(k): What you need to know
Borrowing from 401(k) to pay off debt
Taking money out of retirement for student loan, credit card debt
Using 401(k) to pay off debt: Pros and cons
You need to consider the pros and cons of using your retirement funds to pay off debt. As you think about what’s best for you, remember that an advantage now could be a disadvantage later in life. Our pros and cons generally focus on your current situation.
|Pros
|Cons
|● You could stop adding to your credit card debt.
● You limit your current expenses.
● You get the money now.
● You may not have to pay as much income tax in retirement.
|● You could owe a 10% penalty.
● You may start a trend of using your retirement savings as a bank account.
● You could pay income taxes now.
● You could instead transfer your credit card debt to a low-interest or no-interest introductory credit card offer if you have good credit and qualify.
● You’ll lose the power of compounding interest.
Pros
- You could stop adding to your credit card debt. As of February 2020, the average APR on current credit card accounts that accrue interest is 16.88%, according to CompareCards. By taking money from your 401(k), you limit interest charges on your credit card as long as you stop swiping it regularly.
- You limit your current expenses. When you no longer have to make credit card or student loan payments, your expenses shrink. Withdrawing from your 401(k) to pay off debt could allow you to manage your budget better.
- You get the money now. Some people may not be as worried about how much they’ll receive in retirement if they’re going through an urgent financial situation now.
- You may not have to pay as much income tax in retirement. Your 401(k) contributions are made pre-tax, so you must pay income taxes when you withdraw. If you withdraw early, you could owe less taxes come retirement.
Cons
- You could owe a 10% penalty. If you’re withdrawing from your 401(k) before your plan’s normal retirement age or you don’t qualify for a hardship distribution, you’ll likely owe an additional 10% on top of what you need.
- You may start a trend of using your retirement savings as a bank account. Even if paying off debt with your retirement account makes sense now, it starts a slippery slope of withdrawing funds instead of potentially fixing budget issues. The result would be declining retirement savings.
- You could pay income taxes now. Your tax rate is generally higher during your working years. If you don’t absolutely need the money, you’re likely better off avoiding 401(k) withdrawals to pay off debt.
- You could instead transfer your credit card debt to a low-interest or no-interest introductory credit card offer if you have good credit and qualify. Ask your issuer about a lower rate or look for introductory balance transfer offers. Introductory offers on these types of cards could extend up to 21 months.
- You’ll lose the power of compounding interest. One of the purposes of investing long term is that your money and the interest you’ve earned both earn interest. Taking out money from your retirement reduces this power.
Cashing out your 401(k): What you need to know
The first part of cashing out your 401(k) to pay off debt is figuring out how much you have available to withdraw, said Jason Washo, a certified public accountant with Washo Financial in Scottsdale, Ariz. The answer depends on the rules of your 401(k) plan.
For instance, one plan may allow only withdrawals of the money you contributed, while another may allow you to withdraw earnings, Washo said.
No matter which funds your plan allows you to withdraw, there are additional rules. General circumstances where you won’t pay penalties on early withdrawals include, according to Washo:
- Medical expenses from the same year that are more than 10% of the individual’s adjusted gross income
- Levies initiated by the IRS
- Thoroughly documented disabilities that are permanent or life-threatening
- Divorce orders
- Adoptions or birth
For adoption or the birth of a child, the withdrawal limit is $5,000 before the 10% penalty applies.
If you’re withdrawing from your 401(k) to pay off debt, you may qualify for a hardship distribution. To do so, the IRS states you need to be in “immediate and heavy financial need.” The exact level of financial difficulty can vary among employers and 401(k) plans. If approved, you still have to pay the 10% early withdrawal penalty, plus income taxes.
Other circumstances for withdrawing funds from your 401(k) with the 10% penalty plus income taxes can include, according to Washo:
- Medical care expenses
- Homebuying costs on primary residence
- Expenses related to higher education, including tuition and room and board
- Payments to avoid eviction
- Home repair costs
- Funeral expenses
For hardship distribution withdrawals, the limit is based on the amount of the expense.
How long does it take to cash out your 401(k)?
“The exact amount of time depends on the individual plan and whether the request is a bank transfer or a check,” Washo said. “Some investments may have minimum holding period requirements, but this would probably be a rare and limited circumstance.”
Borrowing from 401(k) to pay off debt
Getting a 401(k) loan to pay off debt doesn’t require the same approval or have the same penalties as withdrawing funds.
|Pros
|Cons
|● You replenish your 401(k) through interest charges.
● You have up to 5 years to repay the loan.
● You won’t pay penalties for early withdrawal.
● You have fewer restrictions when using a 401(k) loan to pay debt than cashing out your 401(k).
|● You move debt rather than delete it.
● You may have to pay yourself back faster than with other loans.
● You have to come up with money to repay the debt that you may not have.
● You may owe origination and processing fees.
Pros
- You replenish your 401(k) through interest charges. Your 401(k) loan payments are designed to recharge your 401(k). You pay interest to lessen the impact of your loan on your retirement savings. You also aren’t subjected to a credit check since you are borrowing from yourself.
- You have up to five years to repay the loan. This is years longer than you could receive through an introductory balance transfer offer (60 months versus up to 21 months). The exception is if you’re borrowing from your 401(k).
- You won’t pay penalties for early withdrawal. 401(k) loans are a tax-free withdrawal option.
- You have fewer restrictions when using a 401(k) loan to pay debt than cashing out your 401(k). You can take out a loan on up to 50% of vested retirement savings or $50,000, whichever is less.
Cons
- You move debt rather than delete it. Often, working on a plan to pay off debt is smarter, such as by reducing your budget to allow more room for payments, negotiating lower payments or interest rates with your credit card company or getting a forbearance on your federal student loans.
- You may have to pay yourself back faster than with other loans. Student loans or mortgages may give you up to 30 years to repay debt.
- You have to come up with money to repay the debt that you may not have. Pay close attention to payment amounts first. You may be better off working with a consolidation company if you can’t afford debt payments.
- You may owe origination and processing fees. For example, the New York City Deferred Compensation Plan’s 401(k) loan program charges a $50 origination fee and quarterly maintenance fee of $8.75.
Taking money out of retirement for student loan, credit card debt
Student loan debt
If you’re thinking about withdrawing or borrowing from your 401(k) to pay off student loans, you need to carefully analyze various factors.
- You lose federal student loan protections. Income-driven repayment options can allow you to qualify for a monthly payment of as low as $0.
- You give up the potential for student loan forgiveness. If you were working toward qualifying for Public Service Loan Forgiveness — 10 years of on-time payments with a public service employer — you’d lose this option if you paid off your student loans with your 401(k) plan.
- You may qualify for a student loan interest deduction. If you continue paying your student loans as normal, you may be able to deduct interest you paid during the year.
- You may solve affordability issues. If you’re having trouble making payments because your variable interest rate rose on a private student loan, a 401(k) withdrawal or a 401(k) loan with a lower interest interest rate may give you a boost.
- You generally can’t discharge students loans in bankruptcy. You would be required to prove your federal or private student loans are causing extreme undue hardship, which is almost impossible to do.
You may decide that you want to pay off your student loans with your retirement plan because you didn’t qualify to refinance your student loans to get a lower interest rate.
Credit card debt
Withdrawing from your 401(k) or using a 401(k) to pay off credit card debt is a completely different decision than whether to use your retirement plan funds to pay off student loans since credit card debt can continuously grow.
According to a 2019 study from Merrill Lynch, 25% of adults ages 18 to 34 have already made a 401(k) withdrawal, with the top reason being to pay credit card debt.
- Borrowing from your 401(k): You’ll have to repay the money in five years. The new payment could be much higher than a credit card minimum payment, but it could be at a lower interest rate.
- Withdrawing from your 401(k): This could be a good option in extreme financial circumstances, though it often involves a 10% penalty on top of income taxes.
No matter which route you choose, you could boost your credit score by diligently paying your credit cards on time and lowering credit card balances.
Michelle Argento contributed to this report.
Interested in refinancing student loans?Here are the top 8 lenders of 2020!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligible Degrees
|Check out the testimonials and our in-depth reviews!
1 Important Disclosures for Earnest.
Earnest Disclosures
To qualify, you must be a U.S. citizen or possess a 10-year (non-conditional) Permanent Resident Card, reside in a state Earnest lends in, and satisfy our minimum eligibility criteria. You may find more information on loan eligibility here: https://www.earnest.com/eligibility. Not all applicants will be approved for a loan, and not all applicants will qualify for the lowest rate. Approval and interest rate depend on the review of a complete application.
Earnest fixed rate loan rates range from 2.94% APR (with Auto Pay) to 5.98% APR (with Auto Pay). Variable rate loan rates range from 1.89% APR (with Auto Pay) to 5.98% APR (with Auto Pay). For variable rate loans, although the interest rate will vary after you are approved, the interest rate will never exceed 8.95% for loan terms 10 years or less. For loan terms of 10 years to 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 9.95%. For loan terms over 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 11.95% (the maximum rates for these loans). Earnest variable interest rate loans are based on a publicly available index, the one month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). Your rate will be calculated each month by adding a margin between 1.82% and 5.50% to the one month LIBOR. The rate will not increase more than once per month. Earnest rate ranges are current as of February 4, 2020, and are subject to change based on market conditions and borrower eligibility.
Auto Pay discount: If you make monthly principal and interest payments by an automatic, monthly deduction from a savings or checking account, your rate will be reduced by one quarter of one percent (0.25%) for so long as you continue to make automatic, electronic monthly payments. This benefit is suspended during periods of deferment and forbearance.
The information provided on this page is updated as of 2/24/2020. Earnest reserves the right to change, pause, or terminate product offerings at any time without notice. Earnest loans are originated by Earnest Operations LLC. California Finance Lender License 6054788. NMLS # 1204917. Earnest Operations LLC is located at 302 2nd Street, Suite 401N, San Francisco, CA 94107. Terms and Conditions apply. Visit https://www.earnest.com/terms-of-service, email us at hello@earnest.com, or call 888-601-2801 for more information on our student loan refinance product.
© 2018 Earnest LLC. All rights reserved. Earnest LLC and its subsidiaries, including Earnest Operations LLC, are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.
2 Important Disclosures for SoFi.
SoFi Disclosures
3 Important Disclosures for Laurel Road.
Laurel Road Disclosures
Laurel Road is a brand of KeyBank National Association offering online lending products in all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. Mortgage lending is not offered in Puerto Rico. All loans are provided by KeyBank National Association.
ANNUAL PERCENTAGE RATE (“APR”)
FEE INFORMATION
There are no origination fees or prepayment penalties associated with the loan. Lender may assess a late fee if any part of a payment is not received within 15 days of the payment due date. Any late fee assessed shall not exceed 5% of the late payment or $28, whichever is less. A borrower may be charged $20 for any payment (including a check or an electronic payment) that is returned unpaid due to non-sufficient funds (NSF) or a closed account.
LOAN AMOUNT
For bachelor’s degrees and higher, up to 100% of outstanding private and federal student loans (minimum $5,000) are eligible for refinancing. If you are refinancing greater than $300,000 in student loan debt, Lender may refinance the loans into 2 or more new loans.
ELIGIBILITY & ELIGIBLE LOANS
Borrower, and Co-signer if applicable, must be a U.S. Citizen or Permanent Resident with a valid I-551 card (which must show a minimum of 10 years between “Resident Since” date and “Card Expires” date or has no expiration date); state that they are of at least borrowing age in the state of residence at the time of application; and meet Lender underwriting criteria (including, for example, employment, debt-to-income, disposable income, and credit history requirements).
Graduates may refinance any unsubsidized or subsidized Federal or private student loan that was used exclusively for qualified higher education expenses (as defined in 26 USC Section 221) at an accredited U.S. undergraduate or graduate school. Any federal loans refinanced with Lender are private loans and do not have the same repayment options that federal loan program offers such as Income Based Repayment or Income Contingent Repayment.
All loans must be in grace or repayment status and cannot be in default. Borrower must have graduated or be enrolled in good standing in the final term preceding graduation from an accredited Title IV U.S. school and must be employed, or have an eligible offer of employment. Parents looking to refinance loans taken out on behalf of a child should refer to https://www.laurelroad.com/refinance-student-loans/refinance-parent-plus-loans/ for applicable terms and conditions.
For Associates Degrees: Only associates degrees earned in one of the following are eligible for refinancing: Cardiovascular Technologist (CVT); Dental Hygiene; Diagnostic Medical Sonography; EMT/Paramedics; Nuclear Technician; Nursing; Occupational Therapy Assistant; Pharmacy Technician; Physical Therapy Assistant; Radiation Therapy; Radiologic/MRI Technologist; Respiratory Therapy; or Surgical Technologist. To refinance an Associates degree, a borrower must also either be currently enrolled and in the final term of an associate degree program at a Title IV eligible school with an offer of employment in the same field in which they will receive an eligible associate degree OR have graduated from a school that is Title IV eligible with an eligible associate and have been employed, for a minimum of 12 months, in the same field of study of the associate degree earned.
INTEREST RATES
The interest rate you are offered will depend on your credit profile, income, and total debt payments as well as your choice of fixed or variable and choice of term. For applicants who are currently medical or dental residents, your rate offer may also vary depending on whether you have secured employment for after residency.
DISBURSEMENT OPTIONS
The repayment of any refinanced student loan will commence (1) immediately after disbursement by us, or (2) after any grace or in-school deferment period, existing prior to refinancing and/or consolidation with us, has expired.
POSTPONING OR REDUCING PAYMENTS
After loan disbursement, if a borrower documents a qualifying economic hardship, we may agree in our discretion to allow for full or partial forbearance of payments for one or more 3-month time periods (not to exceed 12 months in the aggregate during the term of your loan), provided that we receive acceptable documentation (including updating documentation) of the nature and expected duration of the borrower’s economic hardship.
We may agree under certain circumstances to allow a borrower to make $100/month payments for a period of time immediately after loan disbursement if the borrower is employed full-time as an intern, resident, or similar postgraduate trainee at the time of loan disbursement. These payments may not be enough to cover all of the interest that accrues on the loan. Unpaid accrued interest will be added to your loan and monthly payments of principal and interest will begin when the post-graduate training program ends.
We may agree under certain circumstances to allow postponement (deferral) of monthly payments of principal and interest for a period of time immediately following loan disbursement (not to exceed 6 months after the borrower’s graduation with an eligible degree), if the borrower is an eligible student in the borrower’s final term at the time of loan disbursement or graduated less than 6 months before loan disbursement, and has accepted an offer of (or has already begun) full-time employment.
If Lender agrees (in its sole discretion) to postpone or reduce any monthly payment(s) for a period of time, interest on the loan will continue to accrue for each day principal is owed. Although the borrower might not be required to make payments during such a period, the borrower may continue to make payments during such a period. Making payments, or paying some of the interest, will reduce the total amount that will be required to be paid over the life of the loan. Interest not paid during any period when Lender has agreed to postpone or reduce any monthly payment will be added to the principal balance through capitalization (compounding) at the end of such a period, one month before the borrower is required to resume making regular monthly payments.
KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MODIFY OR DISCONTINUE PRODUCTS AND BENEFITS AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE.
This information is current as of March 4, 2020 and is subject to change.
4 Important Disclosures for Splash Financial.
Splash Financial Disclosures
Terms and Conditions apply. Splash reserves the right to modify or discontinue products and benefits at any time without notice. Rates and terms are also subject to change at any time without notice. Offers are subject to credit approval. To qualify, a borrower must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident in an eligible state and meet applicable underwriting requirements. Not all borrowers receive the lowest rate. Lowest rates are reserved for the highest qualified borrowers.
5 Important Disclosures for College Ave.
College Ave Disclosures
College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.
1College Ave Refi Education loans are not currently available to residents of Maine.
2All rates shown include autopay discount. The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.
3$5,000 is the minimum requirement to refinance. The maximum loan amount is $300,000 for those with medical, dental, pharmacy or veterinary doctorate degrees, and $150,000 for all other undergraduate or graduate degrees.
4This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a refi borrower with a Full Principal & Interest Repayment and a 10-year repayment term, has a $40,000 loan and a 5.5% Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $434.11 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $52,092.61. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.
Information advertised valid as of 1/1/2020. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation.
6 Important Disclosures for CommonBond.
CommonBond Disclosures
Offered terms are subject to change. Loans are offered by CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS # 1175900). If you are approved for a loan, the interest rate offered will depend on your credit profile, your application, the loan term selected and will be within the ranges of rates shown. All Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) displayed assume borrowers enroll in auto pay and account for the 0.25% reduction in interest rate. All variable rates are based on a 1-month LIBOR assumption of 1.67% effective February 10, 2020.
7 Important Disclosures for LendKey.
LendKey Disclosures
Refinancing via LendKey.com is only available for applicants with qualified private education loans from an eligible institution. Loans that were used for exam preparation classes, including, but not limited to, loans for LSAT, MCAT, GMAT, and GRE preparation, are not eligible for refinancing with a lender via LendKey.com. If you currently have any of these exam preparation loans, you should not include them in an application to refinance your student loans on this website. Applicants must be either U.S. citizens or Permanent Residents in an eligible state to qualify for a loan. Certain membership requirements (including the opening of a share account and any applicable association fees in connection with membership) may apply in the event that an applicant wishes to accept a loan offer from a credit union lender. Lenders participating on LendKey.com reserve the right to modify or discontinue the products, terms, and benefits offered on this website at any time without notice. LendKey Technologies, Inc. is not affiliated with, nor does it endorse, any educational institution.
Subject to floor rate and may require the automatic payments be made from a checking or savings account with the lender. The rate reduction will be removed and the rate will be increased by 0.25% upon any cancellation or failed collection attempt of the automatic payment and will be suspended during any period of deferment or forbearance. As a result, during the forbearance or suspension period, and/or if the automatic payment is canceled, any increase will take the form of higher payments. The lowest advertised variable APR is only available for loan terms of 5 years and is reserved for applicants with FICO scores of at least 810.
As of 12/019/2019 student loan refinancing rates range from 1.90% to 8.59% Variable APR with AutoPay and 3.49% to 7.75% Fixed APR with AutoPay.
|1.89% – 5.98%1
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.31% – 5.98%2
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.99% – 6.65%3
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.99% – 7.06%4
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.62% – 6.12%5
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.76% – 5.84%6
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.90% – 8.59%7
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.39% – 6.01%
|Undergrad
& Graduate