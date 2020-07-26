How to Use a Credit Card to Finally Stay On Budget

Note that the situation for many personal financial issues, including student loans, has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.
* * *
Originally published October 11, 2016
As someone who’s self-employed, I’ve found it very difficult to stick to a regular budget while having inconsistent income. My solution has been to use a personal credit card for all household bills and daily purchases, then pay the balance off every week.
If you’ve been struggling to stick to a good spending plan that helps you end your student loan debt, here’s how to use a credit card to create a successful budget.
1. Start paying all personal bills with one credit card
2. Use the same credit card for daily purchases
3. Review the transactions weekly
4. Set a regular spending limit
5. Pay off the balance every week
6. Cash in rewards or points earned
7. Consider using a credit card to pay off student loans
Plus: Benefits of using a credit card to stay on budget
1. Start paying all personal bills with one credit card
Choose one personal credit card that both you and your partner can easily access and ensure that it offers cash back rewards on purchases you make the most. Better yet, sign on with a bank like Citi that provides credit card rewards for student loans — via Citi’s ThankYou® Rewards program, you could earn up to $1,000 to send along to your student loan servicer or lender.
Make a list of all your household bills, including utilities, internet and cellphone, and log into those accounts online to update the automatic payment method. This will help alleviate some cash flow in your bank account while still being able to manage your finances all in one place. Just make sure you set a reminder to pay off your plastic’s balance on time (see No. 5 below) so that you’re not wasting your rewards on interest and late fees.
2. Use the same credit card for daily purchases
Using the same credit card account, start swiping it for all your daily purchases. In addition to your household bills, use this card for groceries, gas and other necessities.
Nearly every purchase you make should be charged to this new credit card. Consolidating all of your bills and purchases onto one card will help you track every expense you make.
Budgeting as a couple makes it much more difficult since you can’t always communicate in real time before making a purchase. However, with a credit card you’re able to review the transactions every week.
If something doesn’t look quite right, you can request a refund or dispute a charge if needed, without ever losing money in your bank account.
3. Review the transactions weekly
As someone with an irregular income, I find it much simpler to review my credit card transactions every week.
I do this every Monday morning before I start my regular work week, then schedule that week’s payment to cover all of last week’s expenses. This helps keep my credit card balance low and manageable, so I don’t overspend. Keeping your spending in check could help you make an extra large student loan payment, one of many strategies to pay off your education debt faster.
You may find it more beneficial to check in every week and then make a payment once a month. Do what works best for you and your finances, but it’s still advisable to review the purchases every week so you don’t miss any disputes or double charges.
4. Set a regular spending limit
Much like a traditional budget, the key to staying in control of credit card spending is setting a monthly spending limit. If you’re not used to budgeting at all, it may take a few months to get into the good habit of setting a spending limit and sticking to it.
Be wary of becoming trigger-happy. Only purchase what you’d be comfortable buying using straight cash pulled out of your wallet. This way, you’ll reap the rewards of credit cards without experiencing the potential risk of going into high-interest debt.
Depending on the financial software you use to manage your budget, you can set alerts to warn you if you’re approaching your spending limit. If you prefer getting real-time results, use a money management app to pull up your budget information on the go.
5. Pay off the balance every week
It’s key to check in with your budget weekly so you can adjust your spending throughout the month. Otherwise, you risk overspending and racking up credit card debt, which can be a dangerous thing for your finances, particularly if you’re already fending off student loans.
As you’re checking in with your budget and verifying all expenses once per week, go ahead and schedule a payment to pay off the balance. Simply add up all of the purchases from last week and make a payment from your checking account. Never carrying a balance will keep your finances safe from potential harm.
6. Cash in rewards or points earned
One of the most attractive benefits to using a credit card to finally stay on budget is that you could receive rewards and cash back for all your purchases.
You’d be surprised how much you spend every week, and those rewards can add up pretty quickly. Depending on which type of credit card you use, you could earn up to several hundreds of dollars in cash back or statement credits for things you purchase every day.
In fact, my husband and I earn about $25 back every single month for charges made to our credit card for household bills, groceries and other lifestyle needs. That adds up to between $300 cash back per year for us.
7. Seek credit card rewards for student loan payments too
Employing a credit card can keep you on budget — it could also potentially help you earn rewards for your student loan payments.
While paying student loans with a credit card is generally a no-go with almost all federal loan servicers and private lenders, you could circumvent the rules using a third-party payment service like Plastiq.
Just be sure your credit card’s rewards trump the potential fees charged by your lender and the payment provider. Plastiq, for example, levies a 2.5% per-transaction fee (and only accepts Visa, Mastercard and Discover on education debt payments).
Again, ensure your card’s rewards outweigh Gift of College’s fees. Otherwise, all the shuffling won’t help your cause.
Benefits of using a credit card to stay on budget
After many years of trying (and failing) to stick to a budget plan, this strategy of using credit cards has finally helped my husband and I stick to a budget. There are quite a few advantages to this method, such as:
- Not having to balance multiple checking accounts
- Easily tracking your spending versus budgeting every single penny
- Simplified bookkeeping strategy for couples
- More cash flow in your bank account
- Less confusion about expenses or purchase disputes
- Getting credit card rewards for everyday purchases
When used correctly, a credit card can also help you stay on track with your student loan repayment. By sticking to your budget and cashing in rewards, you should have more money left over each month to send to your lender. Calculate your potential savings using our lump-sum extra payment calculator.
If, for whatever reason, this credit card budget approach isn’t right for you, consider other budgeting methods for financial health.
Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.
Interested in refinancing student loans?Here are the top 6 lenders of 2020!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligible Degrees
|1.99% – 7.10%1
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.99% – 6.65%2
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.99% – 6.29%3
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.39% – 6.01%
|Undergrad
& Graduate
|1.99% – 5.99%4
|Undergrad & Graduate
|3.19% – 6.07%5
|Undergrad & Graduate
|Check out the testimonials and our in-depth reviews!
1 Important Disclosures for Splash Financial.
Splash Financial Disclosures
Splash Financial loans are available through arrangements with lending partners. Your loan application will be submitted to the lending partner and be evaluated at their sole discretion. For loans where a credit union is the lender, or a purchaser of the loan, in order to refinance your loans, you will need to become a credit union member.
The Splash Student Loan Refinance Program is not offered or endorsed by any college or university. Neither Splash Financial nor the lending partner are affiliated with or endorse any college or university listed on this website.
You should review the benefits of your federal student loan; it may offer specific benefits that a private refinance/consolidation loan may not offer. If you work in the public sector, are in the military or taking advantage of a federal department of relief program, such as income based repayment or public service forgiveness, you may not want to refinance, as these benefits do not transfer to private refinance/consolidation loans.
Splash Financial and our lending partners reserve the right to modify or discontinue products and benefits at any time without notice. To qualify, a borrower must be a U.S. citizen and meet our lending partner’s underwriting requirements. Lowest rates are reserved for the highest qualified borrowers. This information is current as of May 1, 2020.
Fixed APR: Annual Percentage Rate [APR] is the cost of credit calculating the interest rate, loan amount, repayment term and the timing of payments. Fixed Rate options range from 2.88% (without autopay) to 7.27% (without autopay) and will vary based on application terms, level of degree and presence of a co-signer. Rates are subject to change without notice. Fixed rate options without an autopay discount consist of a range from 2.88% per year to 6.21% per year for a 5-year term, 3.40% per year to 6.25% per year for a 7-year term, 3.45% to 5.08% for a 8-year term, 3.89% per year to 6.65% per year for a 10-year term, 4.18% per year to 5.11% per year for a 12-year term, 4.20% per year to 7.05% per year for a 15-year term, or 4.51% per year to 7.27% per year for a 20-year term, with no origination fees. The fixed interest rate will apply until the loan is paid in full (whether before or after default, and whether before or after the scheduled maturity date of the loan).
Variable APR: Annual Percentage Rate [APR] is the cost of credit calculating the interest rate, loan amount, repayment term and the timing of payments. Variable rate options range from 1.99% (with autopay) to 7.10% (without autopay) and will vary based on application terms, level of degree and presence of a co-signer. Our lowest rate option is shown with a 0.25% autopay discount. Our highest rate option does not include an autopay discount. The variable rates are based on the Variable rate index, is based on the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) published in The Wall Street Journal on the twenty-fifth day, or the next business day, of the preceding calendar month. As of April 27, 2020, the one-month LIBOR rate is 0.43763%. The interest rate on a variable rate loan is comprised of an index and margin added together. The margin is a fixed amount (disclosed at the time of your loan application) added each month to the index to determine the next month’s variable rate. Variable rate options without an autopay discount consist of a range from 2.01% per year to 6.30% per year for a 5-year term, 4.00% per year to 6.35% per year for a 7-year term, 2.09% per year to 3.92% per year for a 8-year term, 4.25% per year to 6.40% per year for a 10-year term, 2.67% per year to 4.56% per year for a 12-year term, 3.44% per year to 6.65% per year for a 15-year term, 4.75% per year to 6.93% per year for a 20-year term, or 5.14% per year to 7.10% for a 25-year term, with no origination fees. APR is subject to increase after consummation. Variable interest rates will fluctuate over the term of the borrower’s loan with changes in the LIBOR rate, and will vary based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. The maximum variable rate may be between 9.00% and 16.00%, depending on loan term. The floor rate may be between 0.54% and 4.21%, depending on loan term. These rates are subject to additional terms and conditions, and rates are subject to change at any time without notice. Such changes will only apply to applications taken after the effective date of change.
2 Important Disclosures for Laurel Road.
Laurel Road Disclosures
All credit products are subject to credit approval.
Laurel Road began originating student loans in 2013 and has since helped thousands of professionals with undergraduate and postgraduate degrees consolidate and refinance more than $4 billion in federal and private school loans. Laurel Road also offers a suite of online graduate school loan products and personal loans that help simplify lending through customized technology and personalized service. In April 2019, Laurel Road was acquired by KeyBank, one of the nation’s largest bank-based financial services companies. Laurel Road is a brand of KeyBank National Association offering online lending products in all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. All loans are provided by KeyBank National Association, a nationally chartered bank. Member FDIC. For more information, visit www.laurelroad.com.
As used throughout these Terms & Conditions, the term “Lender” refers to KeyBank National Association and its affiliates, agents, guaranty insurers, investors, assigns, and successors in interest.
Assumptions: Repayment examples above assume a loan amount of $10,000 with repayment beginning immediately following disbursement. Repayment examples do not include the 0.25% AutoPay Discount.
Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): This term represents the actual cost of financing to the borrower over the life of the loan expressed as a yearly rate.
Interest Rate: A simple annual rate that is applied to an unpaid balance.
Variable Rates: The current index for variable rate loans is derived from the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) and changes in the LIBOR index may cause your monthly payment to increase. Borrowers who take out a term of 5, 7, or 10 years will have a maximum interest rate of 9%, those who take out a 15 or 20-year variable loan will have a maximum interest rate of 10%.
KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MODIFY OR DISCONTINUE PRODUCTS AND BENEFITS AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE.
This information is current as of June 23, 2020. Information and rates are subject to change without notice.
3 Important Disclosures for SoFi.
SoFi Disclosures
4 Important Disclosures for Earnest.
Earnest Disclosures
To qualify, you must be a U.S. citizen or possess a 10-year (non-conditional) Permanent Resident Card, reside in a state Earnest lends in, and satisfy our minimum eligibility criteria. You may find more information on loan eligibility here: https://www.earnest.com/eligibility. Not all applicants will be approved for a loan, and not all applicants will qualify for the lowest rate. Approval and interest rate depend on the review of a complete application.
Earnest fixed rate loan rates range from 3.19% APR (with Auto Pay) to 5.99% APR (with Auto Pay). Variable rate loan rates range from 1.99% APR (with Auto Pay) to 5.99% APR (with Auto Pay). For variable rate loans, although the interest rate will vary after you are approved, the interest rate will never exceed 8.95% for loan terms 10 years or less. For loan terms of 10 years to 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 9.95%. For loan terms over 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 11.95% (the maximum rates for these loans). Earnest variable interest rate loans are based on a publicly available index, the one month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). Your rate will be calculated each month by adding a margin between 1.82% and 5.50% to the one month LIBOR. The rate will not increase more than once per month. Earnest rate ranges are current as of July 21, 2020, and are subject to change based on market conditions and borrower eligibility.
Auto Pay discount: If you make monthly principal and interest payments by an automatic, monthly deduction from a savings or checking account, your rate will be reduced by one quarter of one percent (0.25%) for so long as you continue to make automatic, electronic monthly payments. This benefit is suspended during periods of deferment and forbearance.
The information provided on this page is updated as of 7/21/2020. Earnest reserves the right to change, pause, or terminate product offerings at any time without notice. Earnest loans are originated by Earnest Operations LLC. California Finance Lender License 6054788. NMLS # 1204917. Earnest Operations LLC is located at 302 2nd Street, Suite 401N, San Francisco, CA 94107. Terms and Conditions apply. Visit https://www.earnest.com/terms-of-service, email us at [email protected], or call 888-601-2801 for more information on our student loan refinance product.
© 2020 Earnest LLC. All rights reserved. Earnest LLC and its subsidiaries, including Earnest Operations LLC, are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.
5 Important Disclosures for CommonBond.
CommonBond Disclosures
Offered terms are subject to change. Loans are offered by CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS # 1175900). If you are approved for a loan, the interest rate offered will depend on your credit profile, your application, the loan term selected and will be within the ranges of rates shown. All Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) displayed assume borrowers enroll in auto pay and account for the 0.25% reduction in interest rate. All variable rates are based on a 1-month LIBOR assumption of 0.19% effective June 10, 2020.