How to Use a Credit Card to Finally Stay On Budget

Originally published October 11, 2016

As someone who’s self-employed, I’ve found it very difficult to stick to a regular budget while having inconsistent income. My solution has been to use a personal credit card for all household bills and daily purchases, then pay the balance off every week.

If you’ve been struggling to stick to a good spending plan that helps you end your student loan debt, here’s how to use a credit card to create a successful budget.

1. Start paying all personal bills with one credit card

2. Use the same credit card for daily purchases

3. Review the transactions weekly

4. Set a regular spending limit

5. Pay off the balance every week

6. Cash in rewards or points earned

7. Consider using a credit card to pay off student loans

Plus: Benefits of using a credit card to stay on budget

1. Start paying all personal bills with one credit card

Choose one personal credit card that both you and your partner can easily access and ensure that it offers cash back rewards on purchases you make the most. Better yet, sign on with a bank like Citi that provides credit card rewards for student loans ⁠— via Citi’s ThankYou® Rewards program, you could earn up to $1,000 to send along to your student loan servicer or lender.

Make a list of all your household bills, including utilities, internet and cellphone, and log into those accounts online to update the automatic payment method. This will help alleviate some cash flow in your bank account while still being able to manage your finances all in one place. Just make sure you set a reminder to pay off your plastic’s balance on time (see No. 5 below) so that you’re not wasting your rewards on interest and late fees.

2. Use the same credit card for daily purchases

Using the same credit card account, start swiping it for all your daily purchases. In addition to your household bills, use this card for groceries, gas and other necessities.

Nearly every purchase you make should be charged to this new credit card. Consolidating all of your bills and purchases onto one card will help you track every expense you make.

Budgeting as a couple makes it much more difficult since you can’t always communicate in real time before making a purchase. However, with a credit card you’re able to review the transactions every week.

If something doesn’t look quite right, you can request a refund or dispute a charge if needed, without ever losing money in your bank account.

3. Review the transactions weekly

As someone with an irregular income, I find it much simpler to review my credit card transactions every week.

I do this every Monday morning before I start my regular work week, then schedule that week’s payment to cover all of last week’s expenses. This helps keep my credit card balance low and manageable, so I don’t overspend. Keeping your spending in check could help you make an extra large student loan payment, one of many strategies to pay off your education debt faster.

You may find it more beneficial to check in every week and then make a payment once a month. Do what works best for you and your finances, but it’s still advisable to review the purchases every week so you don’t miss any disputes or double charges.

4. Set a regular spending limit

Much like a traditional budget, the key to staying in control of credit card spending is setting a monthly spending limit. If you’re not used to budgeting at all, it may take a few months to get into the good habit of setting a spending limit and sticking to it.

Be wary of becoming trigger-happy. Only purchase what you’d be comfortable buying using straight cash pulled out of your wallet. This way, you’ll reap the rewards of credit cards without experiencing the potential risk of going into high-interest debt.

Depending on the financial software you use to manage your budget, you can set alerts to warn you if you’re approaching your spending limit. If you prefer getting real-time results, use a money management app to pull up your budget information on the go.

5. Pay off the balance every week

It’s key to check in with your budget weekly so you can adjust your spending throughout the month. Otherwise, you risk overspending and racking up credit card debt, which can be a dangerous thing for your finances, particularly if you’re already fending off student loans.

As you’re checking in with your budget and verifying all expenses once per week, go ahead and schedule a payment to pay off the balance. Simply add up all of the purchases from last week and make a payment from your checking account. Never carrying a balance will keep your finances safe from potential harm.

6. Cash in rewards or points earned

One of the most attractive benefits to using a credit card to finally stay on budget is that you could receive rewards and cash back for all your purchases.

You’d be surprised how much you spend every week, and those rewards can add up pretty quickly. Depending on which type of credit card you use, you could earn up to several hundreds of dollars in cash back or statement credits for things you purchase every day.

In fact, my husband and I earn about $25 back every single month for charges made to our credit card for household bills, groceries and other lifestyle needs. That adds up to between $300 cash back per year for us.

7. Seek credit card rewards for student loan payments too

Employing a credit card can keep you on budget ⁠— it could also potentially help you earn rewards for your student loan payments.

While paying student loans with a credit card is generally a no-go with almost all federal loan servicers and private lenders, you could circumvent the rules using a third-party payment service like Plastiq.

Just be sure your credit card’s rewards trump the potential fees charged by your lender and the payment provider. Plastiq, for example, levies a 2.5% per-transaction fee (and only accepts Visa, Mastercard and Discover on education debt payments).

Again, ensure your card’s rewards outweigh Gift of College’s fees. Otherwise, all the shuffling won’t help your cause.

Benefits of using a credit card to stay on budget

After many years of trying (and failing) to stick to a budget plan, this strategy of using credit cards has finally helped my husband and I stick to a budget. There are quite a few advantages to this method, such as:

Not having to balance multiple checking accounts

Easily tracking your spending versus budgeting every single penny

Simplified bookkeeping strategy for couples

More cash flow in your bank account

Less confusion about expenses or purchase disputes

Getting credit card rewards for everyday purchases

When used correctly, a credit card can also help you stay on track with your student loan repayment. By sticking to your budget and cashing in rewards, you should have more money left over each month to send to your lender. Calculate your potential savings using our lump-sum extra payment calculator.

If, for whatever reason, this credit card budget approach isn’t right for you, consider other budgeting methods for financial health.

Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.

